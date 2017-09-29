More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Benitez points to Liverpool defense as deficient

By Kyle BonnSep 29, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has likened the Liverpool defense as a necessary deficiency with their prolific attack.

Benitez says that the Magpies will need to keep up with Liverpool when they host the Reds at St. James Park on Saturday. The Spaniard pointed to the Reds defense that has conceded 11 league goals this season, two off the league-worst number.

“The reality is that because they are so offensive, they have sometimes problems in defense,” Benitez said in his pre-match press conference. “I have talked in the past about the short blanket – if you cover your head, your feet are cold; if you cover your feet, your head is cold. Sometimes when you attack too much, you are exposed in defense and to find the balance is the key to have chances to win titles. I think they are working on that and still I think they will be very dangerous attacking even if they make some mistakes in defense.”

Despite conceding 11 goals in six Premier League matches, the Reds do have a pair of clean sheets, coming back-to-back against Crystal Palace and Arsenal. The defense has struggled at times, but the number is inflated by the 5-0 debacle against Manchester City in early September.

On the other end, Liverpool has scored 12 goals this season, with nine more in four Champions League matches.

Benitez did address his previous time at Liverpool, saying it’s not a distraction as he takes on his former club.

“I have a lot of positive relationships with the fans, so I have very good memories and it will be very emotional. But at the same time, we’ll try our best and we will try to win.”

Bill Hamid could leave DC United for Europe

By Kyle BonnSep 29, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT
According to Washington Post writer Steven Goff, contract negotiations between Bill Hamid and D.C. United have stalled, and there is a “growing possibility” that the 26-year-old goalkeeper could depart, with reports swirling of offers from abroad.

A report by Goal.com prior to D.C. United’s 4-0 win over San Jose last weekend stated that a scout from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt was set to study Hamid, but D.C. manager Ben Olsen had already made the decision to sit his goalkeeper, instead starting Steve Clark, which lit up social media with a litany of hot takes.

Goal.com’s report suggests that Frankfurt weren’t nearly the only club in the mix for Hamid, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the MLS season. Surely there would be plenty of interest domestically as well, with MLS clubs likely to offer D.C. for Hamid’s rights.

The club hasn’t held back in its hopes of keeping the U.S. international around for the opening of its brand new ground Audi Field next season. According to Goff’s report, D.C. offered to double Hamid’s current $350,000/year salary, making him the second-highest paid goalkeeper in Major League Soccer behind USMNT regular Tim Howard. Goff reports that twice this season Hamid agreed to terms but then backed out, with reasons for doing so left to speculation. That has led a person with knowledge of the deal tell Goff “nothing will get settled in the short term.”

MLS contracts don’t expire until well after the season is over, and he can even discuss a new deal after the expiry of his current one, but the longer things drag on, the more foreign clubs will look to snatch the D.C. United youth product from his home club.

Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT
  • United leads all-time 34W-10D-7L
  • Palace winless in last 9 vs. MUFC
  • Last CP win at Old Trafford came in 2011

Injury-hit and goal-starved Crystal Palace faces red-hot Manchester United in its latest bid to comeback from a horrible start to this Premier League season (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Old Trafford is the venue for Roy Hodgson’s next opportunity to lead Palace to a goal, and a point, and he’s going to have to do it without two of his top attackers Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Benteke.

United’s had injury issues, too, and will still not have Paul Pogba nor Michael Carrick on Saturday. The Red Devils also played midweek in Russia, a talking point for both managers on Friday (see below).

Palace has yet to score in the league play this season, the longest stretch to start a campaign in Premier League history.

What they’re saying

Mourinho on United’s mindset during congested fixtures: “It is very important. We played Wednesday night and we arrived in Manchester at 4 a.m., home at 5 a.m., and we have to play tomorrow, so our mentality is always  very important.”

Hodgson on perceived fixture advantage: “I don’t know if their schedule helps us at all. There’s never a good time to play United and there’s always a good time to play against United. I guess Jose will say it’s not ideal to be playing on a Saturday at 3 p.m. after a trip to Russia, but they have a strong team on paper. The game is not played on paper though and we can only hope to give them a good game and any good luck going around will come our way.”

Prediction

If Hodgson was able to engineer an away result at Old Trafford without Benteke and Loftus-Cheek, we’d hand him the keys to the USMNT, and several other jobs at once. United easy, 3-0.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT
  • Chelsea swept last season
  • City without Aguero, Mendy
  • Chelsea leads all-time 64W-39D-52L

The most successful Premier League sides of this decade meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday when Chelsea hosts Manchester City (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea has won three titles since 2010, including last season’s, while Man City has two and has finished in the Top Three in five of the last six seasons.

City won’t have Sergio Aguero due to a suspected broken rib from a car accident Saturday in the Netherlands, and will not have Benjamin Mendy until April.

The Blues are coming off an impressive comeback win at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, and sit three points behind first place City.

And City has been nearly unbreakable this season, including a seven-match win streak which includes five clean sheets and a combined score line of 26-2.

What they’re saying

Antonio Conte on suspended David Luiz: “He is big a loss for us because he is playing well. He is not a player who is used getting red cards. He is a good player with discipline on the pitch.  I was a player and I understand that sometimes this can happen but once is OK.”

Pep Guardiola on Aguero, City’s injury list“It was his day off, I’m not the police. I would prefer to be with Mendy, with Kompany and with Sergio Aguero [but] we will play with eleven.

Prediction

Lopetegui defends Pique from questions of loyalty to Spain

Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has defended Gerard Pique from critics who question his loyalty to the national team because of his support for a disputed referendum on Catalan independence.

“Gerard gives it his all each and every time he plays with us,” Lopetegui said Friday. “I judge players’ commitment to the national team by their behavior. That is where I put my focus and in that sense I have no doubts about Pique.”

Pique posted a message on social media on Thursday calling for people in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia to participate peacefully in Sunday’s vote that police have been ordered by courts to stop.

“From today until Sunday we will express ourselves pacifically,” Pique tweeted. “Don’t give them any excuse (for a crackdown). That’s what they want. And sing loud and clear.”

Pique has been jeered by Spain fans during home matches in recent years both for his jibes at Barcelona club rival Real Madrid and his support of the push for a secession referendum in Catalonia.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos, a Real Madrid defender, said Thursday that “Pique’s tweet isn’t the best thing to do if he doesn’t want people to jeer him.”

The 30-year-old Pique has made 91 appearances for Spain, helping it win the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship. He and Ramos form its pair of central defenders.

As expected on Friday, Lopetegui included Pique in Spain’s squad for its final two qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup. Spain hosts Albania on Oct. 6 in the southern city of Alicante. It then visits Israel three days later.

Barcelona is the capital of prosperous Catalonia, where a separatist-led regional government vows to hold the vote on independence from the rest of Spain despite its suspension by the Constitutional Court.

Spain’s constitution says that only the nation’s government can call a referendum on sovereignty. Police forces acting on judges’ orders have seized ballots and arrested regional officials, sparking protests in the streets and universities.