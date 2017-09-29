More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Benitez points to Liverpool defense as deficient

By Kyle BonnSep 29, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has likened the Liverpool defense as a necessary deficiency with their prolific attack.

Benitez says that the Magpies will need to keep up with Liverpool when they host the Reds at St. James Park on Saturday. The Spaniard pointed to the Reds defense that has conceded 11 league goals this season, two off the league-worst number.

[ PREVIEW: Chelsea vs. Manchester City ]

“The reality is that because they are so offensive, they have sometimes problems in defense,” Benitez said in his pre-match press conference. “I have talked in the past about the short blanket – if you cover your head, your feet are cold; if you cover your feet, your head is cold. Sometimes when you attack too much, you are exposed in defense and to find the balance is the key to have chances to win titles. I think they are working on that and still I think they will be very dangerous attacking even if they make some mistakes in defense.”

Despite conceding 11 goals in six Premier League matches, the Reds do have a pair of clean sheets, coming back-to-back against Crystal Palace and Arsenal. The defense has struggled at times, but the number is inflated by the 5-0 debacle against Manchester City in early September.

On the other end, Liverpool has scored 12 goals this season, with nine more in four Champions League matches.

Benitez did address his previous time at Liverpool, saying it’s not a distraction as he takes on his former club.

“I have a lot of positive relationships with the fans, so I have very good memories and it will be very emotional. But at the same time, we’ll try our best and we will try to win.”

Switzerland recalls Embolo for decisive World Cup qualifiers

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland has recalled forward Breel Embolo after an 11-month injury absence for World Cup qualifying games, including a likely group decider at Portugal.

Despite a perfect record of eight straight wins, Switzerland is not assured yet of advancing to the finals in Russia.

It hosts Hungary on Oct. 7 in Basel, and plays Portugal in Lisbon three days later. Portugal has won all seven since an opening loss in Switzerland, where Cristiano Ronaldo was absent.

The 20-year-old Embolo returns from breaking an ankle playing for Schalke last October.

Midfielder Fabian Frei is also selected, with cousins Edimilson Fernandes and Gelson Fernandes unavailable due to injury.

Switzerland and Portugal go into the final group games ranked Nos. 7 and 3, respectively, by FIFA. The group winner qualifies and the runner-up will be seeded in the European playoffs in November.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund), Marwin Hitz (Augsburg), Yann Sommer (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Basel), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna).

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Montreal Impact), Fabian Frei (Mainz), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Admir Mehmedi (Bayer Leverkusen), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim).

Forwards: Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Haris Seferovic (Benfica).

MLS Preview: Houston, Red Bulls hope for playoff push, Vancouver and Sporting KC battle for West supremacy

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 29, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With just four games left on the docket, teams around the playoff cut line are desperate for points. And yet, the top of the West remains wide open, with plenty of questions to be answered.

Things may look much clearer after this weekend, with lots of games that could provide space, or simply muddy the waters further.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

The marquee matchup sees Vancouver and Sporting KC meet each with a chance to take charge of the Western Conference, separated by just a point at the top. Neither has a realistic shot at the Supporter’s Shield, but a #1 seed could make a world of difference in the playoff picture.

Plenty of teams are simply fighting for a playoff spot, with the New York Red Bulls with a brutal trip to Eastern Conference leaders Toronto. New York is four points clear in the final playoff spot, but with Montreal taking on basement-dwellers Colorado, they’ll want to maintain the distance. On the other end, the Houston Dynamo host Minnesota United while sitting a point back of a playoff position, trailing FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s MLS preview:

Sporting KC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Saturday, 9 p.m. ET

Either side has the opportunity to take control of the Western Conference as Sporting K.C. hosts current leaders Vancouver. With just one win in the last three, the Whitecaps have just a single point lead over the trio of Portland, Seattle, and KC all knotted up. Most recently, a 3-0 loss to Seattle has Whitecaps fans on edge.

On the other side, the hosts are rolling, unbeaten in four across all competitions including victory in the US Open Cup final, and with a pair of league wins in a row. They have outscored opponents 8-4 in that span, a relatively poor performance for the league’s best defense that will have to contain Fredy Montero and company.

