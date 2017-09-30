More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Stoke City 2-1 Southampton: Crouch haunts Saints again

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Stoke have won four of their last six matches against Saints
  • With 15 matches still to play Southampton have lost 12 PL games in 2017 – as many as they lost in 2016
  • Forster saved Berahino’s PK with Stoke 1-0 up

Stoke City beat Southampton 2-1 as Peter Crouch scored a late winner against his former club, the second time in a row he’s been the hero against Saints.

The Potters led 1-0 at half time after Mame Diouf‘s opener but Saido Berahino had a penalty kick saved by Fraser Forster as Saints hung in there.

Southampton thought they’d nabbed a point late on as Maya Yoshida popped up with a fine finish but Crouch struck with a scrappy late goal to seal the victory.

With the win Stoke move on to eight points, the same total as Southampton.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]  

Stoke started brightly as Eric Choupo-Moting’s shot was deflected over by Virgil Van Dijk, back at the heart of Southampton’s defense for his first start since Jan. 22.

The Potters continued to do most of the pressing in the first half as Xherdan Shaqiri‘s shot was saved well by Forster and then Diouf’s shot was blocked superbly by Mario Lemina.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Nathan Redmond prodded an effort wide for Southampton after racing free and at the other end Stoke had another good chance as Joe Allen burst into the box but his cutback was cleared by Ryan Bertrand.

Choupo-Moting again forced Forster into a fine save as Stoke continued to create the better chances and finally that paid off. Diouf beta Mario Lemina and headed home the opener from Shaqiri’s superb corner and it should have been 2-0 soon after.

Van Dijk clumsily hauled down Berahino in the box but the striker had his spot kick saved by Forster and Saints only trailed 1-0 at half time.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

In the second half the visitors pushed hard for the equalizer as Cedric Soares’ cross was nodded over by Long from a good position.

Saints sent on Sofiane Boufal and Manolo Gabbiadini late on in search of a winner as Mauricio Pellegrino‘s men pinned Stoke back.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

The equalizer did arrive and it came from an unlikely source: Japanese defender Yoshida. He reacted first to Long’s flick on and the center back scored acrobatically to make it 1-1 with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Crouch then popped up to score a scrappy winner as Cedric slipped and Choupo-Moting’s shot was only half blocked by Forster before their substitute pounced to play the hero.

Bundesliga wrap: Yarmolenko stars again for BVB; Americans nab points

Daniel Reinhardt/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A day after American teen Weston McKennie covered more ground than any other Schalke player, four more USMNT players hit the pitch in Bundesliga action Saturday.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 0-1 Man City ]

League leaders Borussia Dortmund stayed unbeaten away from home, and Borussia Monchengladbach pushed itself back into the Top Four discussion with a home win.

It’s all in the wrap.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Stuttgart

You have to hand it to Timmy Chandler and his pals at Eintracht; It’s seemingly never over when they’re concerned. Simon Falette took a 64th minute red card with the score knotted at one, only to see Seb Haller bury an overhead kick and give the hosts a stoppage time win. As usual, Chandler led the match in crosses with five.

Augsburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Andriy Yarmolenko is proving an upgrade over Ousmane Dembele, as the Ukrainian had a goal and an assist for BVB on Saturday. Shinji Kagawa also scored for BVB, and Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes and led the match in sprints while finishing fourth in tackles won.

And since we seemingly can only glow with praise for BVB in these things and certainly there are some who dislike the club, here’s a horribly hit panenka from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Hamburg 0-0 Werder Bremen

USMNT forward Bobby Wood attempted four shots, one fewer than match-leading teammate Andre Hahn, as Hamburg couldn’t gather a goal for three points.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hannover 96

Fabian Johnson went 78 minutes and Gladbach overcame a second-half equalizer to win on Thorgan Hazard‘s stoppage time goal.

Elsewhere
Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
Wolfsburg 0-0 Mainz
Freiburg vs. Hoffenheim — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Koln vs. RB Leipzig — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 7 6 1 0 21 2 19 3-0-0 3-1-0 19
 1899 Hoffenheim 6 4 2 0 11 5 6 3-1-0 1-1-0 14
 Bayern Munich 6 4 1 1 14 5 9 2-1-0 2-0-1 13
 Hannover 96 7 3 3 1 7 4 3 2-1-0 1-2-1 12
 FC Augsburg 7 3 2 2 9 6 3 2-1-1 1-1-1 11
 Mönchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 12 -2 3-0-1 0-2-1 11
 RB Leipzig 6 3 1 2 10 7 3 2-1-0 1-0-2 10
 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 1 3 6 6 0 1-0-2 2-1-1 10
 FC Schalke 04 7 3 1 3 8 9 -1 2-1-1 1-0-2 10
 Bayer Leverkusen 7 2 2 3 13 11 2 2-1-0 0-1-3 8
 Hertha BSC Berlin 6 2 2 2 6 6 0 2-1-0 0-1-2 8
 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 4 2 6 9 -3 0-3-1 1-1-1 7
 FSV Mainz 05 7 2 1 4 7 11 -4 2-0-2 0-1-2 7
 VfB Stuttgart 7 2 1 4 4 9 -5 2-1-0 0-0-4 7
 Hamburger SV 7 2 1 4 4 11 -7 1-1-2 1-0-2 7
 Werder Bremen 7 0 4 3 3 7 -4 0-1-2 0-3-1 4
 SC Freiburg 6 0 4 2 2 9 -7 0-3-0 0-1-2 4
 1. FC Köln 6 0 1 5 1 13 -12 0-0-2 0-1-3 1

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: De Bruyne gets it done

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • City outshoots Chelsea 8-2 in first half
  • 17-4 for entire match
  • De Bruyne provides break through
  • Four saves for Courtois

Kevin De Bruyne‘s second half goal lifted Manchester City to a deserved 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

City moves back atop Manchester United on goal differential to lead the table with 19 points, five more than fourth-place Chelsea. Spurs are third with 14 points, ahead of the Blues on GD.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Morata supplied a pair of early threats. The first was stifled by John Stones, while the second was a header which drifted wide of the frame.

Chelsea’s midfield was very active and caused havoc to deny Man City early possession, plus Morata dropped deep to help in the build up and transition. Possession, of course, would soon arrive for City.

Man City’s John Stones hurt his hand in an attacking third collision and had to come off the field in the 21st minute for repairs.

A bounding shot through traffic forced Ederson into a late reaction save, and a counter attack nearly saw Raheem Sterling‘s cross lead to an opener.

Morata’s lively early day ended after 34 minutes when the Spaniard asked to be withdrawn due to a left leg injury. Willian entered the fray.

A 45th minute corner forced Thibaut Courtois into a strong save, as Kevin De Bruyne’s offering was ripped on frame by the head of Fernandinho.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

A 61st minute short free kick led to an Eden Hazard rip that Ederson parried out of the 18.

At the other end, Marcos Alonso slid to block a dangerous David Silva shot. It was a precursor to De Bruyne’s goal, as the Belgian took a touch following a 1-2 with Jesus before whirring a shot past Courtois.

Antonio Rudiger made an outstanding clearance of a Jesus volley six minutes from time to keep the match in the balance.

WATCH: Neymar’s vicious free kick springs PSG rout

AP Photo/Michel Euler
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain absolutely smashed Bordeaux on Saturday, its 6-2 win made even better by a wonderful free kick from big buy Neymar.

The Brazilian put a vicious curve on his fifth minute free kick, the first of his two goals as PSG sauntered off to a 3-0 lead.

[ RECAP: Manchester United 4-0 Palace ]

Neymar, for those wondering, did take the honors when a penalty was given to Les Parisiens. Edinson Cavani won’t be too bothered, having scored himself, while Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Meunier, and Julian Draxler also scored.

Yep, all those guys are on the same team. Money is important.

Here’s Neymar’s wonderful goal. The behind-the-net angle is delightful.

Fellaini, Mourinho react to win: “We controlled the game”

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Concerned with how his squad would react to a midweek trip to Russia, Jose Mourinho’s fears were allayed by his big haired rock.

Marouane Fellaini scored twice for Manchester United in a 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, moving the Red Devils atop the Premier League before Chelsea and Man City squared off at Stamford Bridge.

[ RECAP: United 4-0 Palace ]

“I always trusted Marouane since day one and try to give him confidence and show him how useful he is for the team,” Mourinho said after the win.

Fellaini raced to the back post to prod an Ashley Young cross home and buttress United’s lead to 2-0, then headed a Marcus Rashford free kick past Wayne Hennessey to make it 3-0.

And Fellaini now looks ahead, beyond the international break, to United’s first big PL test of the season.

“We controlled the game. That’s important. The confidence is there. … In two weeks we have a big game against Liverpool. We have to go away with the national teams and have to come back fit.”

United had scored 21 goals and conceded just two in league play this season, though away to Liverpool presents the biggest test yet.

Fortunately for United, it’s hot start to life in the UCL will allow it to load up for Liverpool despite a trip to Benfica looming four days later.