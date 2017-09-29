Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

United leads all-time 34W-10D-7L

Palace winless in last 9 vs. MUFC

Last CP win at Old Trafford came in 2011

Injury-hit and goal-starved Crystal Palace faces red-hot Manchester United in its latest bid to comeback from a horrible start to this Premier League season (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Old Trafford is the venue for Roy Hodgson’s next opportunity to lead Palace to a goal, and a point, and he’s going to have to do it without two of his top attackers Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Benteke.

[ MORE: Mourinho says Pogba amongst “long-term” injuries ]

United’s had injury issues, too, and will still not have Paul Pogba nor Michael Carrick on Saturday. The Red Devils also played midweek in Russia, a talking point for both managers on Friday (see below).

Palace has yet to score in the league play this season, the longest stretch to start a campaign in Premier League history.

What they’re saying

Mourinho on United’s mindset during congested fixtures: “It is very important. We played Wednesday night and we arrived in Manchester at 4 a.m., home at 5 a.m., and we have to play tomorrow, so our mentality is always very important.”

Hodgson on perceived fixture advantage: “I don’t know if their schedule helps us at all. There’s never a good time to play United and there’s always a good time to play against United. I guess Jose will say it’s not ideal to be playing on a Saturday at 3 p.m. after a trip to Russia, but they have a strong team on paper. The game is not played on paper though and we can only hope to give them a good game and any good luck going around will come our way.”

Prediction

If Hodgson was able to engineer an away result at Old Trafford without Benteke and Loftus-Cheek, we’d hand him the keys to the USMNT, and several other jobs at once. United easy, 3-0.

