Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top Premier League storylines — Week 7

By Andy EdwardsSep 28, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT
Following this weekend’s slate of Premier League fixtures, club soccer won’t take another break for five months, thus the meaty portion of the season is so nearly upon us. First, though, one more round of league games followed by that dreaded weekend off.

Here are five of the biggest PL storylines to follow over the next 72 hours…

First of 6 battles among the “Big 3”

If we’re operating under the wide-spread notion that Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea — as they currently sit 1, 2 and 3 in the league table — are the main contenders for this season’s PL title, Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) is of massive importance: 3rd vs. 1st.

Man City (21-2 combined score through six games), like Man United, are yet to lose a game in the PL this season, while Chelsea haven’t lost since opening day (10-2 combined score in the ensuing five games). To say Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola‘s sides are in good form would be quite the understatement.

Conte got the better of Guardiola on both occasions last season, knocking off a nine-man City side at the Etihad Stadium in December before doing the double with a 2-1 win at home in April. Each side was victorious in the UEFA Champions League this week, with City brushing Shakhtar Donetsk aside, and Chelsea snatching all three points from their away trip to Atletico Madrid.

Undefeated vs. only defeated

Five wins, one draw — Man United’s start to the season. Zero wins, zero draws, six losses — Crystal Palace’s start to the season. Unfortunately for Frank de Boer Roy Hodgson, up next for the Eagles is a trip to Old Trafford (followed by a visit from Chelsea, so expect things to get worse before they get better). Will Palace score their first goal this season? Tune in to find out.

Further complicating matters for Hodsgon and Co. is the scintillating form of Romelu Lukaku (nine goals in eight games, all competitions) and the young attacking duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial (10 goals between them, all competitions, already this season), even with Paul Pogba still unavailable through injury (hamstring). Jose Mourinho’s men did the double over Palace last season, winning 2-1 away in December and cruising to a 2-0 victory at home in May.

Rafa faces his former club

Rafa Benitez served six seasons as manager at Anfield, and while he’d previously faced his former club as manager of Chelsea, Sunday’s 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff (Watch live, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) will be just the second time he’s done so while at Newcastle United. While it’s still early in the season, the Magpies’ current standing in the league table — 9th, and they trail the Reds by just two points — is undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises thus far.

No side currently in the top-16 of the league table has conceded more goal than Liverpool, which is welcome news for a Newcastle side that has struggled a fair bit in the goal-scoring department (six in six games). On the other hand, nothing they’ve seen thus far will have prepared them for the all-out attacking onslaught Liverpool are set to unleash.

Trouble ahead for Huddersfield?

Huddersfield were the single biggest story in the PL through two games — two wins as a newly-promoted side had them level on points for the league lead — though David Wagner‘s side has come back down to earth in its last four games — three draws and a loss, which slots them into 8th place ahead of Saturday’s visit from Tottenham Hotspur (7:30 a.m. ET, Watch live onNBCSN and NBCSports.com).

It’s the first time the Terriers have faced any of the PL’s “big six,” and signals the start of a run of five-of-eight games against those very sides — Man United, Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal all follow in relatively quick succession.

Battles at the bottom

  • Bournemouth vs. Leicester City — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold
  • West Ham United vs. Swansea City —Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

League-table places 15 through 19 currently read as follows: Swansea, Stoke City, Leicester, West Ham and Bournemouth. While it’s too early to call any game a relegation six-pointer, it’s far from too early to preclude yourself from the relegation dogfight which will be cultivated over the following two months.

Rapids, Ireland forward Doyle retires due to concussions

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT
Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle says he is retiring because of repeated concussions.

Doyle is from Ireland and has played 16 years in Europe and in Major League Soccer. He released a statement via social media Thursday.

“This year it has been clear to me that heading the ball was becoming problematic and causing me to have repeated headaches,” Doyle wrote (FULL STATEMENT HERE). “Two concussions this season and numerous other over the years have made this more concerning.”

Doyle said after consulting with doctors he decided to retire rather than risk permanent damage.

