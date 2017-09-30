More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Ligue 1: Stadium collapse at Amiens leaves 21 Lille fans injured

Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT
AMIENS, France (AP) Four Lille supporters were seriously injured and taken to hospital after a barrier collapsed during the side’s football match at Amiens on Saturday.

Somme prefect Philippe De Mester said “their life is not in danger” as he confirmed the injury toll had risen to 25.

“We are thinking strongly and primarily of our supporters,” Lille CEO Marc Ingla wrote in a series of tweets. “Lille has the right to examine the security conditions offered to our supporters by Amiens and its stadium. Lille hopes that those responsible for this accident are swiftly identified, for the club’s supporters and the victims. And so that this never happens again.”

Fode Ballo-Toure had just struck the opening score of the French league match in the 15th minute when he ran over to a section of Lille fans behind the goal to celebrate. As fans surged forward, the fence collapsed under their weight. Fans tumbled onto the pitch and the match was immediately halted.

Most were able to get back into the stand, but several remained on the ground and were treated for injuries.

After more than half an hour the match was abandoned.

Amiens’ Stade de la Licorne is being refurbished but De Mester insisted the painting and roofing work had nothing to do with the collapse.

He added there was a security inspection of the venue before the game.

“Football should be a celebration and the police had warned us that 200 very worked-up ultras were in the stand reserved for Lille fans,” Amiens president Bernard Joanni said. “And they threw themselves in a disorderly fashion – more than 500 people – onto this barrier which was in a perfect state … imagine 500 people trying to get on the pitch. The league officials need to strongly think about travelling fans.”

Ingla reacted strongly to Joanni’s apparent attempt to blame Lille’s supporters.

“The Amiens president’s comments appear irresponsible and disgraceful in this dramatic context,” he tweeted. “Our supporters are irreproachable and professional football demands the best organization. We hope that the French league identifies those responsible.”

PL Sunday preview: Liverpool, Arsenal face newly promoted sides

By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
A pair of Premier League big boys take on a pair of sides only just promoted from the Championship over the summer, while Everton host Burnley in the other of Sunday’s three PL fixtures…

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — 7 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Away in Belarus for Europa League action on Thursday, back home in the PL on Sunday — that’s the not-so-simple reality for Arsenal this season, and it rears its ugly head again this week. The Gunners victory over BATE Borisov will have come less than 72 hours prior to taking on Chris Hughton‘s Brighton on Sunday. Further complicating matters, last week’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion came on Monday, less than 72 hours prior to their 1,400-mile European excursion. As such, the majority of Arsene Wenger‘s first-choice starters were left in London, but the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Per Mertesacker could be asked to pull double-duty given injury concerns along the three-man backline.

Brighton, meanwhile, will be without star striker Tomer Hemed, who on Wednesday was handed a three-match ban for his stamp on DeAndre Yedlin last weekend. Hemed maintains he did not intend the contact with Yedlin.

“I accept the decision against me but do not agree with it and I am devastated to miss three matches,” Hemed wrote on his Instagram account. “I would never go out and injure a fellow professional on purpose, and those of my friends and teammates who know me, know that this is not in my nature.”

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Mesut Ozil (knee), Danny Welbeck (groin), Santi Cazorla (achilles), Francis Coquelin (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Laurent Koscielny (achilles), Alex Iwobi (thigh) | Brighton — OUT: Tomer Hemed (suspension), Steve Sidwell (back), Sam Baldock (calf), Beram Kayal (leg); QUESTIONABLE: Glenn Murray (ankle)

Everton vs. Burnley — 9:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Things are beginning to look up for Everton — maybe just a tad — as Ronald Koeman‘s side is unbeaten in its last three games (all competitions), with a winnable home date with Burnley on Sunday. While the likes of Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen and Gylfi Sigurdsson have largely faltered of late (just two PL goals between them — both Rooney’s — and zero assists), Oumar Niasse has stepped into the void and lent the Toffees three goals en route to a pair of wins last week, over Sunderland (League Cup) and Bournemouth (PL).

As for the Clarets, Sean Dyche‘s side is four games unbeaten in PL play (three draws) and up to ninth in the league table. Sunday’s clash at Goodison Park will be the first meeting between Burnley’s current players and former teammate Michael Keane, now at Everton, provided he’s passed fit to play.

“We all got on with Keano. He’s a great lad,” midfielder Jeff Hendrick said. “He’s been brilliant for the club here. It was his time to step on and challenge himself in a different way. He’s still young and he’s still improving. We all speak highly of him here and I’m sure they do at Everton as well. It will be good to play against him. He’s a good player but we want to get one over on him.”

INJURIES: Everton — OUT: Ross Barkley (back), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee), Seamus Coleman (leg), James McCarthy (knee), Yannick Bolasie (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Michael Keane (foot) | Burnley — OUT: Tom Heaton (shoulder), Nakhi Wells (ankle), Jonathan Walters (knee), Dean Marney (knee)

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Rafa Benitez guided Liverpool to UEFA Champions League glory in 2005, a short dozen years ago now, an on Sunday welcomes his former club, and the many by whom he’s still so beloved, to St. James’ Park.

“He’s a very, very interesting person,” Jurgen Klopp said on Friday. “I know he’s still connected, not only because he lives around here still, he’s really connected to the club still, wishes the club all the best and all that stuff — it’s how it should be after this fantastic time he had here.”

The visitors enter Sunday’s game in frustratingly indifferent form, having won just one of their last five games (all competitions). During that stretch, the Reds have conceded 13 goals. Klopp is yet to figure out the perfect formula for consistent defending in the PL, as that very shakiness at the back ultimately ended Liverpool’s title bid last season. Klopp writes a bit of that off as bad luck.

