Mourinho has no timetable for Pogba return

Jose Mourinho did not proffer much hope when it comes to the status of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who has been out since suffering a thigh injury against Basel on Sept. 12.

The United manager classed Pogba with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, two players still working to return from long-term knee injuries.

[ MORE: Klopp “can’t shoot from the bench” ]

Pogba had been fantastic for Mourinho, and has missed a pair of Premier League matches and will add a third when Crystal Palace visits on Saturday.

And there’s nothing but vagueness when it comes to the potential of a return versus Liverpool after the international break. It could be gamesmanship, but it sounds a bit ominous. Here’s the boss:

“Paul Pogba’s injured he cannot play tomorrow and his injury I cannot have hope like Jones or Valencia who I can see in training and hope for positive answer. So don’t speak about long term injury – Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rojo – I don’t speak about them.”

Follow @NicholasMendola