Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT
  • Chelsea swept last season
  • City without Aguero, Mendy
  • Chelsea leads all-time 64W-39D-52L

The most successful Premier League sides of this decade meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday when Chelsea hosts Manchester City (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea has won three titles since 2010, including last season’s, while Man City has two and has finished in the Top Three in five of the last six seasons.

City won’t have Sergio Aguero due to a suspected broken rib from a car accident Saturday in the Netherlands, and will not have Benjamin Mendy until April.

The Blues are coming off an impressive comeback win at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, and sit three points behind first place City.

And City has been nearly unbreakable this season, including a seven-match win streak which includes five clean sheets and a combined score line of 26-2.

What they’re saying

Antonio Conte on suspended David Luiz: “He is big a loss for us because he is playing well. He is not a player who is used getting red cards. He is a good player with discipline on the pitch.  I was a player and I understand that sometimes this can happen but once is OK.”

Pep Guardiola on Aguero, City’s injury list“It was his day off, I’m not the police. I would prefer to be with Mendy, with Kompany and with Sergio Aguero [but] we will play with eleven.

Prediction

Lopetegui defends Pique from questions of loyalty to Spain

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has defended Gerard Pique from critics who question his loyalty to the national team because of his support for a disputed referendum on Catalan independence.

“Gerard gives it his all each and every time he plays with us,” Lopetegui said Friday. “I judge players’ commitment to the national team by their behavior. That is where I put my focus and in that sense I have no doubts about Pique.”

Pique posted a message on social media on Thursday calling for people in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia to participate peacefully in Sunday’s vote that police have been ordered by courts to stop.

“From today until Sunday we will express ourselves pacifically,” Pique tweeted. “Don’t give them any excuse (for a crackdown). That’s what they want. And sing loud and clear.”

Pique has been jeered by Spain fans during home matches in recent years both for his jibes at Barcelona club rival Real Madrid and his support of the push for a secession referendum in Catalonia.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos, a Real Madrid defender, said Thursday that “Pique’s tweet isn’t the best thing to do if he doesn’t want people to jeer him.”

The 30-year-old Pique has made 91 appearances for Spain, helping it win the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship. He and Ramos form its pair of central defenders.

As expected on Friday, Lopetegui included Pique in Spain’s squad for its final two qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup. Spain hosts Albania on Oct. 6 in the southern city of Alicante. It then visits Israel three days later.

Barcelona is the capital of prosperous Catalonia, where a separatist-led regional government vows to hold the vote on independence from the rest of Spain despite its suspension by the Constitutional Court.

Spain’s constitution says that only the nation’s government can call a referendum on sovereignty. Police forces acting on judges’ orders have seized ballots and arrested regional officials, sparking protests in the streets and universities.

Premier League Preview: Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Dave Howarth/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT
  • First meeting in nearly 35 years
  • Town leads all-time 16W-13D-11L
  • Spurs unbeaten in five

Two old rivals meet Saturday when Huddersfield Town hosts Tottenham Hotspur at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

By old, we mean they haven’t regularly met since Led Zeppelin released “Houses of the Holy.”

So, yes, Huddersfield Town hasn’t beaten Spurs since 1956, but that’s a span of five matches and the last one came in 1973.

Town manager David Wagner says the plan is to drag Spurs into a street fight.

“We want to pull them down to our level on Saturday and then neutralize their offensive abilities,” he said Friday.

Town is eighth with nine points, three back of fourth place Spurs.

What they’re saying

Huddersfield Town boss Wagner on Spurs“I take confidence from our working and fighting attitude and from the atmosphere created from our fans in the stands. Our one small advantage is our supporters; they have to be behind us from the first whistle. This is the first time we meet an opponent with this quality; it’s the next step & we are excited to see if we can make the step.”

Spurs’ Mauricio Pochettino on playmaker Christian Eriksen“From day one, Christian has been a very consistent player for us. I’m so happy with him. In his position, he’s one of the best and as a player, he fits so well into our philosophy. He’s so young and we believe he can improve. Like Harry, he’s showing very good performances every week.”

Prediction

The Terriers have proven tough to break down, and Spurs did have to contend with a midweek match away from England. This could be closer than expected, but expect Dele Alli to be the difference in a 2-0 win.

Newcastle’s Rafa ready for special visit from old pals Liverpool

Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT
Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is a Liverpool legend, and expects some anxious feelings when the Reds visit St. James Park on Sunday.’s

Current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had mostly glowing things to say about Benitez earlier Friday, and Benitez issued similar vibes.

While the Reds aren’t wearing, well, red — that’ll come March 3 at Anfield — Benitez admits it’s going to be wild seeing Liverpool as his opposition.

“It’s a special game for me. It will be emotional. At the same time, we will try our best and will try to win. My family still lives (on Merseyside) and there are a lot of connections. I have to focus on Newcastle United.

“The fans and the cities have a lot of similarities. The accent is hard – both the Scouse and Geordie accents… I’m very bad at both.”

The bad news for Newcastle? Liverpool has been defying the odds by not converting myriad quality scoring chances, and statistically feels due for a big day. Sunday could be it, to Rafa’s double chagrin.

Mourinho has no timetable for Pogba return

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 29, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho did not proffer much hope when it comes to the status of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who has been out since suffering a thigh injury against Basel on Sept. 12.

The United manager classed Pogba with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, two players still working to return from long-term knee injuries.

Pogba had been fantastic for Mourinho, and has missed a pair of Premier League matches and will add a third when Crystal Palace visits on Saturday.

And there’s nothing but vagueness when it comes to the potential of a return versus Liverpool after the international break. It could be gamesmanship, but it sounds a bit ominous. Here’s the boss:

“Paul Pogba’s injured he cannot play tomorrow and his injury I cannot have hope like Jones or Valencia who I can see in training and hope for positive answer. So don’t speak about long term injury – Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rojo – I don’t speak about them.”