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls — Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

The Red Bulls are still safe for a week in a playoff position, but with a daunting task in front of them, a loss and other results elsewhere could leave them clinging to just a single point advantage.

They head to Toronto, where the home side has lost just once all season en route to a seven-point advantage in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the visitors will just want a result of some kind, currently four points above Montreal in the final playoff spot.

New York will feel they have a chance as Sebastian Giovinco will likely sit thanks to quad tightness, and Toronto has lost its last two with the Italian on the sidelines, although Jozy Altidore returns from a three-game absence of his own. He’ll look to take advantage of a recently leaky Red Bulls back line.

Chicago Fire vs. NYCFC — Saturday, 9 p.m. ET

A potential playoff preview sees NYCFC hit the road – where they’ve been vulnerable – to visit Chicago. The Fire have been just as vulnerable at home of late, with just one loss in its last four home games to go along with a pair of losses.

The Fire could see Bastian Schweinsteiger come back, having missed the last four matches with a calf problem, and his return matches that of a number of NYCFC midfield starters.

Both these teams are firmly in the playoff picture, and could meet down the road in the postseason. Now, their view is on a bye. Chicago sits in 4th with 51 points, while NYCFC is in a more advantageous spot with 55 points to put them in second.

Full MLS schedule (All Times E.T.)

Saturday

Orlando City vs. FC Dallas — 4 p.m.
Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls — 7 p.m.
New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United — 7:30 p.m.
Colombus Crew vs. D.C. United — 7:30 p.m.
Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United — 8:30 p.m.
Chicago Fire vs. NYCFC — 8:30 p.m.
Colorado Rapids vs. Montreal Impact — 9 p.m.
Sporting KC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 9 p.m.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers — 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake — 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders — 1 p.m.

Mid-table La Liga tie ends in wild 3-3 draw

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 29, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Celta Vigo and Girona banged in six goals as a captivated Estadio Municipal de Balaídos watched the two swing blows until they fell even in a 3-3 draw on Friday.

It began with a bang, and the two each took a one-goal lead and coughed it up in the opening 16 minutes. Pione Sisto scored the first eight minutes in to put Celta Vigo up with his head at the back post, but that advantage was undone two minutes later as Portu evened things up. Former Middlesbrough striker Christian Stuani then put Girona 2-1 up on a broken free-kick.

The wild start wasn’t over, as Celta Maxi Gomez then made it level again just 16 minutes in with his sixth goal of the La Liga season in just his seventh appearance. It came as Celta broke the visitor’s absurdly high press, beating the goalkeeper easily one-on-one.

Finally, the game quieted down at 2-2, with no more scoring by halftime. It took until the 76th minute for the fireworks to start again, as the home side again went up on a strike from Daniel Wass coming on a free-kick that deflected off the wall, wrong-footing goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.

The lead would not hold, however, as with four minutes remaining, Juanpe powered home from a tight angle after an acrobatic cross from Pedro Alcala. That was all she wrote, as each side garnered a relatively useless but exciting point. The draw was more beneficial to Girona, who went to six on the season, two above the bottom three.

Monaco concedes late, leaves door open for PSG

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 29, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

AS Monaco suffered its first draw of the season, falling from a winning position and leaving the door open for PSG to widen its lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Falcao gave Monaco a 1-0 lead over Montpellier at home past the half-hour mark, pausing his run for just a moment to allow Ruben Aguilar to flow towards the ball, giving the Colombian time to receive the feed from Rony Lopes and poking home just enough to light up the Goal Line Technology.

However, the visitors proved worthy opponents, peppering the goal with 15 shots to Monaco’s eight, although only three of those on target. On the other end, the hosts did not manage another shot on target.

With Montpellier pushing for an equalizer, they pulled it off in stoppage time. Hilton looped a ball over the top of the Monaco back line, and the defenders switched off, allowing Souleymane Camara to sneak free and deposit Kévin Berigaud’s header into the back of the net to break Monaco’s hearts two minutes past regulation.

The sole point sees Monaco simply draw level with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table, with PSG still to host Bordeaux. Even those visitors to Parc des Princes could pull within one point with an upset victory.