Mid-table La Liga tie ends in wild 3-3 draw

Celta Vigo and Girona banged in six goals as a captivated Estadio Municipal de Balaídos watched the two swing blows until they fell even in a 3-3 draw on Friday.
It began with a bang, and the two each took a one-goal lead and coughed it up in the opening 16 minutes. Pione Sisto scored the first eight minutes in to put Celta Vigo up with his head at the back post, but that advantage was undone two minutes later as Portu evened things up. Former Middlesbrough striker Christian Stuani then put Girona 2-1 up on a broken free-kick.
The wild start wasn’t over, as Celta Maxi Gomez then made it level again just 16 minutes in with his sixth goal of the La Liga season in just his seventh appearance. It came as Celta broke the visitor’s absurdly high press, beating the goalkeeper easily one-on-one.
Finally, the game quieted down at 2-2, with no more scoring by halftime. It took until the 76th minute for the fireworks to start again, as the home side again went up on a strike from Daniel Wass coming on a free-kick that deflected off the wall, wrong-footing goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.
The lead would not hold, however, as with four minutes remaining, Juanpe powered home from a tight angle after an acrobatic cross from Pedro Alcala. That was all she wrote, as each side garnered a relatively useless but exciting point. The draw was more beneficial to Girona, who went to six on the season, two above the bottom three.
AS Monaco suffered its first draw of the season, falling from a winning position and leaving the door open for PSG to widen its lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.
Falcao gave Monaco a 1-0 lead over Montpellier at home past the half-hour mark, pausing his run for just a moment to allow Ruben Aguilar to flow towards the ball, giving the Colombian time to receive the feed from Rony Lopes and poking home just enough to light up the Goal Line Technology.
However, the visitors proved worthy opponents, peppering the goal with 15 shots to Monaco’s eight, although only three of those on target. On the other end, the hosts did not manage another shot on target.
With Montpellier pushing for an equalizer, they pulled it off in stoppage time. Hilton looped a ball over the top of the Monaco back line, and the defenders switched off, allowing Souleymane Camara to sneak free and deposit Kévin Berigaud’s header into the back of the net to break Monaco’s hearts two minutes past regulation.
The sole point sees Monaco simply draw level with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table, with PSG still to host Bordeaux. Even those visitors to Parc des Princes could pull within one point with an upset victory.
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has likened the Liverpool defense as a necessary deficiency with their prolific attack.
Benitez says that the Magpies will need to keep up with Liverpool when they host the Reds at St. James Park on Saturday. The Spaniard pointed to the Reds defense that has conceded 11 league goals this season, two off the league-worst number.
“The reality is that because they are so offensive, they have sometimes problems in defense,” Benitez said in his pre-match press conference. “I have talked in the past about the short blanket – if you cover your head, your feet are cold; if you cover your feet, your head is cold. Sometimes when you attack too much, you are exposed in defense and to find the balance is the key to have chances to win titles. I think they are working on that and still I think they will be very dangerous attacking even if they make some mistakes in defense.”
Despite conceding 11 goals in six Premier League matches, the Reds do have a pair of clean sheets, coming back-to-back against Crystal Palace and Arsenal. The defense has struggled at times, but the number is inflated by the 5-0 debacle against Manchester City in early September.
On the other end, Liverpool has scored 12 goals this season, with nine more in four Champions League matches.
Benitez did address his previous time at Liverpool, saying it’s not a distraction as he takes on his former club.
“I have a lot of positive relationships with the fans, so I have very good memories and it will be very emotional. But at the same time, we’ll try our best and we will try to win.”
According to Washington Post writer Steven Goff, contract negotiations between Bill Hamid and D.C. United have stalled, and there is a “growing possibility” that the 26-year-old goalkeeper could depart, with reports swirling of offers from abroad.
A report by Goal.com prior to D.C. United’s 4-0 win over San Jose last weekend stated that a scout from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt was set to study Hamid, but D.C. manager Ben Olsen had already made the decision to sit his goalkeeper, instead starting Steve Clark, which lit up social media with a litany of hot takes.
Goal.com’s report suggests that Frankfurt weren’t nearly the only club in the mix for Hamid, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the MLS season. Surely there would be plenty of interest domestically as well, with MLS clubs likely to offer D.C. for Hamid’s rights.
The club hasn’t held back in its hopes of keeping the U.S. international around for the opening of its brand new ground Audi Field next season. According to Goff’s report, D.C. offered to double Hamid’s current $350,000/year salary, making him the second-highest paid goalkeeper in Major League Soccer behind USMNT regular Tim Howard. Goff reports that twice this season Hamid agreed to terms but then backed out, with reasons for doing so left to speculation. That has led a person with knowledge of the deal tell Goff “nothing will get settled in the short term.”
MLS contracts don’t expire until well after the season is over, and he can even discuss a new deal after the expiry of his current one, but the longer things drag on, the more foreign clubs will look to snatch the D.C. United youth product from his home club.
- United leads all-time 34W-10D-7L
- Palace winless in last 9 vs. MUFC
- Last CP win at Old Trafford came in 2011
Injury-hit and goal-starved Crystal Palace faces red-hot Manchester United in its latest bid to comeback from a horrible start to this Premier League season (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Old Trafford is the venue for Roy Hodgson’s next opportunity to lead Palace to a goal, and a point, and he’s going to have to do it without two of his top attackers Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Benteke.
United’s had injury issues, too, and will still not have Paul Pogba nor Michael Carrick on Saturday. The Red Devils also played midweek in Russia, a talking point for both managers on Friday (see below).
Palace has yet to score in the league play this season, the longest stretch to start a campaign in Premier League history.
What they’re saying
Mourinho on United’s mindset during congested fixtures: “It is very important. We played Wednesday night and we arrived in Manchester at 4 a.m., home at 5 a.m., and we have to play tomorrow, so our mentality is always very important.”
Hodgson on perceived fixture advantage: “I don’t know if their schedule helps us at all. There’s never a good time to play United and there’s always a good time to play against United. I guess Jose will say it’s not ideal to be playing on a Saturday at 3 p.m. after a trip to Russia, but they have a strong team on paper. The game is not played on paper though and we can only hope to give them a good game and any good luck going around will come our way.”
Prediction
If Hodgson was able to engineer an away result at Old Trafford without Benteke and Loftus-Cheek, we’d hand him the keys to the USMNT, and several other jobs at once. United easy, 3-0.