The 34-year-old has 16 goals and eight assists in 71 matches with the Rapids since joining the team in 2015. Before that he played 10 years in Europe, including stints with the Wolverhampton Wanderers, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace.

He was also a regular with the Irish national team, making 63 appearances and scoring 14 goals.

“I’m privileged and proud to have fulfilled my childhood dream of playing for my country,” Doyle wrote. “Everything else was a bonus.”

Doyle’s latest concussion came on Sept. 2 against LA Galaxy and he hasn’t played since. He had five goals and four assists in 25 matches this season.

“Kevin is both a terrific player and a terrific person,” said Rapids Interim General Manager Padraig Smith said in a statement. “His contributions on the field have been invaluable, and off-the-field he has been a wonderful influence on the locker room as well as the community as a whole. His efforts will be sorely missed.”

Former MLS standout and current broadcaster Taylor Twellman, who was forced to retire from soccer because of concussions, posted a message to Doyle on Twitter.

The Rapids have struggled this season and were eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday night with a 2-0 loss at Dallas.

Southgate refreshingly honest over lack of England quality, depth

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 28, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT
Gareth Southgate‘s England has a bizarrely positive, grounded feel about it these days, and much of that belief centers around the 47-year-old manager’s refreshingly honest nature of management and speaking to the press.

While there were serious questions raised over whether or not Southgate truly wanted the job, at least at the time he was put in charge, it would appear his presence has provided the Three Lions that much-needed healthy dose of reality and grounding. Take, for example, his comments on Thursday, in which he bemoans the lack of (fit) options available to him, and does everything but name names in saying, “I’ve had to call in players that don’t belong here right now” — quotes from the Guardian:

“It’s frustrating because the biggest story here is we have about 12 players missing with injury. It’s incredible. If you were to say, ‘Am I entirely happy with the squad I’ve named?’ then no, because we’ve got too many good players missing with injury. And the consequence of that, you could well argue, is that there are one or two in the squad who haven’t necessarily warranted it on their performances.”

“The reality is that I don’t want players to be comfortable,” he said. “The danger when you don’t have competition for places is twofold. What’s the level needed to get in the squad? And is everyone fulfilling that at the moment? Well, I’m not so sure they are.

“There’s been a couple of easy decisions because I haven’t had to make any phone calls [to players who might feel hard done by]. They are always difficult phone calls to make but I’d rather be making them. After that, we come into training and it’s: ‘Am I a shoo-in to get in the team or do I have to push a bit harder because I have a couple snapping at my heels?’ There’s a good challenge for those players in the next week if they want to stay in the squad.

Even without the full complement of players he’d have preferred to call into camp for next week’s final pair of World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, Southgate still has the in-form likes of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli to fall back upon as England need just two more points to secure automatic qualification to next summer’s tournament in Russia. The vibe around England feels, at least from afar, to be better at present than it has done in a long, long time, especially at any point being nine months ahead of a major international tournament.

Europa League: Arsenal fend off BATE; Everton draw Limassol

Peter Byrne/PA via AP
By Andy EdwardsSep 28, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Thursday’s Europa League group-stage action…

BATE Borisov 2-4 Arsenal

When Arsenal learned their European fate would be the Europa League this season, midweek trips to Belarus are precisely what they would have lamented. Alas, Arsene Wenger‘s side dealt with little resistance on Thursday, as Theo Walcott provided the Gunners an early two-goal lead (9th and 22nd minutes), followed not much later by Rob Holding‘s winner in the 25th minute, and Olivier Giroud‘s 100th goal for the club (all competitions) four minutes after halftime.

Everton 2-2 Apollon Limassol

Everton’s clash with Cypriot side Apollon Limassol went far less swimmingly, as Ronald Koeman‘s side dropped a pair of points in a game (and first half, particularly) that can best be summed up as a comedy of defensive errors. Ashley Williams got things underway…

Limassol returned the favor tenfold not even 10 minutes later, gifting Wayne Rooney the easiest goal he’ll ever score…

Nikola Vlasic scored his first goal for the club, what looked likely to be the game-winning goal for quite some time, but Limassol, down to 10 men at this point, grabbed an 88th-minute equalizer courtesy of Hector Yuste.

