Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Southgate refreshingly honest over lack of England quality, depth

By Andy EdwardsSep 28, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT
Gareth Southgate‘s England has a bizarrely positive, grounded feel about it these days, and much of that belief centers around the 47-year-old manager’s refreshingly honest nature of management and speaking to the press.

[ MORE: England’s 26-man roster for final World Cup qualifiers ]

While there were serious questions raised over whether or not Southgate truly wanted the job, at least at the time he was put in charge, it would appear his presence has provided the Three Lions that much-needed healthy dose of reality and grounding. Take, for example, his comments on Thursday, in which he bemoans the lack of (fit) options available to him, and does everything but name names in saying, “I’ve had to call in players that don’t belong here right now” — quotes from the Guardian:

“It’s frustrating because the biggest story here is we have about 12 players missing with injury. It’s incredible. If you were to say, ‘Am I entirely happy with the squad I’ve named?’ then no, because we’ve got too many good players missing with injury. And the consequence of that, you could well argue, is that there are one or two in the squad who haven’t necessarily warranted it on their performances.”

“The reality is that I don’t want players to be comfortable,” he said. “The danger when you don’t have competition for places is twofold. What’s the level needed to get in the squad? And is everyone fulfilling that at the moment? Well, I’m not so sure they are.

“There’s been a couple of easy decisions because I haven’t had to make any phone calls [to players who might feel hard done by]. They are always difficult phone calls to make but I’d rather be making them. After that, we come into training and it’s: ‘Am I a shoo-in to get in the team or do I have to push a bit harder because I have a couple snapping at my heels?’ There’s a good challenge for those players in the next week if they want to stay in the squad.

Even without the full complement of players he’d have preferred to call into camp for next week’s final pair of World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, Southgate still has the in-form likes of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli to fall back upon as England need just two more points to secure automatic qualification to next summer’s tournament in Russia. The vibe around England feels, at least from afar, to be better at present than it has done in a long, long time, especially at any point being nine months ahead of a major international tournament.

Europa League: Arsenal fend off BATE; Everton draw Limassol

Peter Byrne/PA via AP
By Andy EdwardsSep 28, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Thursday’s Europa League group-stage action…

[ MORE: Carlo Ancelotti out as Bayern Munich manager ]

BATE Borisov 2-4 Arsenal

When Arsenal learned their European fate would be the Europa League this season, midweek trips to Belarus are precisely what they would have lamented. Alas, Arsene Wenger‘s side dealt with little resistance on Thursday, as Theo Walcott provided the Gunners an early two-goal lead (9th and 22nd minutes), followed not much later by Rob Holding‘s winner in the 25th minute, and Olivier Giroud‘s 100th goal for the club (all competitions) four minutes after halftime.

Everton 2-2 Apollon Limassol

Everton’s clash with Cypriot side Apollon Limassol went far less swimmingly, as Ronald Koeman‘s side dropped a pair of points in a game (and first half, particularly) that can best be summed up as a comedy of defensive errors. Ashley Williams got things underway…

Limassol returned the favor tenfold not even 10 minutes later, gifting Wayne Rooney the easiest goal he’ll ever score…

Nikola Vlasic scored his first goal for the club, what looked likely to be the game-winning goal for quite some time, but Limassol, down to 10 men at this point, grabbed an 88th-minute equalizer courtesy of Hector Yuste.

AC Milan 3-2 Rijeka

After spending more than $200 million during the summer transfer window, AC Milan’s season has started rather interestingly, if not predictably. With so many new figures central to the club’s future brought in during the same period, they were bound to require time to gel and find their stride. Thursday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Croatian side Rijeka serves as an ideal microcosm of that process.

2-0 up after 83 minutes (Andre Silva, 14th minute; Matteo Mussachio, 53rd), Milan did everything in their power to capitulate and drop two points at home. Boadu Maxwell Acosty made it 2-1 in the 84th minute, followed by Josip Elez in the 90th. It would be 19-year-old Patrick Cutrone, who as a product of the club’s youth academy accounted for $0 of the above sum, who played the part of hero on the day, bagging his third goal of the season (all competitions) in the 93rd minute.

Notable Europa League scoreboard

Lyon 1-1 Atalanta
Lazio 2-0 Zulte-Waregem
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-0 Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Zorya
Zenit St. Petersburg 3-1 Real Sociedad
Salzburg 1-0 Marseille
Nice 3-0 Vitesse
Ludogorets 2-1 Hoffenheim
Oestersunds 1-0 Hertha Berlin

USWNT makes $16,000 donation to help launch NWSL union

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT
The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association is donating $16,000 to help get the union for players in the National Women’s Soccer League off the ground.

