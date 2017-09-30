More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Manchester United 4-0 Crystal Palace: Fellaini leads easy win

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT
1 Comment
  • Palace goalless through seven Premier League matches
  • United moves top of league
  • Mata scores in 3′
  • Lukaku nabs seventh PL goal of season

Marouane Fellaini scored twice and Marcus Rashford nabbed a pair of assists as Manchester United crushed Crystal Palace 4-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku also scored for United, which has kept three-straight league clean sheets and outscored opponents 21-2 this season.

Palace becomes the fifth team in English top flight history to lose its first seven league matches, and is still yet to score a league goal.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Any hope for a remarkable upset was deflated when Marcus Rashford cooked Joel Ward before sliding a pass through traffic — and Romelu Lukaku’s legs — for Mata to bury. It was 1-0 after 145 seconds.

Mike Dean did not see a Patrick Van Aanholt foul on Marouane Fellaini as penalty worthy or it could have been 2-0 inside of 10 minutes.

Crystal Palace won a succession of corners in a bid to level, and Wayne Hennessey claimed a United free kick at the other end as the match reached its half-hour mark at 1-0.

David De Gea made a stop on Bakary Sako‘s 32nd minute lash. With the way United’s defending, that looked like Palace’s last chance to go level when Ashley Young‘s good work from the left swept over the line and onto the boot of a back-post running Fellaini. 2-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Palace was down 3-0 in the 48th minute when Fellaini darted between a pair of defenders to head Rashford’s free kick into the goal.

Hennessey saved Young off a Henrikh Mkhitaryan feed in the 58th minute. And Lukaku’s electric 71st minute dribble ended with his surprising miss to the left of the goal.

Conte downplays Morata’s injury, bemoans Chelsea’s lack of luck

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte‘s current Chelsea team has dropped eight points through seven games of the 2017-18 Premier League season. Conte’s title-winning side of 2016-17 dropped 21 all of last season (38 games).

[ MORE: PL roundup — Man City win at Chelsea; Kane gets 2 more ]

Saturday’s home defeat at the hands of Manchester City, one of two PL title favorites this season, was the latest setback as the Blues fell to fourth in the league table, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur and six off the pace of Man City and Manchester United. Speaking in his post-game television interviews, Conte seemed quite comfortable and pleased with his team’s performances, claiming the only difference between the sides on the day was a bit of clinical finishing — quotes from the BBC:

“It was a tough game but we know very well that Manchester City are a big team and it’s very difficult to play this type of game.

“I think that we gave everything today and I am happy with the commitment and desire from all my players. They had the will to fight against a very strong team.

“In this type of game you need time to recover, if you are tired it is not simple to go box to box. Today we created chances but we didn’t take them. Manchester City had chances and they took them.”

[ MORE: Guardiola praises “outstanding” De Bruyne ]

As for the injury that forced star striker Alvaro Morata from the game in the 35th minute, and left Chelsea just about helpless in building their attack, Conte hinted that the Spaniard’s withdrawal was largely cautionary — quotes from the BBC:

“When you lose this type of player it is not simple. When you play three massive games in only seven games you must consider this, it can happen a muscular problem, but I do not think it is serious. Alvaro stopped before it became a serious injury.”

Guardiola praises Man City’s possession, KDB in win over Chelsea

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When Pep Guardiola was announced as the incoming manager of Manchester City, pie-in-the-sky expectations were immediately thrust upon the Spaniard, as if he were some kind of miracle worker.

Season no. 1 in the Premier League didn’t go quite as many had hoped, but Guardiola was prepared for some early struggles — perhaps even expecting them. Season no. 2 has started at breakneck speed.

[ MORE: PL roundup — Man City win at Chelsea; Kane gets 2 more ]

There’s no two ways about it: the 2017-18 edition of Man City is already quite special, still with plenty of room to grow, and this season’s title race should be equally special, assuming Manchester United and/or Chelsea and/or Tottenham Hotspur can keep pace with Guardiola’s men.

Speaking in his post-game television interviews following City’s 1-0 win away to Chelsea which puts them back atop the league table, Guardiola held back very little in praising the performance of his entire team, while singling out one very special Belgian playmaker in particular — quotes from the BBC:

“It is important to win and especially with the way we played. In the first half we didn’t find the right position but in the second we were better. A big congratulations for the victory.

“Chelsea want to play and they are so so dangerous in attack but we kept the ball and when they had it we pressed as high as possible.

“We had control and the second half we adjusted our possession and the way we attacked. They could not play and had to do long balls.

Kevin De Bruyne was outstanding, he makes absolutely everything. He is good in small spaces, he is humble and clever. He has speed and fight and can attack through the channel. He can play in four of five positions so we are lucky.”

[ MORE: Conte updates Morata’s injury, bemoans lack of luck ]

As for De Bruyne, he says the entire team is already reaping the rewards of a refocused mentality, courtesy of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager — quotes from the BBC:

“I feel very happy. We produced a good performance. We knew it would be tactically very difficult. They are one of the best teams on the counter attack. The way we played was very positive.

“We had a little bit of a plan not to get caught by Eden and Willian because they are dangerous, that’s why we played like a 3-4-3 and we managed to do it very well.

