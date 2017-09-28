More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
USWNT makes $16,000 donation to help launch NWSL union

Associated Press
The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association is donating $16,000 to help get the union for players in the National Women’s Soccer League off the ground.

The NWSL Players Association represents more than 160 players who are not paid by the U.S. and Canadian soccer federations. Those federations pay the salaries of 33 national team players who are allocated across the five-year-old women’s professional league.

The $16,000 donation represents the proceeds from T-shirts sold as part of the U.S. national team’s 2016 #equalpayforequalplay campaign while the players sought a new labor agreement with U.S. Soccer. A deal between the two sides was struck in April.

A month later, non-allocated NWSL players overwhelmingly approved a new constitution and bylaws for a players’ association. The group seeks to represent the interests of non-allocated players with the league’s 10 teams and the league office.

The donation will help launch the union, said Yael Averbuch, a midfielder for FC Kansas City who was recently elected president.

She said while players have collectively worked to build a strong relationship with the league, “it’s really important that it (the union) is formalized and we’re able to speak on behalf of all these players, who before didn’t have anywhere to turn when something is going wrong or anyone to stand up for them.”

Becca Roux, interim executive director of the USWNTPA, says the national team players wanted to empower their NWSL teammates.

“We have shared goals to grow the NWSL and the women’s soccer more broadly, so we are committed to working together as players and as players associations to do that, but we’re also committed to working with (managing director) Amanda Duffy and the NWSL, and owners across the league, to build on the growth and success of the past five years over the next five years and beyond,” Roux said.

Averbuch said the NWSL union will look for ways to improve the financial situation for its players. The minimum salary for non-allocated players in the league is $15,000 and many have second jobs, such as running soccer clinics, to make ends meet. Some live with host families.

“We believe that if we’re able to work together with the league to continue to promote our product and find creative ways to that, and enhance the work environment of the non-allocated players in other ways, like offering education opportunities and empowering those players to build their own brands and start businesses on their side, that the financial-type things and other improvements will come,” she said.

That may include helping players continue their education or earn coaching certification, she said.

The U.S. women’s national team’s collective bargaining agreement finalized earlier this year includes provisions for national team player pay in the NWSL. Following their victory in the 2015 World Cup, the players waged a campaign that drew attention to the pay gap compared to the men’s national team.

The national team players have also supported other female athletes who are seeking better pay and working conditions. That includes the U.S. women’s hockey team, which won significant raises from USA Hockey in April after threatening to boycott the women’s world championships on home soil.

Along with announcing the donation, both unions on Thursday also launched the #NWSLhighfive to celebrate the league’s fifth year. The league’s regular season ends this weekend with four of the league’s 10 teams headed to the playoffs – the Portland Thorns, Chicago Red Stars, Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage.

By Matt Reed
The Gunners have certainly found their groove as of late, and Arsene Wenger‘s side has extended its unbeaten streak to six matches across all competitions with a win on Thursday against BATE Borisov.

Arsenal topped their Belarusian opposition, 4-2, behind a pair of first-half goals from Theo Walcott, while Rob Holding and Olivier Giroud also chimed in at Borisov Arena.

It took the Gunners just nine minutes to find the back of the net, when Walcott finished a close-range effort, before doubling the lead in the 22nd minute after a terrible giveaway by BATE goalkeeper Denis Shcherbitski.

Rob Holding soon gave Arsenal its third in the 25th minute (his first for the club) when a corner kick came his way. Per Mertesacker‘s initial header came into the path of the defender and deflected into Holding’s leg before entering the goal.

The home side manage to get a goal back before the half-hour mark though, when Mirko Ivanic’s powerful header beat David Ospina, despite the keeper getting a faint touch to the attempt.

The second half was made more difficult for BATE right out of the gate though, as Olivier Giroud struck his 100th Arsenal goal just minutes into the stanza from the penalty spot.

BATE closed the deficit to 4-2 with under 25 minutes remaining through Mikhail Gordeichuk, and continued to test the visitors in the latter stages of the match.

Arsenal sits in full control of Group H on six points following the team’s second straight win, while BATE drops to third place.

Man City confirms Mendy has ruptured ACL, will undergo surgery

By Matt Reed
Well, the news isn’t good for one of Manchester City’s big summer signings.

The club revealed on Thursday that Benjamin Mendy has suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee and the defender will have surgery to repair it.

Mendy went to see a specialist in Barcelona, where the surgery will take place on Friday.

The injury occurred during City’s 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace last weekend, with Mendy being forced out of the match prior to the 30th minute.

There is no timetable for the 23-year-old’s return, but it’s expected that he will miss the entire Premier League season given the severity of his injury.

Portland Thorns striker Nadia Nadim will join Man City Women in 2018

By Matt Reed
Nadia Nadim has overcome some very trying times to get to her current standing in life, but the Afghani-born soccer player has defied the odds and continues to shine.

The 29-year-old completed a move to Manchester City Women on Thursday, although she won’t officially join the English side until January 2018.

Nadim currently plays in the NWSL with the Portland Thorns, where she has scored 13 goals since joining the West Coast club in 2016.

“It feels awesome and fantastic to be a part of this club [Man City]… I feel honoured and humble to be in this situation,” Nadim said following the announcement of her move.

“This Club is doing so much for women’s football, they are a pioneer in the women’s game and I want to be a part of that. I know the Club has such big ambition, one of them is winning the Champions League so it wasn’t a difficult choice for me.

The forward has racked up 20 international goals for Denmark, the nation where her family fled to during her childhood. She has become a stable for the European nation’s team since 2009, making 71 appearances for the Danish.

Europa League live: Arsenal, Everton in action; Zenit-Socieda clash

By Matt Reed
The UEFA Europa League rolls on Thursday and even though it’s only Matchday 2, clubs will be looking to establish themselves in their respective groups.

Arsenal and Everton will be in action representing the Premier League, with the latter looking to get its first victory in this season’s competition after falling 3-0 to Atalanta on Matchday 1.

The Gunners currently lead Group H, but a trip to Belarus could be difficult as Arsene Wenger and Co. take on BATE Borisov, who drew 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade in their first match.

Some of the day’s other intriguing matches include Red Bull Salzburg hosting Marseille and Zenit St Petersburg taking on Real Sociedad in Group L. Zenit and Sociedad combined for nine goals in their first matches, so a victory for either team would put them in control of the group.

 

Here’s a look at Thursday’s Europa League schedule.

1 p.m. ET kick off

BATE Borisov vs Arsenal
Köln vs Crvena Zvezda
Konyaspor vs Vitória Guimarães
RB Salzburg vs Olympique Marseille
Rosenborg vs Vardar
Viktoria Plzeň vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Zenit vs Real Sociedad
Lazio vs Zulte-Waregem
Nice vs Vitesse
Athletic Club vs Zorya
Östersunds FK vs Hertha Berlin
Lugano vs Steaua Bucureşti

3 p.m. ET kick off

Lokomotiv Moskva vs Zlín
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Villarreal
Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv
Skenderbeu Korçë vs Young Boys
Ludogorets vs Hoffenheim
Sporting Braga vs İstanbul Başakşehir
AEK Athens vs Austria Wien
AC Milan vs Rijeka
Olympique Lyonnais vs Atalanta
Everton vs Apollon
Sheriff vs Copenhagen