The NWSL Players Association represents more than 160 players who are not paid by the U.S. and Canadian soccer federations. Those federations pay the salaries of 33 national team players who are allocated across the five-year-old women’s professional league.

The $16,000 donation represents the proceeds from T-shirts sold as part of the U.S. national team’s 2016 #equalpayforequalplay campaign while the players sought a new labor agreement with U.S. Soccer. A deal between the two sides was struck in April.

A month later, non-allocated NWSL players overwhelmingly approved a new constitution and bylaws for a players’ association. The group seeks to represent the interests of non-allocated players with the league’s 10 teams and the league office.

The donation will help launch the union, said Yael Averbuch, a midfielder for FC Kansas City who was recently elected president.

She said while players have collectively worked to build a strong relationship with the league, “it’s really important that it (the union) is formalized and we’re able to speak on behalf of all these players, who before didn’t have anywhere to turn when something is going wrong or anyone to stand up for them.”

Becca Roux, interim executive director of the USWNTPA, says the national team players wanted to empower their NWSL teammates.

“We have shared goals to grow the NWSL and the women’s soccer more broadly, so we are committed to working together as players and as players associations to do that, but we’re also committed to working with (managing director) Amanda Duffy and the NWSL, and owners across the league, to build on the growth and success of the past five years over the next five years and beyond,” Roux said.

Averbuch said the NWSL union will look for ways to improve the financial situation for its players. The minimum salary for non-allocated players in the league is $15,000 and many have second jobs, such as running soccer clinics, to make ends meet. Some live with host families.

“We believe that if we’re able to work together with the league to continue to promote our product and find creative ways to that, and enhance the work environment of the non-allocated players in other ways, like offering education opportunities and empowering those players to build their own brands and start businesses on their side, that the financial-type things and other improvements will come,” she said.

That may include helping players continue their education or earn coaching certification, she said.

The U.S. women’s national team’s collective bargaining agreement finalized earlier this year includes provisions for national team player pay in the NWSL. Following their victory in the 2015 World Cup, the players waged a campaign that drew attention to the pay gap compared to the men’s national team.

The national team players have also supported other female athletes who are seeking better pay and working conditions. That includes the U.S. women’s hockey team, which won significant raises from USA Hockey in April after threatening to boycott the women’s world championships on home soil.

Along with announcing the donation, both unions on Thursday also launched the #NWSLhighfive to celebrate the league’s fifth year. The league’s regular season ends this weekend with four of the league’s 10 teams headed to the playoffs – the Portland Thorns, Chicago Red Stars, Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage.

Walcott brace helps Arsenal top BATE in Europa League action

Twitter/@SquawkaNews
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
The Gunners have certainly found their groove as of late, and Arsene Wenger‘s side has extended its unbeaten streak to six matches across all competitions with a win on Thursday against BATE Borisov.

Arsenal topped their Belarusian opposition, 4-2, behind a pair of first-half goals from Theo Walcott, while Rob Holding and Olivier Giroud also chimed in at Borisov Arena.

[ MORE: Man City confirms Mendy will undergo surgery for ACL injury ]

It took the Gunners just nine minutes to find the back of the net, when Walcott finished a close-range effort, before doubling the lead in the 22nd minute after a terrible giveaway by BATE goalkeeper Denis Shcherbitski.

Rob Holding soon gave Arsenal its third in the 25th minute (his first for the club) when a corner kick came his way. Per Mertesacker‘s initial header came into the path of the defender and deflected into Holding’s leg before entering the goal.

The home side manage to get a goal back before the half-hour mark though, when Mirko Ivanic’s powerful header beat David Ospina, despite the keeper getting a faint touch to the attempt.

The second half was made more difficult for BATE right out of the gate though, as Olivier Giroud struck his 100th Arsenal goal just minutes into the stanza from the penalty spot.

BATE closed the deficit to 4-2 with under 25 minutes remaining through Mikhail Gordeichuk, and continued to test the visitors in the latter stages of the match.

Arsenal sits in full control of Group H on six points following the team’s second straight win, while BATE drops to third place.

Man City confirms Mendy has ruptured ACL, will undergo surgery

Mike Hewitt/Getty Image
By Matt ReedSep 28, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Well, the news isn’t good for one of Manchester City’s big summer signings.

[ MORE: England names 26-man roster ahead of final WCQ matches ]

The club revealed on Thursday that Benjamin Mendy has suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee and the defender will have surgery to repair it.

Mendy went to see a specialist in Barcelona, where the surgery will take place on Friday.

The injury occurred during City’s 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace last weekend, with Mendy being forced out of the match prior to the 30th minute.

There is no timetable for the 23-year-old’s return, but it’s expected that he will miss the entire Premier League season given the severity of his injury.