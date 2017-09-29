Klopp on the defense: “I can’t shoot from the bench”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A defensive Jurgen Klopp met with the media on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s Sunday visit to Newcastle United.

Something something defensive joke something something (Liverpool defending reference quota reached).

The Reds have been very good at creating chances recently, not the least of which was a dominant draw at Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

But the finish hasn’t been there, and Liverpool has two wins and three draws in its last six matches.

Don’t blame the boss, intimates Klopp.

Klopp: "It makes no sense to criticise finishing, it's about creating. I can't shoot from the bench." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 29, 2017

Klopp: "I can't make us more clinical. There isn't one word I can say. You just have to keep going and do it again and again." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 29, 2017

Klopp was flying during Friday’s pre-match press conference, giving a number of notable if not hilarious quotes.

According The Liverpool Echo’s James Pearce, Klopp railed against the potential of a Christmas Eve match versus Arsenal and also rejected the notion that the Reds lag behind Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United, proffering that he’s not walking around shouting, “These teams are so good and I must get a season ticket for Man United.”

Klopp also commented on Liverpool facing legendary manager Rafa Benitez, and the current boss tossed a little ego in his quip before hailing his influence.

FYI: We’ve said it before and will say it again — we’d hate to be Newcastle this weekend, with Liverpool smarting at its lack of finish and Klopp with the extra motivation to make a point to Reds fans versus Rafa.

Klopp on Benitez: "I met Rafa once when he was manager of #LFC. We beat them 5-0 at Mainz! The rest is history." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 29, 2017

Kind words for Rafa Benitez 🔴 Watch live and free: https://t.co/ZGyyVFDkID pic.twitter.com/jMkQbrE0zf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 29, 2017

