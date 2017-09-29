Mourinho has no timetable for Pogba return

Jose Mourinho did not proffer much hope when it comes to the status of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who has been out since suffering a thigh injury against Basel on Sept. 12.
The United manager classed Pogba with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, two players still working to return from long-term knee injuries.
Pogba had been fantastic for Mourinho, and has missed a pair of Premier League matches and will add a third when Crystal Palace visits on Saturday.
And there’s nothing but vagueness when it comes to the potential of a return versus Liverpool after the international break. It could be gamesmanship, but it sounds a bit ominous. Here’s the boss:
“Paul Pogba’s injured he cannot play tomorrow and his injury I cannot have hope like Jones or Valencia who I can see in training and hope for positive answer. So don’t speak about long term injury – Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rojo – I don’t speak about them.”
Pep Guardiola‘s seen two of his top talents injured in the last week, one on the field and one of it.
Benjamin Mendy confirmed this week that he faced a long absence following a ruptured ACL, and Guardiola said Friday that he doesn’t expect the wing back to return until at least April.
That’s admittedly a foot note, though, given the overnight news that star striker Sergio Aguero was injured in a car accident in Netherlands. Guardiola updated Aguero’s status, and said he has not problem with the forward using his day off to go to a concert outside of England.
“I will speak to him today. First impression is he has broken his rib.
“Day off is to be happy. I am a trainer who doesn’t want to train every day because they need to rest, mentally and physically.
Guardiola said Aguero is “okay.” Man City certainly has the depth to handle his absence, though the timing is difficult as they visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
A defensive Jurgen Klopp met with the media on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s Sunday visit to Newcastle United.
Something something defensive joke something something (Liverpool defending reference quota reached).
The Reds have been very good at creating chances recently, not the least of which was a dominant draw at Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
But the finish hasn’t been there, and Liverpool has two wins and three draws in its last six matches.
Don’t blame the boss, intimates Klopp.
Klopp was flying during Friday’s pre-match press conference, giving a number of notable if not hilarious quotes.
According The Liverpool Echo’s James Pearce, Klopp railed against the potential of a Christmas Eve match versus Arsenal and also rejected the notion that the Reds lag behind Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United, proffering that he’s not walking around shouting, “These teams are so good and I must get a season ticket for Man United.”
Klopp also commented on Liverpool facing legendary manager Rafa Benitez, and the current boss tossed a little ego in his quip before hailing his influence.
FYI: We’ve said it before and will say it again — we’d hate to be Newcastle this weekend, with Liverpool smarting at its lack of finish and Klopp with the extra motivation to make a point to Reds fans versus Rafa.
Crystal Palace’s already woeful season took a big hit this week, as manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that star forward Christian Benteke won’t be able to train for at least six weeks.
The Belgium striker suffered “ligament damage” in last week’s blowout loss to Manchester City, according to Hodgson.
Palace faces Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.
With Palace in the midst of a historic goalless start to the Premier League season, the 26-year-old Benteke has played 522 of those 540 minutes.
Benteke scored 15 goals and added two assists for Palace last season, a year after scoring nine Premier League goals and a Europa League marker for Liverpool.
Connor Wickham‘s injury leaves Freddie Ladapo as the only true center forward on the Palace roster, though Bakary Sako is certainly more than capable atop the attack.
Belgium has already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, so Benteke’s absence won’t be as keenly felt by the Red Devils in next week’s international break.
England’s Dele Alli will miss next week’s home World Cup qualifier against Slovenia as punishment for flipping the bird.
Tottenham Hotspur’s young star made an offensive gesture during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia last month.
Dele claimed the gesture was aimed at teammate and former Spurs pal Kyle Walker, but FIFA fined him close to $52,000 and has suspended him one match.
England will qualify for the 2018 World Cup should it beat Slovenia or draw and see Slovakia lose in Scotland on Oct. 5