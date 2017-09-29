Premier League Preview: Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur

First meeting in nearly 35 years

Town leads all-time 16W-13D-11L

Spurs unbeaten in five

Two old rivals meet Saturday when Huddersfield Town hosts Tottenham Hotspur at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

By old, we mean they haven’t regularly met since Led Zeppelin released “Houses of the Holy.”

[ MORE: Klopp “can’t shoot from the bench” ]

So, yes, Huddersfield Town hasn’t beaten Spurs since 1956, but that’s a span of five matches and the last one came in 1973.

Town manager David Wagner says the plan is to drag Spurs into a street fight.

“We want to pull them down to our level on Saturday and then neutralize their offensive abilities,” he said Friday.

Town is eighth with nine points, three back of fourth place Spurs.

What they’re saying

Huddersfield Town boss Wagner on Spurs: “I take confidence from our working and fighting attitude and from the atmosphere created from our fans in the stands. Our one small advantage is our supporters; they have to be behind us from the first whistle. This is the first time we meet an opponent with this quality; it’s the next step & we are excited to see if we can make the step.”

Spurs’ Mauricio Pochettino on playmaker Christian Eriksen: “From day one, Christian has been a very consistent player for us. I’m so happy with him. In his position, he’s one of the best and as a player, he fits so well into our philosophy. He’s so young and we believe he can improve. Like Harry, he’s showing very good performances every week.”

Prediction

The Terriers have proven tough to break down, and Spurs did have to contend with a midweek match away from England. This could be closer than expected, but expect Dele Alli to be the difference in a 2-0 win.

Follow @NicholasMendola