Walcott brace helps Arsenal top BATE in Europa League action

The Gunners have certainly found their groove as of late, and Arsene Wenger‘s side has extended its unbeaten streak to six matches across all competitions with a win on Thursday against BATE Borisov.

Arsenal topped their Belarusian opposition, 4-2, behind a pair of first-half goals from Theo Walcott, while Rob Holding and Olivier Giroud also chimed in at Borisov Arena.

[ MORE: Man City confirms Mendy will undergo surgery for ACL injury ]

It took the Gunners just nine minutes to find the back of the net, when Walcott finished a close-range effort, before doubling the lead in the 22nd minute after a terrible giveaway by BATE goalkeeper Denis Shcherbitski.

Theo Walcott with the goal. BATE Borisov keeper with the assist. #UEL https://t.co/VjpejOGHNG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 28, 2017

Rob Holding soon gave Arsenal its third in the 25th minute (his first for the club) when a corner kick came his way. Per Mertesacker‘s initial header came into the path of the defender and deflected into Holding’s leg before entering the goal.

The home side manage to get a goal back before the half-hour mark though, when Mirko Ivanic’s powerful header beat David Ospina, despite the keeper getting a faint touch to the attempt.

The second half was made more difficult for BATE right out of the gate though, as Olivier Giroud struck his 100th Arsenal goal just minutes into the stanza from the penalty spot.

BATE closed the deficit to 4-2 with under 25 minutes remaining through Mikhail Gordeichuk, and continued to test the visitors in the latter stages of the match.

Arsenal sits in full control of Group H on six points following the team’s second straight win, while BATE drops to third place.