Celta Vigo and Girona banged in six goals as a captivated Estadio Municipal de Balaídos watched the two swing blows until they fell even in a 3-3 draw on Friday.

It began with a bang, and the two each took a one-goal lead and coughed it up in the opening 16 minutes. Pione Sisto scored the first eight minutes in to put Celta Vigo up with his head at the back post, but that advantage was undone two minutes later as Portu evened things up. Former Middlesbrough striker Christian Stuani then put Girona 2-1 up on a broken free-kick.

The wild start wasn’t over, as Celta Maxi Gomez then made it level again just 16 minutes in with his sixth goal of the La Liga season in just his seventh appearance. It came as Celta broke the visitor’s absurdly high press, beating the goalkeeper easily one-on-one.

Finally, the game quieted down at 2-2, with no more scoring by halftime. It took until the 76th minute for the fireworks to start again, as the home side again went up on a strike from Daniel Wass coming on a free-kick that deflected off the wall, wrong-footing goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.

The lead would not hold, however, as with four minutes remaining, Juanpe powered home from a tight angle after an acrobatic cross from Pedro Alcala. That was all she wrote, as each side garnered a relatively useless but exciting point. The draw was more beneficial to Girona, who went to six on the season, two above the bottom three.

