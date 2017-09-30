Fellaini, Mourinho react to win: “We controlled the game”

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Concerned with how his squad would react to a midweek trip to Russia, Jose Mourinho’s fears were allayed by his big haired rock.

Marouane Fellaini scored twice for Manchester United in a 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, moving the Red Devils atop the Premier League before Chelsea and Man City squared off at Stamford Bridge.

[ RECAP: United 4-0 Palace ]

“I always trusted Marouane since day one and try to give him confidence and show him how useful he is for the team,” Mourinho said after the win.

Fellaini raced to the back post to prod an Ashley Young cross home and buttress United’s lead to 2-0, then headed a Marcus Rashford free kick past Wayne Hennessey to make it 3-0.

And Fellaini now looks ahead, beyond the international break, to United’s first big PL test of the season.