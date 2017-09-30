PL AT HALF: Mata, Fellaini punishing Palace; Stoke, West Brom lead (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’ve had a saved penalty, and several unheeded shouts for others as the Premier League rolls through five mid-morning matches on Saturday.

[ MORE: Spurs run riot at Huddersfield ]

Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

It took 145 seconds for the Red Devils to seize the advantage when Marcus Rashford set up Juan Mata for a goal, and Ashley Young cued up Marouane Fellaini for United’s second.

Stoke City 1-0 Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Virgil Van Dijk gave away a penalty to Saido Berahino, but Fraser Forster saved it and kept the damage limited to Mame Biram Diouf’s opener.

West Ham United 0-0 Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Wilfried Bony and Andy Carroll had chances, but neither converted at the London Stadium.

Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Eddie Howe‘s Cherries look the better money for a break through, but the Foxes have held firm so far on the road.

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans lifted the Baggies into a multi-goal lead before Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled one back for the Hornets.

Follow @NicholasMendola