AC Milan 3-2 Rijeka

After spending more than $200 million during the summer transfer window, AC Milan’s season has started rather interestingly, if not predictably. With so many new figures central to the club’s future brought in during the same period, they were bound to require time to gel and find their stride. Thursday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Croatian side Rijeka serves as an ideal microcosm of that process.

2-0 up after 83 minutes (Andre Silva, 14th minute; Matteo Mussachio, 53rd), Milan did everything in their power to capitulate and drop two points at home. Boadu Maxwell Acosty made it 2-1 in the 84th minute, followed by Josip Elez in the 90th. It would be 19-year-old Patrick Cutrone, who as a product of the club’s youth academy accounted for $0 of the above sum, who played the part of hero on the day, bagging his third goal of the season (all competitions) in the 93rd minute.

Notable Europa League scoreboard

Lyon 1-1 Atalanta
Lazio 2-0 Zulte-Waregem
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-0 Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Zorya
Zenit St. Petersburg 3-1 Real Sociedad
Salzburg 1-0 Marseille
Nice 3-0 Vitesse
Ludogorets 2-1 Hoffenheim
Oestersunds 1-0 Hertha Berlin

USWNT makes $16,000 donation to help launch NWSL union

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT
The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association is donating $16,000 to help get the union for players in the National Women’s Soccer League off the ground.

The NWSL Players Association represents more than 160 players who are not paid by the U.S. and Canadian soccer federations. Those federations pay the salaries of 33 national team players who are allocated across the five-year-old women’s professional league.

The $16,000 donation represents the proceeds from T-shirts sold as part of the U.S. national team’s 2016 #equalpayforequalplay campaign while the players sought a new labor agreement with U.S. Soccer. A deal between the two sides was struck in April.

A month later, non-allocated NWSL players overwhelmingly approved a new constitution and bylaws for a players’ association. The group seeks to represent the interests of non-allocated players with the league’s 10 teams and the league office.

The donation will help launch the union, said Yael Averbuch, a midfielder for FC Kansas City who was recently elected president.

She said while players have collectively worked to build a strong relationship with the league, “it’s really important that it (the union) is formalized and we’re able to speak on behalf of all these players, who before didn’t have anywhere to turn when something is going wrong or anyone to stand up for them.”

Becca Roux, interim executive director of the USWNTPA, says the national team players wanted to empower their NWSL teammates.

“We have shared goals to grow the NWSL and the women’s soccer more broadly, so we are committed to working together as players and as players associations to do that, but we’re also committed to working with (managing director) Amanda Duffy and the NWSL, and owners across the league, to build on the growth and success of the past five years over the next five years and beyond,” Roux said.

Averbuch said the NWSL union will look for ways to improve the financial situation for its players. The minimum salary for non-allocated players in the league is $15,000 and many have second jobs, such as running soccer clinics, to make ends meet. Some live with host families.

“We believe that if we’re able to work together with the league to continue to promote our product and find creative ways to that, and enhance the work environment of the non-allocated players in other ways, like offering education opportunities and empowering those players to build their own brands and start businesses on their side, that the financial-type things and other improvements will come,” she said.

That may include helping players continue their education or earn coaching certification, she said.

The U.S. women’s national team’s collective bargaining agreement finalized earlier this year includes provisions for national team player pay in the NWSL. Following their victory in the 2015 World Cup, the players waged a campaign that drew attention to the pay gap compared to the men’s national team.

The national team players have also supported other female athletes who are seeking better pay and working conditions. That includes the U.S. women’s hockey team, which won significant raises from USA Hockey in April after threatening to boycott the women’s world championships on home soil.

Along with announcing the donation, both unions on Thursday also launched the #NWSLhighfive to celebrate the league’s fifth year. The league’s regular season ends this weekend with four of the league’s 10 teams headed to the playoffs – the Portland Thorns, Chicago Red Stars, Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage.