Photo credit: Toronto FC / @torontofc

MLS Snapshot: TFC outlast RBNY, claim first Supporters’ Shield

By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): At long last — after eight years without ever qualifying for the playoffs, and 10 without a major MLS trophy to show for all their heartache — Toronto FC are 2017 Supporters’ Shield winners.

Greg Vanney’s side limped to the finish line this week and last, but they got their in the end, with two games to spare. The Reds completed one of the best regular seasons in league history on Saturday, narrowly outlasting the New York Red Bulls, 3-2, to win — and lift — the Shield in front of their home fans. They did so without the service of Sebastian Giovinco, who’s now missed four straight games with what the club has called “lower-body tightness.” Justin Morrow wound up the unlikeliest scorer of a hat trick to clinch a trophy, bagging goals five minutes apart not long before halftime, setting up MLS assist king (16) Victor Vazquez to score the game- and Shield-winning goal from the penalty spot just 10 minutes before full-time.

Three Four Five moments that mattered

32′ — Morrow cleans up a mess in front of goal for 1-0 — Victor Vazquez played the long diagonal to Jozy Altidore, who headed the ball back across the face of goal and into the danger zone. No one in blue dealt with it, and Morrow was the quickest to react.

37′ — Morrow pokes another one home, and it’s 2-0 — Michael Bradley’s shot was blocked and deflected t0 — you guessed it — Morrow, with nothing in between him and goalkeeper Luis Robles. Decent composure in front of goal for a full back.

39′ — Veron hits right back, brings RBNY to 2-1 — slots past Bono after Tyler Adams’ inch-perfect ball plays him behind the backline.

77′ — Royer converts from the spot after Veron gets taken down — Drew Moor slid clear through Veron inside the penalty area to give away a largely needless penalty. Royer sent Bono one way and dinked the ball the other.

80′ — Vazquez converts one of his own after Altidore goes down — Aaron Long was all over Jozy Altidore who, big as he might be, had to go down under that much contact — penalty rightly given. Vazquez made it look easy.

Man of the match: Justin Morrow

Goalscorers: Morrow (32′, 37′, 90+1′), Veron (39′), Royer (77′ – PK), Vazquez (80′ – PK)

La Liga: Sevilla right on Barca’s tails; Atleti stumble in 0-0 draw

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) — A lackluster 0-0 draw at Leganes dropped Atletico Madrid to third place in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The result came three days after Atletico’s first loss of the season, to Chelsea in the Champions League.

This time it avoided defeat thanks to a great performance by goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who made great saves against Leganes.

Sevilla moved into second place, two points behind Barcelona, by defeating Malaga 2-0 at home. Barcelona and Real Madrid play on Sunday.

Leganes, in its second season in the first division, remained seventh after its third straight game without a loss. It has conceded only three goals, and it threatened the most at Butarque Stadium, forcing Oblak to make three difficult saves in the second half, including one in the final minutes.

Atletico’s main chance was a header by Diego Godin that was brilliantly saved by Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar midway through the second half.

Atletico was unable to take control of the game, even after coach Diego Simeone tried to shake things up by changing formation. At one point he replaced forward Antoine Griezmann with defender Sime Vrsaljko, and moved more players to the midfield to try to create more chances.

Sevilla defeated Malaga 2-0 with goals two minutes apart in the second half.

Ever Banega converted a 68th-minute penalty kick and Luis Muriel quickly added to the lead to give Sevilla its fourth win in the last five matches in all competitions.

Banega opened the scoring after Joaquin Correa was fouled inside the area to prompt the penalty kick, and Muriel scored after a run from near midfield following a mistake by the Malaga defense.

“We dominated the entire game, we just had to find a way to score,” Muriel said.

It was Malaga’s sixth loss in seven league matches, dropping it to last place in the 20-team standings with one point.

“We were playing our best when we conceded the goals,” Malaga defender Miguel Torres said. “Unfortunately we made some mistakes. We have to apologize to the fans. It’s been a tough start to the season.”

Alaves finally earned its first win, at Levante 2-0 thanks to Munir El Haddadi’s goal in the first half and Alvaro Medran’s in the second.

Alaves lost its previous six matches, scoring only once.

It was a surprising start for the team which last season finished in the top half of the standings and made it to the Copa del Rey final.

Levante, back in the first division after being relegated a season ago, stayed ninth.

Ligue 1: Stadium collapse at Amiens leaves 21 Lille fans injured

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT
AMIENS, France (AP) Four Lille supporters were seriously injured and taken to hospital after a barrier collapsed during the side’s football match at Amiens on Saturday.

Somme prefect Philippe De Mester said “their life is not in danger” as he confirmed the injury toll had risen to 25.

“We are thinking strongly and primarily of our supporters,” Lille CEO Marc Ingla wrote in a series of tweets. “Lille has the right to examine the security conditions offered to our supporters by Amiens and its stadium. Lille hopes that those responsible for this accident are swiftly identified, for the club’s supporters and the victims. And so that this never happens again.”

Fode Ballo-Toure had just struck the opening score of the French league match in the 15th minute when he ran over to a section of Lille fans behind the goal to celebrate. As fans surged forward, the fence collapsed under their weight. Fans tumbled onto the pitch and the match was immediately halted.

