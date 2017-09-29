Guardiola updates Aguero status after car accident; Mendy recovery

Pep Guardiola‘s seen two of his top talents injured in the last week, one on the field and one of it.

Benjamin Mendy confirmed this week that he faced a long absence following a ruptured ACL, and Guardiola said Friday that he doesn’t expect the wing back to return until at least April.

That’s admittedly a foot note, though, given the overnight news that star striker Sergio Aguero was injured in a car accident in Netherlands. Guardiola updated Aguero’s status, and said he has not problem with the forward using his day off to go to a concert outside of England.

“I will speak to him today. First impression is he has broken his rib. “Day off is to be happy. I am a trainer who doesn’t want to train every day because they need to rest, mentally and physically.

Guardiola said Aguero is “okay.” Man City certainly has the depth to handle his absence, though the timing is difficult as they visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

