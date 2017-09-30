Fellaini, Mourinho react to win: “We controlled the game”

Concerned with how his squad would react to a midweek trip to Russia, Jose Mourinho’s fears were allayed by his big haired rock.
Marouane Fellaini scored twice for Manchester United in a 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, moving the Red Devils atop the Premier League before Chelsea and Man City squared off at Stamford Bridge.
“I always trusted Marouane since day one and try to give him confidence and show him how useful he is for the team,” Mourinho said after the win.
Fellaini raced to the back post to prod an Ashley Young cross home and buttress United’s lead to 2-0, then headed a Marcus Rashford free kick past Wayne Hennessey to make it 3-0.
And Fellaini now looks ahead, beyond the international break, to United’s first big PL test of the season.
“We controlled the game. That’s important. The confidence is there. … In two weeks we have a big game against Liverpool. We have to go away with the national teams and have to come back fit.”
United had scored 21 goals and conceded just two in league play this season, though away to Liverpool presents the biggest test yet.
Fortunately for United, it’s hot start to life in the UCL will allow it to load up for Liverpool despite a trip to Benfica looming four days later.
Bundesliga wrap: Yarmolenko stars again for BVB; Americans nab points
A day after American teen Weston McKennie covered more ground than any other Schalke player, four more USMNT players hit the pitch in Bundesliga action Saturday.
League leaders Borussia Dortmund stayed unbeaten away from home, and Borussia Monchengladbach pushed itself back into the Top Four discussion with a home win.
It’s all in the wrap.
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Stuttgart
You have to hand it to Timmy Chandler and his pals at Eintracht; It’s seemingly never over when they’re concerned. Simon Falette took a 64th minute red card with the score knotted at one, only to see Seb Haller bury an overhead kick and give the hosts a stoppage time win. As usual, Chandler led the match in crosses with five.
Augsburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Andriy Yarmolenko is proving an upgrade over Ousmane Dembele, as the Ukrainian had a goal and an assist for BVB on Saturday. Shinji Kagawa also scored for BVB, and Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes and led the match in sprints while finishing fourth in tackles won.
And since we seemingly can only glow with praise for BVB in these things and certainly there are some who dislike the club, here’s a horribly hit panenka from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Hamburg 0-0 Werder Bremen
USMNT forward Bobby Wood attempted four shots, one fewer than match-leading teammate Andre Hahn, as Hamburg couldn’t gather a goal for three points.
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hannover 96
Fabian Johnson went 78 minutes and Gladbach overcame a second-half equalizer to win on Thorgan Hazard‘s stoppage time goal.
Elsewhere
Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
Wolfsburg 0-0 Mainz
Freiburg vs. Hoffenheim — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Koln vs. RB Leipzig — Noon ET Sunday
Chelsea 0-1 Man City: De Bruyne gets it done
- City outshoots Chelsea 8-2 in first half
- 17-4 for entire match
- De Bruyne provides break through
- Four saves for Courtois
Kevin De Bruyne‘s second half goal lifted Manchester City to a deserved 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
City moves back atop Manchester United on goal differential to lead the table with 19 points, five more than fourth-place Chelsea. Spurs are third with 14 points, ahead of the Blues on GD.
Morata supplied a pair of early threats. The first was stifled by John Stones, while the second was a header which drifted wide of the frame.
Chelsea’s midfield was very active and caused havoc to deny Man City early possession, plus Morata dropped deep to help in the build up and transition. Possession, of course, would soon arrive for City.
Man City’s John Stones hurt his hand in an attacking third collision and had to come off the field in the 21st minute for repairs.
A bounding shot through traffic forced Ederson into a late reaction save, and a counter attack nearly saw Raheem Sterling‘s cross lead to an opener.
Morata’s lively early day ended after 34 minutes when the Spaniard asked to be withdrawn due to a left leg injury. Willian entered the fray.
A 45th minute corner forced Thibaut Courtois into a strong save, as Kevin De Bruyne’s offering was ripped on frame by the head of Fernandinho.
A 61st minute short free kick led to an Eden Hazard rip that Ederson parried out of the 18.
At the other end, Marcos Alonso slid to block a dangerous David Silva shot. It was a precursor to De Bruyne’s goal, as the Belgian took a touch following a 1-2 with Jesus before whirring a shot past Courtois.
Antonio Rudiger made an outstanding clearance of a Jesus volley six minutes from time to keep the match in the balance.
WATCH: Neymar’s vicious free kick springs PSG rout
Paris Saint-Germain absolutely smashed Bordeaux on Saturday, its 6-2 win made even better by a wonderful free kick from big buy Neymar.
The Brazilian put a vicious curve on his fifth minute free kick, the first of his two goals as PSG sauntered off to a 3-0 lead.
Neymar, for those wondering, did take the honors when a penalty was given to Les Parisiens. Edinson Cavani won’t be too bothered, having scored himself, while Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Meunier, and Julian Draxler also scored.
Yep, all those guys are on the same team. Money is important.
Here’s Neymar’s wonderful goal. The behind-the-net angle is delightful.
West Brom 2-2 Watford: Hornets seal dramatic comeback
- Rondon, Evans put WBA 2-0 up
- Doucoure pulled one back for Watford
- Richarlison scores in stoppage time
West Brom and Watford played out a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns on Saturday as the Hornets fought back from going 2-0 down early on.
The Baggies led 2-0 thanks to goals from Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans in the first half and were cruising, but Abdoulaye Doucoure made it 2-1 before the break and Richarlison headed home in stoppage time to make it 2-2.
With the battling draw Watford stay unbeaten away from home this season, while West Brom have now gone five games without a win.
Watford dominated plenty of the ball early on but went 1-0 down with less than 20 minutes on the clock.
Grzegorz Krychowiak played in Rondon and he finished well at the near post to give the Baggies the lead.
Soon after it was 2-0 as Evans headed home at the back post after a dangerous Kieran Gibbs cross was cleared for a corner. The Baggies were flying.
Watford missed a great chance as Andre Carrillo headed over Richarlison’s powerful shot across goal but soon the Hornets were back in the game. Richarlison broke free and slotted in Doucoure who calmly finished across goal past Ben Foster.
Buoyed by their goal just before the break, Watford almost equalized early in the second half as Etienne Capoue‘s shot from the edge of the box deflected off Gareth Barry and flew wide.
Watford continued to do most of the pressing as Richarlison nodded wide but West Brom’s resolute defense held firm to clinch all three points.
Nobody sees out a tight, tense victory quite like a Tony Pulis team…
Or so we thought.
In stoppage time, and with goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes up for a free kick, Richarlison popped up to grab a dramatic point for the Hornets as they remain unbeaten in four away games to start the season.