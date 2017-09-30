More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Manchester United 4-0 Crystal Palace: Fellaini leads easy win

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT
  • Palace goalless through seven Premier League matches
  • United moves top of league
  • Mata scores in 3′
  • Lukaku nabs seventh PL goal of season

Marouane Fellaini scored twice and Marcus Rashford nabbed a pair of assists as Manchester United crushed Crystal Palace 4-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku also scored for United, which has kept three-straight league clean sheets and outscored opponents 21-2 this season.

Palace becomes the fifth team in English top flight history to lose its first seven league matches, and is still yet to score a league goal.

Any hope for a remarkable upset was deflated when Marcus Rashford cooked Joel Ward before sliding a pass through traffic — and Romelu Lukaku’s legs — for Mata to bury. It was 1-0 after 145 seconds.

Mike Dean did not see a Patrick Van Aanholt foul on Marouane Fellaini as penalty worthy or it could have been 2-0 inside of 10 minutes.

Crystal Palace won a succession of corners in a bid to level, and Wayne Hennessey claimed a United free kick at the other end as the match reached its half-hour mark at 1-0.

David De Gea made a stop on Bakary Sako‘s 32nd minute lash. With the way United’s defending, that looked like Palace’s last chance to go level when Ashley Young‘s good work from the left swept over the line and onto the boot of a back-post running Fellaini. 2-0.

Palace was down 3-0 in the 48th minute when Fellaini darted between a pair of defenders to head Rashford’s free kick into the goal.

Hennessey saved Young off a Henrikh Mkhitaryan feed in the 58th minute. And Lukaku’s electric 71st minute dribble ended with his surprising miss to the left of the goal.

Bundesliga wrap: Yarmolenko stars again for BVB; Americans nab points

Daniel Reinhardt/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT
A day after American teen Weston McKennie covered more ground than any other Schalke player, four more USMNT players hit the pitch in Bundesliga action Saturday.

League leaders Borussia Dortmund stayed unbeaten away from home, and Borussia Monchengladbach pushed itself back into the Top Four discussion with a home win.

It’s all in the wrap.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Stuttgart

You have to hand it to Timmy Chandler and his pals at Eintracht; It’s seemingly never over when they’re concerned. Simon Falette took a 64th minute red card with the score knotted at one, only to see Seb Haller bury an overhead kick and give the hosts a stoppage time win. As usual, Chandler led the match in crosses with five.

Augsburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Andriy Yarmolenko is proving an upgrade over Ousmane Dembele, as the Ukrainian had a goal and an assist for BVB on Saturday. Shinji Kagawa also scored for BVB, and Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes and led the match in sprints while finishing fourth in tackles won.

And since we seemingly can only glow with praise for BVB in these things and certainly there are some who dislike the club, here’s a horribly hit panenka from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Hamburg 0-0 Werder Bremen

USMNT forward Bobby Wood attempted four shots, one fewer than match-leading teammate Andre Hahn, as Hamburg couldn’t gather a goal for three points.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hannover 96

Fabian Johnson went 78 minutes and Gladbach overcame a second-half equalizer to win on Thorgan Hazard‘s stoppage time goal.

Elsewhere
Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
Wolfsburg 0-0 Mainz
Freiburg vs. Hoffenheim — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Koln vs. RB Leipzig — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 7 6 1 0 21 2 19 3-0-0 3-1-0 19
 1899 Hoffenheim 6 4 2 0 11 5 6 3-1-0 1-1-0 14
 Bayern Munich 6 4 1 1 14 5 9 2-1-0 2-0-1 13
 Hannover 96 7 3 3 1 7 4 3 2-1-0 1-2-1 12
 FC Augsburg 7 3 2 2 9 6 3 2-1-1 1-1-1 11
 Mönchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 12 -2 3-0-1 0-2-1 11
 RB Leipzig 6 3 1 2 10 7 3 2-1-0 1-0-2 10
 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 1 3 6 6 0 1-0-2 2-1-1 10
 FC Schalke 04 7 3 1 3 8 9 -1 2-1-1 1-0-2 10
 Bayer Leverkusen 7 2 2 3 13 11 2 2-1-0 0-1-3 8
 Hertha BSC Berlin 6 2 2 2 6 6 0 2-1-0 0-1-2 8
 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 4 2 6 9 -3 0-3-1 1-1-1 7
 FSV Mainz 05 7 2 1 4 7 11 -4 2-0-2 0-1-2 7
 VfB Stuttgart 7 2 1 4 4 9 -5 2-1-0 0-0-4 7
 Hamburger SV 7 2 1 4 4 11 -7 1-1-2 1-0-2 7
 Werder Bremen 7 0 4 3 3 7 -4 0-1-2 0-3-1 4
 SC Freiburg 6 0 4 2 2 9 -7 0-3-0 0-1-2 4
 1. FC Köln 6 0 1 5 1 13 -12 0-0-2 0-1-3 1

