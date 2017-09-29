More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Daniel Hambury/PA via AP

Goal-starved Palace to miss Benteke for at least six weeks

By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT
Crystal Palace’s already woeful season took a big hit this week, as manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that star forward Christian Benteke won’t be able to train for at least six weeks.

The Belgium striker suffered “ligament damage” in last week’s blowout loss to Manchester City, according to Hodgson.

Palace faces Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

[ MORE: Dele gets England suspension ]

With Palace in the midst of a historic goalless start to the Premier League season, the 26-year-old Benteke has played 522 of those 540 minutes.

Benteke scored 15 goals and added two assists for Palace last season, a year after scoring nine Premier League goals and a Europa League marker for Liverpool.

Connor Wickham‘s injury leaves Freddie Ladapo as the only true center forward on the Palace roster, though Bakary Sako is certainly more than capable atop the attack.

Belgium has already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, so Benteke’s absence won’t be as keenly felt by the Red Devils in next week’s international break.

Klopp on the defense: “I can’t shoot from the bench”

AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev
By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT
A defensive Jurgen Klopp met with the media on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s Sunday visit to Newcastle United.

Something something defensive joke something something (Liverpool defending reference quota reached).

The Reds have been very good at creating chances recently, not the least of which was a dominant draw at Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

But the finish hasn’t been there. Don’t blame the boss, intimates Klopp.

Klopp was flying during Friday’s pre-match press conference, giving a number of notable if not hilarious quotes.

According The Liverpool Echo’s James Pearce, Klopp railed against the potential of a Christmas Eve match versus Arsenal and also rejected the notion that the Reds lag behind Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United, proffering that he’s not walking around shouting, “These teams are so good and I must get a season ticket for Man United.”

Klopp also commented on Liverpool facing legendary manager Rafa Benitez, and the current boss tossed a little ego in his quip before hailing his influence.

FYI: We’ve said it before and will say it again — we’d hate to be Newcastle this weekend, with Liverpool smarting at its lack of finish and Klopp with the extra motivation to make a point to Reds fans versus Rafa.

Dele Alli suspended one England match for gesture

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT
England’s Dele Alli will miss next week’s home World Cup qualifier against Slovenia as punishment for flipping the bird.

Tottenham Hotspur’s young star made an offensive gesture during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia last month.

[ MORE: Aguero in car accident ]

Dele claimed the gesture was aimed at teammate and former Spurs pal Kyle Walker, but FIFA fined him close to $52,000 and has suspended him one match.

England will qualify for the 2018 World Cup should it beat Slovenia or draw and see Slovakia lose in Scotland on Oct. 5

Man City’s Sergio Aguero injured in car accident

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 29, 2017, 4:21 AM EDT
Manchester City have confirmed that star striker Sergio Aguero has been injured in a car accident in Amsterdam.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Aguero, 29, spent his day off in the Netherlands as he watched Colombian singer Maluma in a show, who he later was photographed with on Instagram.

City have since released a statement confirming Aguero’s involvement in the accident, while Dutch police have confirmed a taxi crashed involving two people in the De Boelelaan area of Amsterdam.

Ahead of Man City’s trip to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Aguero’s injuries will be assessed by the club.

Reports from Argentina say that Aguero has suffered broken ribs and is expected to be out of action for up to eight weeks.

Here’s more from City:

Sergio Aguero will be assessed by Club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday. The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries. He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.

It is believed Aguero was on his way to the airport as the taxi crashed into a pole, which images on social media reportedly show.

Aguero has scored seven goals in eight games for Man City this season and is in great form alongside Gabriel Jesus up front for Pep Guardiola‘s side.

In Argentina this reported injury will be a huge blow for the national team ahead of their crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador on Oct. 5 and 10 respectively.

La Albieceleste are struggling to qualify automatically for the World Cup and will likely need victories in each of their last two qualifying games to make the tournament in Russia.

Barcelona caught in storm over Catalonia’s independence vote

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Politics and soccer will merge on Sunday when Barcelona becomes more than just a football club for Catalonia’s separatists.

