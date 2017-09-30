More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Premier League roundup: Manchester in focus (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT
Manchester is five points clear of the pack after United and City both posted wins on Saturday.

The Red Devils’ victory came a bit easier, 4-0 against moribund Crystal Palace, but City’s may have made a bigger statement of intent considering a terrific win at Stamford Bridge.

Huddersfield Town 0-4 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Harry Kane is really good, and finished September with a combined 13 goals for club and country after scoring a brace Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium. Even Moussa Sissoko scored for Spurs, who also found a goal from Ben Davies.

Manchester United 4-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP

Squad rotation was no problem for Jose Mourinho, as Marouane Fellaini scored twice to go with Juan Mata‘s 145-second opener at Old Trafford. Romelu Lukaku bagged one late to doom Palace to a seventh-straight goalless loss.

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester CityRECAP

Don’t let the score line fool you: Manchester City was very, very good on a day without Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany. The goal came from Kevin De Bruyne, and it was wonderful, but this was a total win. The final shot total was 17-4 in favor of City.

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 WatfordRECAP

The Hornets were dormant out of the gates, and both Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans reaped the spoils to open a 2-0 lead for the hosts. But Abdoulaye Doucoure scored and Brazilian magician Richarlison added an equalizer for Watford.

Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City — RECAP

Far from a beauty for either side, but Joshua King, Marc Pugh and Bournemouth will feel extra aggrieved after a controlling performance failed to produce a goal.

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City — RECAP

Diafra Sakho came off the bench to move the Irons out of the drop zone at the expense of now 18th Swans.

Stoke City 2-1 Southampton — RECAP

Good news for USMNT fans, as Geoff Cameron returned to the Starting XI and saw goals from Mame Biram Diouf and Peter Crouch get three points for the Potteries. Saints goal came from Maya Yoshida.

 

Guardiola praises Man City's possession, KDB in win over Chelsea

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
When Pep Guardiola was announced as the incoming manager of Manchester City, pie-in-the-sky expectations were immediately thrust upon the Spaniard, as if he were some kind of miracle worker.

Season no. 1 in the Premier League didn’t go quite as many had hoped, but Guardiola was prepared for some early struggles — perhaps even expecting them. Season no. 2 has started at breakneck speed.

There’s no two ways about it: the 2017-18 edition of Man City is already quite special, still with plenty of room to grow, and this season’s title race should be equally special, assuming Manchester United and/or Chelsea and/or Tottenham Hotspur can keep pace with Guardiola’s men.

Speaking in his post-game television interviews following City’s 1-0 win away to Chelsea which puts them back atop the league table, Guardiola held back very little in praising the performance of his entire team, while singling out one very special Belgian playmaker in particular — quotes from the BBC:

“It is important to win and especially with the way we played. In the first half we didn’t find the right position but in the second we were better. A big congratulations for the victory.

“Chelsea want to play and they are so so dangerous in attack but we kept the ball and when they had it we pressed as high as possible.

“We had control and the second half we adjusted our possession and the way we attacked. They could not play and had to do long balls.

Kevin De Bruyne was outstanding, he makes absolutely everything. He is good in small spaces, he is humble and clever. He has speed and fight and can attack through the channel. He can play in four of five positions so we are lucky.”

As for De Bruyne, he says the entire team is already reaping the rewards of a refocused mentality, courtesy of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager — quotes from the BBC:

“I feel very happy. We produced a good performance. We knew it would be tactically very difficult. They are one of the best teams on the counter attack. The way we played was very positive.

“We had a little bit of a plan not to get caught by Eden and Willian because they are dangerous, that’s why we played like a 3-4-3 and we managed to do it very well.

“The spirit is very good. I think it was after a game in pre-season that Pep said we need to get the mentality to hate to lose. This year we try to do that and win the points in the big games. It can change very quickly but we ha a good spell in September and try to do the same when we come back after the international break.”

Bundesliga wrap: Yarmolenko stars again for BVB; Americans nab points

Daniel Reinhardt/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT
A day after American teen Weston McKennie covered more ground than any other Schalke player, four more USMNT players hit the pitch in Bundesliga action Saturday.

League leaders Borussia Dortmund stayed unbeaten away from home, and Borussia Monchengladbach pushed itself back into the Top Four discussion with a home win.

It’s all in the wrap.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Stuttgart

You have to hand it to Timmy Chandler and his pals at Eintracht; It’s seemingly never over when they’re concerned. Simon Falette took a 64th minute red card with the score knotted at one, only to see Seb Haller bury an overhead kick and give the hosts a stoppage time win. As usual, Chandler led the match in crosses with five.

Augsburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Andriy Yarmolenko is proving an upgrade over Ousmane Dembele, as the Ukrainian had a goal and an assist for BVB on Saturday. Shinji Kagawa also scored for BVB, and Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes and led the match in sprints while finishing fourth in tackles won.

And since we seemingly can only glow with praise for BVB in these things and certainly there are some who dislike the club, here’s a horribly hit panenka from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Hamburg 0-0 Werder Bremen

USMNT forward Bobby Wood attempted four shots, one fewer than match-leading teammate Andre Hahn, as Hamburg couldn’t gather a goal for three points.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hannover 96

Fabian Johnson went 78 minutes and Gladbach overcame a second-half equalizer to win on Thorgan Hazard‘s stoppage time goal.

Elsewhere
Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
Wolfsburg 0-0 Mainz
Freiburg vs. Hoffenheim — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Koln vs. RB Leipzig — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 7 6 1 0 21 2 19 3-0-0 3-1-0 19
 1899 Hoffenheim 6 4 2 0 11 5 6 3-1-0 1-1-0 14
 Bayern Munich 6 4 1 1 14 5 9 2-1-0 2-0-1 13
 Hannover 96 7 3 3 1 7 4 3 2-1-0 1-2-1 12
 FC Augsburg 7 3 2 2 9 6 3 2-1-1 1-1-1 11
 Mönchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 12 -2 3-0-1 0-2-1 11
 RB Leipzig 6 3 1 2 10 7 3 2-1-0 1-0-2 10
 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 1 3 6 6 0 1-0-2 2-1-1 10
 FC Schalke 04 7 3 1 3 8 9 -1 2-1-1 1-0-2 10
 Bayer Leverkusen 7 2 2 3 13 11 2 2-1-0 0-1-3 8
 Hertha BSC Berlin 6 2 2 2 6 6 0 2-1-0 0-1-2 8
 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 4 2 6 9 -3 0-3-1 1-1-1 7
 FSV Mainz 05 7 2 1 4 7 11 -4 2-0-2 0-1-2 7
 VfB Stuttgart 7 2 1 4 4 9 -5 2-1-0 0-0-4 7
 Hamburger SV 7 2 1 4 4 11 -7 1-1-2 1-0-2 7
 Werder Bremen 7 0 4 3 3 7 -4 0-1-2 0-3-1 4
 SC Freiburg 6 0 4 2 2 9 -7 0-3-0 0-1-2 4
 1. FC Köln 6 0 1 5 1 13 -12 0-0-2 0-1-3 1

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: De Bruyne gets it done

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
  • City outshoots Chelsea 8-2 in first half
  • 17-4 for entire match
  • De Bruyne provides break through
  • Four saves for Courtois

Kevin De Bruyne‘s second half goal lifted Manchester City to a deserved 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

City moves back atop Manchester United on goal differential to lead the table with 19 points, five more than fourth-place Chelsea. Spurs are third with 14 points, ahead of the Blues on GD.

Morata supplied a pair of early threats. The first was stifled by John Stones, while the second was a header which drifted wide of the frame.

Chelsea’s midfield was very active and caused havoc to deny Man City early possession, plus Morata dropped deep to help in the build up and transition. Possession, of course, would soon arrive for City.

Man City’s John Stones hurt his hand in an attacking third collision and had to come off the field in the 21st minute for repairs.

A bounding shot through traffic forced Ederson into a late reaction save, and a counter attack nearly saw Raheem Sterling‘s cross lead to an opener.

Morata’s lively early day ended after 34 minutes when the Spaniard asked to be withdrawn due to a left leg injury. Willian entered the fray.

A 45th minute corner forced Thibaut Courtois into a strong save, as Kevin De Bruyne’s offering was ripped on frame by the head of Fernandinho.

A 61st minute short free kick led to an Eden Hazard rip that Ederson parried out of the 18.

At the other end, Marcos Alonso slid to block a dangerous David Silva shot. It was a precursor to De Bruyne’s goal, as the Belgian took a touch following a 1-2 with Jesus before whirring a shot past Courtois.

Antonio Rudiger made an outstanding clearance of a Jesus volley six minutes from time to keep the match in the balance.

WATCH: Neymar's vicious free kick springs PSG rout

AP Photo/Michel Euler
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain absolutely smashed Bordeaux on Saturday, its 6-2 win made even better by a wonderful free kick from big buy Neymar.

The Brazilian put a vicious curve on his fifth minute free kick, the first of his two goals as PSG sauntered off to a 3-0 lead.

Neymar, for those wondering, did take the honors when a penalty was given to Les Parisiens. Edinson Cavani won’t be too bothered, having scored himself, while Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Meunier, and Julian Draxler also scored.

Yep, all those guys are on the same team. Money is important.

Here’s Neymar’s wonderful goal. The behind-the-net angle is delightful.