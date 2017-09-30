Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City: Early struggles continue

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cherries out-attempt 19-6

Early PK appeal denied

Okazaki misses sitter

Bournemouth’s finishing denied it a deserved victory as the Cherries drew Leicester City 0-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The draw gives 19th place Bournemouth four points, while Leicester sits 17th with five points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Bournemouth would’ve felt aggrieved when Jermain Defoe hit the post and a rebound shot struck Danny Simpson on the arm, with nothing to show for either opportunity.

And Joshua King felt he’d drawn a penalty kick around the quarter hour mark, but Harry Maguire was kept off the hook.

Marc Pugh set King up for a chance around the 20 minute mark, but the ex-Manchester United prospect mishit it.

Vicente Iborra gave the ball away to Pugh soon after subbing into the match, but the Spaniard reclaimed the ball before the Bournemouth man could test Kasper Schmeichel.

A rare chance came to Leicester when in-form Shinji Okazaki found the ball well inside the 18 but betrayed his recent performances with a poor miss.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

🚫 No way through for either side. It ends goalless…#BOULEI pic.twitter.com/TubbyOnZG7 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 30, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola