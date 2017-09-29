Bill Hamid could leave DC United for Europe

According to Washington Post writer Steven Goff, contract negotiations between Bill Hamid and D.C. United have stalled, and there is a “growing possibility” that the 26-year-old goalkeeper could depart, with reports swirling of offers from abroad.

A report by Goal.com prior to D.C. United’s 4-0 win over San Jose last weekend stated that a scout from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt was set to study Hamid, but D.C. manager Ben Olsen had already made the decision to sit his goalkeeper, instead starting Steve Clark, which lit up social media with a litany of hot takes.

Goal.com’s report suggests that Frankfurt weren’t nearly the only club in the mix for Hamid, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the MLS season. Surely there would be plenty of interest domestically as well, with MLS clubs likely to offer D.C. for Hamid’s rights.

The club hasn’t held back in its hopes of keeping the U.S. international around for the opening of its brand new ground Audi Field next season. According to Goff’s report, D.C. offered to double Hamid’s current $350,000/year salary, making him the second-highest paid goalkeeper in Major League Soccer behind USMNT regular Tim Howard. Goff reports that twice this season Hamid agreed to terms but then backed out, with reasons for doing so left to speculation. That has led a person with knowledge of the deal tell Goff “nothing will get settled in the short term.”

MLS contracts don’t expire until well after the season is over, and he can even discuss a new deal after the expiry of his current one, but the longer things drag on, the more foreign clubs will look to snatch the D.C. United youth product from his home club.

Follow @the_bonnfire