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: De Bruyne gets it done

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
  • City outshoots Chelsea 8-2 in first half
  • 17-4 for entire match
  • De Bruyne provides break through
  • Four saves for Courtois

Kevin De Bruyne‘s second half goal lifted Manchester City to a deserved 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

City moves back atop Manchester United on goal differential to lead the table with 19 points, five more than fourth-place Chelsea. Spurs are third with 14 points, ahead of the Blues on GD.

Morata supplied a pair of early threats. The first was stifled by John Stones, while the second was a header which drifted wide of the frame.

Chelsea’s midfield was very active and caused havoc to deny Man City early possession, plus Morata dropped deep to help in the build up and transition. Possession, of course, would soon arrive for City.

Man City’s John Stones hurt his hand in an attacking third collision and had to come off the field in the 21st minute for repairs.

A bounding shot through traffic forced Ederson into a late reaction save, and a counter attack nearly saw Raheem Sterling‘s cross lead to an opener.

Morata’s lively early day ended after 34 minutes when the Spaniard asked to be withdrawn due to a left leg injury. Willian entered the fray.

A 45th minute corner forced Thibaut Courtois into a strong save, as Kevin De Bruyne’s offering was ripped on frame by the head of Fernandinho.

A 61st minute short free kick led to an Eden Hazard rip that Ederson parried out of the 18.

At the other end, Marcos Alonso slid to block a dangerous David Silva shot. It was a precursor to De Bruyne’s goal, as the Belgian took a touch following a 1-2 with Jesus before whirring a shot past Courtois.

Antonio Rudiger made an outstanding clearance of a Jesus volley six minutes from time to keep the match in the balance.

WATCH: Neymar’s vicious free kick springs PSG rout

AP Photo/Michel Euler
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain absolutely smashed Bordeaux on Saturday, its 6-2 win made even better by a wonderful free kick from big buy Neymar.

The Brazilian put a vicious curve on his fifth minute free kick, the first of his two goals as PSG sauntered off to a 3-0 lead.

Neymar, for those wondering, did take the honors when a penalty was given to Les Parisiens. Edinson Cavani won’t be too bothered, having scored himself, while Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Meunier, and Julian Draxler also scored.

Yep, all those guys are on the same team. Money is important.

Here’s Neymar’s wonderful goal. The behind-the-net angle is delightful.

Fellaini, Mourinho react to win: “We controlled the game”

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
Concerned with how his squad would react to a midweek trip to Russia, Jose Mourinho’s fears were allayed by his big haired rock.

Marouane Fellaini scored twice for Manchester United in a 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, moving the Red Devils atop the Premier League before Chelsea and Man City squared off at Stamford Bridge.

“I always trusted Marouane since day one and try to give him confidence and show him how useful he is for the team,” Mourinho said after the win.

Fellaini raced to the back post to prod an Ashley Young cross home and buttress United’s lead to 2-0, then headed a Marcus Rashford free kick past Wayne Hennessey to make it 3-0.

And Fellaini now looks ahead, beyond the international break, to United’s first big PL test of the season.

“We controlled the game. That’s important. The confidence is there. … In two weeks we have a big game against Liverpool. We have to go away with the national teams and have to come back fit.”

United had scored 21 goals and conceded just two in league play this season, though away to Liverpool presents the biggest test yet.

Fortunately for United, it’s hot start to life in the UCL will allow it to load up for Liverpool despite a trip to Benfica looming four days later.