PL AT HALF: Mata, Fellaini punishing Palace; Stoke, West Brom lead (video)

We’ve had a saved penalty, and several unheeded shouts for others as the Premier League rolls through five mid-morning matches on Saturday.
Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
It took 145 seconds for the Red Devils to seize the advantage when Marcus Rashford set up Juan Mata for a goal, and Ashley Young cued up Marouane Fellaini for United’s second.
Stoke City 1-0 Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Virgil Van Dijk gave away a penalty to Saido Berahino, but Fraser Forster saved it and kept the damage limited to Mame Biram Diouf’s opener.
West Ham United 0-0 Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Wilfried Bony and Andy Carroll had chances, but neither converted at the London Stadium.
Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Eddie Howe‘s Cherries look the better money for a break through, but the Foxes have held firm so far on the road.
West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans lifted the Baggies into a multi-goal lead before Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled one back for the Hornets.