Barcelona’s home match against Las Palmas falls on the day when the region’s secessionist leaders have vowed to defy authorities and hold a disputed referendum on independence from Spain.

The Spanish government calls the vote illegal and has ordered a crackdown to stop any ballots from being cast, sparking protests in the streets and universities.

The dispute has increased tensions in the proud and prosperous region to fever pitch – and Barcelona’s Camp Nou Stadium will be no exception.

“It won’t be a normal day, it will be a historic day for the country, but we have to treat the football match like any other,” Barcelona vice president Jordi Cardoner said. “We will carry the Catalan flag’s (red and yellow) colors on the collars of our shirts and in our hearts.”

Europe’s largest stadium at nearly 100,000 seats, Camp Nou has become a rallying point for Catalan nationalists in recent years with the boom in support for a break from Spain that polls show has reached roughly half of the region’s 7.5 million residents.

Spain’s King Felipe VI met with deafening jeers at Camp Nou at the final of the Copa del Rey in 2015, and the chants of “Independence!” that are a fixed feature of every home match are set to be at maximum volume come Sunday.

Given the super-charged atmosphere, the club has called for calm and for the spirit of sport to prevail.

“We are not uncomfortable with the date of the match. It’s an important day for Catalonia and the interests of Barca have to be compatible with the majority of Catalans,” Cardoner said. “I believe that each one of our members and fans can express whatever they want, but we ask them to do it respectfully. We are focusing on the competition. We all want to win the match.”

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is also giving advice.

“From today until Sunday we will express ourselves pacifically,” Pique tweeted on Thursday. “Don’t give them any excuse (for a crackdown). That’s what they want. And sing loud and clear.”

Pique and the rest of Barcelona’s players have good reason not to get distracted by the whirlwind of politics and police activity. The team is on an eight-game winning run, leads the league, and holds a seven-point advantage over fierce rival Real Madrid in sixth place.

Barcelona’s football club became identified as a bastion of Catalan culture during the repressive years of Gen. Francisco Franco’s dictatorship from 1939-1975, when the Catalan language, which is spoken alongside Spanish, was banned from schools and public use. Its slogan “More than a club” has come to mean for many its commitment to Catalonia.

In the past four decades Catalonia has gained a large degree of self-governance and boasts one of the strongest economies of the southern European country. Still, many Catalans feel disrespected by the central government in Madrid and complain that they pay more in taxes than they receive back in public spending.

Barcelona’s rivalry with Real Madrid carries political overtones for many, with “Barca” representing Catalonia and Real Madrid standing in for the rest of Spain.

Most of Barcelona’s players avoid talking about politics but former player and coach Pep Guardiola has led pro-independence rallies and is an outspoken proponent of Sunday’s vote.

“This isn’t about independence, it’s about democracy,” Guardiola, the Manchester City manager, said in a video posted on social media by a separatist grassroots group this week.

Barcelona has openly backed a referendum and criticized the robust steps taken by authorities to impede the vote that Spain’s government considers unconstitutional since questions of state should involve all Spaniards, not just those in one region.

Many Catalans are lukewarm supporters at best of Spain’s national team, which would lose several key players, including Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, if Catalonia separated.

Catalonia already has a regional selection that plays the occasional friendly. It got a huge boost when it was coached by Dutch great Johan Cruyff, and it has played top-level national sides including Argentina and Brazil.

Police have decreased the chances of separatists being able to hold a wide-scale vote, which pro-union parties have boycotted on grounds that it is outside the law and lacking in guarantees of transparency.

But Barcelona’s alignment with the separatist cause is in direct conflict with its desire to remain one of the world’s most successful soccer teams.

Not only would Barcelona run the risk of alienating supporters across Spain, the big fear is the potential flight of its top stars, led by Lionel Messi.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas and Spain’s Higher Council of Sport have repeatedly warned that Barcelona and the other football clubs in Catalonia would be out of La Liga if the region seceded.

Tebas recently said that Barcelona would be in a Catalan division that “wouldn’t be much better than the Dutch league.”