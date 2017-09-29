Guardiola updates Aguero status after car accident; Mendy recovery

Pep Guardiola‘s seen two of his top talents injured in the last week, one on the field and one of it.
Benjamin Mendy confirmed this week that he faced a long absence following a ruptured ACL, and Guardiola said Friday that he doesn’t expect the wing back to return until at least April.
That’s admittedly a foot note, though, given the overnight news that star striker Sergio Aguero was injured in a car accident in Netherlands. Guardiola updated Aguero’s status, and said he has not problem with the forward using his day off to go to a concert outside of England.
“I will speak to him today. First impression is he has broken his rib.
“Day off is to be happy. I am a trainer who doesn’t want to train every day because they need to rest, mentally and physically.
Guardiola said Aguero is “okay.” Man City certainly has the depth to handle his absence, though the timing is difficult as they visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has likened the Liverpool defense as a necessary deficiency with their prolific attack.
Benitez says that the Magpies will need to keep up with Liverpool when they host the Reds at St. James Park on Saturday. The Spaniard pointed to the Reds defense that has conceded 11 league goals this season, two off the league-worst number.
“The reality is that because they are so offensive, they have sometimes problems in defense,” Benitez said in his pre-match press conference. “I have talked in the past about the short blanket – if you cover your head, your feet are cold; if you cover your feet, your head is cold. Sometimes when you attack too much, you are exposed in defense and to find the balance is the key to have chances to win titles. I think they are working on that and still I think they will be very dangerous attacking even if they make some mistakes in defense.”
Despite conceding 11 goals in six Premier League matches, the Reds do have a pair of clean sheets, coming back-to-back against Crystal Palace and Arsenal. The defense has struggled at times, but the number is inflated by the 5-0 debacle against Manchester City in early September.
On the other end, Liverpool has scored 12 goals this season, with nine more in four Champions League matches.
Benitez did address his previous time at Liverpool, saying it’s not a distraction as he takes on his former club.
“I have a lot of positive relationships with the fans, so I have very good memories and it will be very emotional. But at the same time, we’ll try our best and we will try to win.”
According to Washington Post writer Steven Goff, contract negotiations between Bill Hamid and D.C. United have stalled, and there is a “growing possibility” that the 26-year-old goalkeeper could depart, with reports swirling of offers from abroad.
A report by Goal.com prior to D.C. United’s 4-0 win over San Jose last weekend stated that a scout from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt was set to study Hamid, but D.C. manager Ben Olsen had already made the decision to sit his goalkeeper, instead starting Steve Clark, which lit up social media with a litany of hot takes.
Goal.com’s report suggests that Frankfurt weren’t nearly the only club in the mix for Hamid, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the MLS season. Surely there would be plenty of interest domestically as well, with MLS clubs likely to offer D.C. for Hamid’s rights.
The club hasn’t held back in its hopes of keeping the U.S. international around for the opening of its brand new ground Audi Field next season. According to Goff’s report, D.C. offered to double Hamid’s current $350,000/year salary, making him the second-highest paid goalkeeper in Major League Soccer behind USMNT regular Tim Howard. Goff reports that twice this season Hamid agreed to terms but then backed out, with reasons for doing so left to speculation. That has led a person with knowledge of the deal tell Goff “nothing will get settled in the short term.”
MLS contracts don’t expire until well after the season is over, and he can even discuss a new deal after the expiry of his current one, but the longer things drag on, the more foreign clubs will look to snatch the D.C. United youth product from his home club.
- United leads all-time 34W-10D-7L
- Palace winless in last 9 vs. MUFC
- Last CP win at Old Trafford came in 2011
Injury-hit and goal-starved Crystal Palace faces red-hot Manchester United in its latest bid to comeback from a horrible start to this Premier League season (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Old Trafford is the venue for Roy Hodgson’s next opportunity to lead Palace to a goal, and a point, and he’s going to have to do it without two of his top attackers Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Benteke.
United’s had injury issues, too, and will still not have Paul Pogba nor Michael Carrick on Saturday. The Red Devils also played midweek in Russia, a talking point for both managers on Friday (see below).
Palace has yet to score in the league play this season, the longest stretch to start a campaign in Premier League history.
What they’re saying
Mourinho on United’s mindset during congested fixtures: “It is very important. We played Wednesday night and we arrived in Manchester at 4 a.m., home at 5 a.m., and we have to play tomorrow, so our mentality is always very important.”
Hodgson on perceived fixture advantage: “I don’t know if their schedule helps us at all. There’s never a good time to play United and there’s always a good time to play against United. I guess Jose will say it’s not ideal to be playing on a Saturday at 3 p.m. after a trip to Russia, but they have a strong team on paper. The game is not played on paper though and we can only hope to give them a good game and any good luck going around will come our way.”
Prediction
If Hodgson was able to engineer an away result at Old Trafford without Benteke and Loftus-Cheek, we’d hand him the keys to the USMNT, and several other jobs at once. United easy, 3-0.
- Chelsea swept last season
- City without Aguero, Mendy
- Chelsea leads all-time 64W-39D-52L
The most successful Premier League sides of this decade meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday when Chelsea hosts Manchester City (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Chelsea has won three titles since 2010, including last season’s, while Man City has two and has finished in the Top Three in five of the last six seasons.
City won’t have Sergio Aguero due to a suspected broken rib from a car accident Saturday in the Netherlands, and will not have Benjamin Mendy until April.
The Blues are coming off an impressive comeback win at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, and sit three points behind first place City.
And City has been nearly unbreakable this season, including a seven-match win streak which includes five clean sheets and a combined score line of 26-2.
What they’re saying
Antonio Conte on suspended David Luiz: “He is big a loss for us because he is playing well. He is not a player who is used getting red cards. He is a good player with discipline on the pitch. I was a player and I understand that sometimes this can happen but once is OK.”
Pep Guardiola on Aguero, City’s injury list: “It was his day off, I’m not the police. I would prefer to be with Mendy, with Kompany and with Sergio Aguero [but] we will play with eleven.
Prediction
Excitement, as an early City goal forces Chelsea to attack. 2-2