“The spirit is very good. I think it was after a game in pre-season that Pep said we need to get the mentality to hate to lose. This year we try to do that and win the points in the big games. It can change very quickly but we ha a good spell in September and try to do the same when we come back after the international break.”

Premier League roundup: Manchester in focus (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester is five points clear of the pack after United and City both posted wins on Saturday.

[ MORE: Bundesliga wrap ]

The Red Devils’ victory came a bit easier, 4-0 against moribund Crystal Palace, but City’s may have made a bigger statement of intent considering a terrific win at Stamford Bridge.

Huddersfield Town 0-4 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Harry Kane is really good, and finished September with a combined 13 goals for club and country after scoring a brace Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium. Even Moussa Sissoko scored for Spurs, who also found a goal from Ben Davies.

Manchester United 4-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP

Squad rotation was no problem for Jose Mourinho, as Marouane Fellaini scored twice to go with Juan Mata‘s 145-second opener at Old Trafford. Romelu Lukaku bagged one late to doom Palace to a seventh-straight goalless loss.

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester CityRECAP

Don’t let the score line fool you: Manchester City was very, very good on a day without Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany. The goal came from Kevin De Bruyne, and it was wonderful, but this was a total win. The final shot total was 17-4 in favor of City.

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 WatfordRECAP

The Hornets were dormant out of the gates, and both Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans reaped the spoils to open a 2-0 lead for the hosts. But Abdoulaye Doucoure scored and Brazilian magician Richarlison added an equalizer for Watford.

Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City — RECAP

Far from a beauty for either side, but Joshua King, Marc Pugh and Bournemouth will feel extra aggrieved after a controlling performance failed to produce a goal.

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City — RECAP

Diafra Sakho came off the bench to move the Irons out of the drop zone at the expense of now 18th Swans.

Stoke City 2-1 Southampton — RECAP

Good news for USMNT fans, as Geoff Cameron returned to the Starting XI and saw goals from Mame Biram Diouf and Peter Crouch get three points for the Potteries. Saints goal came from Maya Yoshida.

 

Bundesliga wrap: Yarmolenko stars again for BVB; Americans nab points

Daniel Reinhardt/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A day after American teen Weston McKennie covered more ground than any other Schalke player, four more USMNT players hit the pitch in Bundesliga action Saturday.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 0-1 Man City ]

League leaders Borussia Dortmund stayed unbeaten away from home, and Borussia Monchengladbach pushed itself back into the Top Four discussion with a home win.

It’s all in the wrap.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Stuttgart

You have to hand it to Timmy Chandler and his pals at Eintracht; It’s seemingly never over when they’re concerned. Simon Falette took a 64th minute red card with the score knotted at one, only to see Seb Haller bury an overhead kick and give the hosts a stoppage time win. As usual, Chandler led the match in crosses with five.

Augsburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Andriy Yarmolenko is proving an upgrade over Ousmane Dembele, as the Ukrainian had a goal and an assist for BVB on Saturday. Shinji Kagawa also scored for BVB, and Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes and led the match in sprints while finishing fourth in tackles won.

And since we seemingly can only glow with praise for BVB in these things and certainly there are some who dislike the club, here’s a horribly hit panenka from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Hamburg 0-0 Werder Bremen

USMNT forward Bobby Wood attempted four shots, one fewer than match-leading teammate Andre Hahn, as Hamburg couldn’t gather a goal for three points.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hannover 96

Fabian Johnson went 78 minutes and Gladbach overcame a second-half equalizer to win on Thorgan Hazard‘s stoppage time goal.

Elsewhere
Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
Wolfsburg 0-0 Mainz
Freiburg vs. Hoffenheim — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Koln vs. RB Leipzig — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 7 6 1 0 21 2 19 3-0-0 3-1-0 19
 1899 Hoffenheim 6 4 2 0 11 5 6 3-1-0 1-1-0 14
 Bayern Munich 6 4 1 1 14 5 9 2-1-0 2-0-1 13
 Hannover 96 7 3 3 1 7 4 3 2-1-0 1-2-1 12
 FC Augsburg 7 3 2 2 9 6 3 2-1-1 1-1-1 11
 Mönchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 12 -2 3-0-1 0-2-1 11
 RB Leipzig 6 3 1 2 10 7 3 2-1-0 1-0-2 10
 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 1 3 6 6 0 1-0-2 2-1-1 10
 FC Schalke 04 7 3 1 3 8 9 -1 2-1-1 1-0-2 10
 Bayer Leverkusen 7 2 2 3 13 11 2 2-1-0 0-1-3 8
 Hertha BSC Berlin 6 2 2 2 6 6 0 2-1-0 0-1-2 8
 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 4 2 6 9 -3 0-3-1 1-1-1 7
 FSV Mainz 05 7 2 1 4 7 11 -4 2-0-2 0-1-2 7
 VfB Stuttgart 7 2 1 4 4 9 -5 2-1-0 0-0-4 7
 Hamburger SV 7 2 1 4 4 11 -7 1-1-2 1-0-2 7
 Werder Bremen 7 0 4 3 3 7 -4 0-1-2 0-3-1 4
 SC Freiburg 6 0 4 2 2 9 -7 0-3-0 0-1-2 4
 1. FC Köln 6 0 1 5 1 13 -12 0-0-2 0-1-3 1