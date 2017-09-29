Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Chelsea swept last season

City without Aguero, Mendy

Chelsea leads all-time 64W-39D-52L

The most successful Premier League sides of this decade meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday when Chelsea hosts Manchester City (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea has won three titles since 2010, including last season’s, while Man City has two and has finished in the Top Three in five of the last six seasons.

City won’t have Sergio Aguero due to a suspected broken rib from a car accident Saturday in the Netherlands, and will not have Benjamin Mendy until April.

The Blues are coming off an impressive comeback win at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, and sit three points behind first place City.

And City has been nearly unbreakable this season, including a seven-match win streak which includes five clean sheets and a combined score line of 26-2.

What they’re saying

Antonio Conte on suspended David Luiz: “He is big a loss for us because he is playing well. He is not a player who is used getting red cards. He is a good player with discipline on the pitch. I was a player and I understand that sometimes this can happen but once is OK.”

Pep Guardiola on Aguero, City’s injury list: “It was his day off, I’m not the police. I would prefer to be with Mendy, with Kompany and with Sergio Aguero [but] we will play with eleven.

Prediction

