Chelsea 0-1 Man City: De Bruyne gets it done

City outshoots Chelsea 8-2 in first half

17-4 for entire match

De Bruyne provides break through

Four saves for Courtois

Kevin De Bruyne‘s second half goal lifted Manchester City to a deserved 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

City moves back atop Manchester United on goal differential to lead the table with 19 points, five more than fourth-place Chelsea. Spurs are third with 14 points, ahead of the Blues on GD.

Morata supplied a pair of early threats. The first was stifled by John Stones, while the second was a header which drifted wide of the frame.

Chelsea’s midfield was very active and caused havoc to deny Man City early possession, plus Morata dropped deep to help in the build up and transition. Possession, of course, would soon arrive for City.

Man City’s John Stones hurt his hand in an attacking third collision and had to come off the field in the 21st minute for repairs.

A bounding shot through traffic forced Ederson into a late reaction save, and a counter attack nearly saw Raheem Sterling‘s cross lead to an opener.

Morata’s lively early day ended after 34 minutes when the Spaniard asked to be withdrawn due to a left leg injury. Willian entered the fray.

A 45th minute corner forced Thibaut Courtois into a strong save, as Kevin De Bruyne’s offering was ripped on frame by the head of Fernandinho.

8 – Chelsea have dropped eight points in four Premier League home games so far in 2017-18; two more than in the whole of 2016-17 (6). Gloom. pic.twitter.com/gokdpS8Aiu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2017

A 61st minute short free kick led to an Eden Hazard rip that Ederson parried out of the 18.

At the other end, Marcos Alonso slid to block a dangerous David Silva shot. It was a precursor to De Bruyne’s goal, as the Belgian took a touch following a 1-2 with Jesus before whirring a shot past Courtois.

Antonio Rudiger made an outstanding clearance of a Jesus volley six minutes from time to keep the match in the balance.