Most were able to get back into the stand, but several remained on the ground and were treated for injuries.

After more than half an hour the match was abandoned.

Amiens’ Stade de la Licorne is being refurbished but De Mester insisted the painting and roofing work had nothing to do with the collapse.

He added there was a security inspection of the venue before the game.

“Football should be a celebration and the police had warned us that 200 very worked-up ultras were in the stand reserved for Lille fans,” Amiens president Bernard Joanni said. “And they threw themselves in a disorderly fashion – more than 500 people – onto this barrier which was in a perfect state … imagine 500 people trying to get on the pitch. The league officials need to strongly think about travelling fans.”

Ingla reacted strongly to Joanni’s apparent attempt to blame Lille’s supporters.

“The Amiens president’s comments appear irresponsible and disgraceful in this dramatic context,” he tweeted. “Our supporters are irreproachable and professional football demands the best organization. We hope that the French league identifies those responsible.”

PL Sunday preview: Liverpool, Arsenal face newly promoted sides

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
A pair of Premier League big boys take on a pair of sides only just promoted from the Championship over the summer, while Everton host Burnley in the other of Sunday’s three PL fixtures…

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — 7 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Away in Belarus for Europa League action on Thursday, back home in the PL on Sunday — that’s the not-so-simple reality for Arsenal this season, and it rears its ugly head again this week. The Gunners victory over BATE Borisov will have come less than 72 hours prior to taking on Chris Hughton‘s Brighton on Sunday. Further complicating matters, last week’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion came on Monday, less than 72 hours prior to their 1,400-mile European excursion. As such, the majority of Arsene Wenger‘s first-choice starters were left in London, but the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Per Mertesacker could be asked to pull double-duty given injury concerns along the three-man backline.

Brighton, meanwhile, will be without star striker Tomer Hemed, who on Wednesday was handed a three-match ban for his stamp on DeAndre Yedlin last weekend. Hemed maintains he did not intend the contact with Yedlin.

“I accept the decision against me but do not agree with it and I am devastated to miss three matches,” Hemed wrote on his Instagram account. “I would never go out and injure a fellow professional on purpose, and those of my friends and teammates who know me, know that this is not in my nature.”

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Mesut Ozil (knee), Danny Welbeck (groin), Santi Cazorla (achilles), Francis Coquelin (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Laurent Koscielny (achilles), Alex Iwobi (thigh) | Brighton — OUT: Tomer Hemed (suspension), Steve Sidwell (back), Sam Baldock (calf), Beram Kayal (leg); QUESTIONABLE: Glenn Murray (ankle)

Everton vs. Burnley — 9:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Things are beginning to look up for Everton — maybe just a tad — as Ronald Koeman‘s side is unbeaten in its last three games (all competitions), with a winnable home date with Burnley on Sunday. While the likes of Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen and Gylfi Sigurdsson have largely faltered of late (just two PL goals between them — both Rooney’s — and zero assists), Oumar Niasse has stepped into the void and lent the Toffees three goals en route to a pair of wins last week, over Sunderland (League Cup) and Bournemouth (PL).

As for the Clarets, Sean Dyche‘s side is four games unbeaten in PL play (three draws) and up to ninth in the league table. Sunday’s clash at Goodison Park will be the first meeting between Burnley’s current players and former teammate Michael Keane, now at Everton, provided he’s passed fit to play.

“We all got on with Keano. He’s a great lad,” midfielder Jeff Hendrick said. “He’s been brilliant for the club here. It was his time to step on and challenge himself in a different way. He’s still young and he’s still improving. We all speak highly of him here and I’m sure they do at Everton as well. It will be good to play against him. He’s a good player but we want to get one over on him.”

INJURIES: Everton — OUT: Ross Barkley (back), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee), Seamus Coleman (leg), James McCarthy (knee), Yannick Bolasie (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Michael Keane (foot) | Burnley — OUT: Tom Heaton (shoulder), Nakhi Wells (ankle), Jonathan Walters (knee), Dean Marney (knee)

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Rafa Benitez guided Liverpool to UEFA Champions League glory in 2005, a short dozen years ago now, an on Sunday welcomes his former club, and the many by whom he’s still so beloved, to St. James’ Park.

“He’s a very, very interesting person,” Jurgen Klopp said on Friday. “I know he’s still connected, not only because he lives around here still, he’s really connected to the club still, wishes the club all the best and all that stuff — it’s how it should be after this fantastic time he had here.”

The visitors enter Sunday’s game in frustratingly indifferent form, having won just one of their last five games (all competitions). During that stretch, the Reds have conceded 13 goals. Klopp is yet to figure out the perfect formula for consistent defending in the PL, as that very shakiness at the back ultimately ended Liverpool’s title bid last season. Klopp writes a bit of that off as bad luck.

“We in this moment are not the luckiest team in world football, so it’s not that things go easy for us,” he said this week. “We did enough and we had four or five 100-percent chances and that’s then disappointing but it is like it is.”

INJURIES: Newcastle — OUT: Paul Dummett (hamstring) | Liverpool — OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Nathaniel Clyne (hamstring)