“We in this moment are not the luckiest team in world football, so it’s not that things go easy for us,” he said this week. “We did enough and we had four or five 100-percent chances and that’s then disappointing but it is like it is.”

INJURIES: Newcastle — OUT: Paul Dummett (hamstring) | Liverpool — OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Nathaniel Clyne (hamstring)

Conte downplays Morata’s injury, bemoans Chelsea’s lack of luck

By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
Antonio Conte‘s current Chelsea team has dropped eight points through seven games of the 2017-18 Premier League season. Conte’s title-winning side of 2016-17 dropped 21 all of last season (38 games).

Saturday’s home defeat at the hands of Manchester City, one of two PL title favorites this season, was the latest setback as the Blues fell to fourth in the league table, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur and six off the pace of Man City and Manchester United. Speaking in his post-game television interviews, Conte seemed quite comfortable and pleased with his team’s performances, claiming the only difference between the sides on the day was a bit of clinical finishing — quotes from the BBC:

“It was a tough game but we know very well that Manchester City are a big team and it’s very difficult to play this type of game.

“I think that we gave everything today and I am happy with the commitment and desire from all my players. They had the will to fight against a very strong team.

“In this type of game you need time to recover, if you are tired it is not simple to go box to box. Today we created chances but we didn’t take them. Manchester City had chances and they took them.”

As for the injury that forced star striker Alvaro Morata from the game in the 35th minute, and left Chelsea just about helpless in building their attack, Conte hinted that the Spaniard’s withdrawal was largely cautionary — quotes from the BBC:

“When you lose this type of player it is not simple. When you play three massive games in only seven games you must consider this, it can happen a muscular problem, but I do not think it is serious. Alvaro stopped before it became a serious injury.”

Guardiola praises Man City’s possession, KDB in win over Chelsea

By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
When Pep Guardiola was announced as the incoming manager of Manchester City, pie-in-the-sky expectations were immediately thrust upon the Spaniard, as if he were some kind of miracle worker.

Season no. 1 in the Premier League didn’t go quite as many had hoped, but Guardiola was prepared for some early struggles — perhaps even expecting them. Season no. 2 has started at breakneck speed.

There’s no two ways about it: the 2017-18 edition of Man City is already quite special, still with plenty of room to grow, and this season’s title race should be equally special, assuming Manchester United and/or Chelsea and/or Tottenham Hotspur can keep pace with Guardiola’s men.

Speaking in his post-game television interviews following City’s 1-0 win away to Chelsea which puts them back atop the league table, Guardiola held back very little in praising the performance of his entire team, while singling out one very special Belgian playmaker in particular — quotes from the BBC:

“It is important to win and especially with the way we played. In the first half we didn’t find the right position but in the second we were better. A big congratulations for the victory.

“Chelsea want to play and they are so so dangerous in attack but we kept the ball and when they had it we pressed as high as possible.

“We had control and the second half we adjusted our possession and the way we attacked. They could not play and had to do long balls.

Kevin De Bruyne was outstanding, he makes absolutely everything. He is good in small spaces, he is humble and clever. He has speed and fight and can attack through the channel. He can play in four of five positions so we are lucky.”

As for De Bruyne, he says the entire team is already reaping the rewards of a refocused mentality, courtesy of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager — quotes from the BBC:

“I feel very happy. We produced a good performance. We knew it would be tactically very difficult. They are one of the best teams on the counter attack. The way we played was very positive.

“We had a little bit of a plan not to get caught by Eden and Willian because they are dangerous, that’s why we played like a 3-4-3 and we managed to do it very well.

“The spirit is very good. I think it was after a game in pre-season that Pep said we need to get the mentality to hate to lose. This year we try to do that and win the points in the big games. It can change very quickly but we ha a good spell in September and try to do the same when we come back after the international break.”

Premier League roundup: Manchester in focus (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT
Manchester is five points clear of the pack after United and City both posted wins on Saturday.

The Red Devils’ victory came a bit easier, 4-0 against moribund Crystal Palace, but City’s may have made a bigger statement of intent considering a terrific win at Stamford Bridge.

Huddersfield Town 0-4 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Harry Kane is really good, and finished September with a combined 13 goals for club and country after scoring a brace Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium. Even Moussa Sissoko scored for Spurs, who also found a goal from Ben Davies.

Manchester United 4-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP

Squad rotation was no problem for Jose Mourinho, as Marouane Fellaini scored twice to go with Juan Mata‘s 145-second opener at Old Trafford. Romelu Lukaku bagged one late to doom Palace to a seventh-straight goalless loss.

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester CityRECAP

Don’t let the score line fool you: Manchester City was very, very good on a day without Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany. The goal came from Kevin De Bruyne, and it was wonderful, but this was a total win. The final shot total was 17-4 in favor of City.

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 WatfordRECAP

The Hornets were dormant out of the gates, and both Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans reaped the spoils to open a 2-0 lead for the hosts. But Abdoulaye Doucoure scored and Brazilian magician Richarlison added an equalizer for Watford.

Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City — RECAP

Far from a beauty for either side, but Joshua King, Marc Pugh and Bournemouth will feel extra aggrieved after a controlling performance failed to produce a goal.

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City — RECAP

Diafra Sakho came off the bench to move the Irons out of the drop zone at the expense of now 18th Swans.

Stoke City 2-1 Southampton — RECAP

Good news for USMNT fans, as Geoff Cameron returned to the Starting XI and saw goals from Mame Biram Diouf and Peter Crouch get three points for the Potteries. Saints goal came from Maya Yoshida.

 