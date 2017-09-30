More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Watch Live: Chelsea vs. Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT
Chelsea and Manchester City contest the Premier League weekend’s most anticipated match on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

David Luiz remains suspended for Chelsea, sliding Andreas Christensen into the Starting XI, while Tiemoue Bakayoko is part of a heavy midfield.

Sergio Aguero’s rib injury and car accident have pushed Gabriel Jesus to center forward, while Fabian Delph remains in defense for City.

Twenty-year-old Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko is on the bench for Man City.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Zappacosta, Kenedy, Moses, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Delph, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D. Silva, Sane, Sterling, Jesus. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Mangala, B. Silva, Zinchenko, Toure.

Mauricio Pochettino warns Dele Alli after latest dive

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino has a warning for Dele Alli after the Tottenham Hotspur star was booked for simulation in the 4-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

In the second half Alli closed in on goal with Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl coming off his line. The England international then went down and looked to have initiated the contact.

Referee Neil Swarbrick promptly showed Alli a yellow card for the dive and Mauricio Pochettino went into full “disappointed father mode” as he stood on the sidelines shaking his head.

After the game Pochettino had a warning for Alli.

“I didn’t see it, it was difficult from my position. But if it was like this, he needs to learn. He must learn. Because this type of action doesn’t help him, doesn’t help the team and doesn’t help football,” Pochettino said. “We have talked in the last few years about fair play and being honest. I think he’s improving a lot, but still it’s something he has to learn about.”

Dele Alli is no stranger to taking a tumble and it is easy to forgot that one of the rising stars of the Premier League, and Europe, is still only 21 years old.

Still, he should listen to this message from his manager loud and clear.

Alli will sit out England’s first game of their international break after being banned one-game by FIFA for a middle-finger gesture in their recent World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia in September.

With his past of red cards for bad challenges and off-the-ball incidents, he still has a lot of work to do to curb his nasty streak.

PL AT HALF: Mata, Fellaini punishing Palace; Stoke, West Brom lead (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT
We’ve had a saved penalty, and several unheeded shouts for others as the Premier League rolls through five mid-morning matches on Saturday.

[ MORE: Spurs run riot at Huddersfield ]

Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

It took 145 seconds for the Red Devils to seize the advantage when Marcus Rashford set up Juan Mata for a goal, and Ashley Young cued up Marouane Fellaini for United’s second.

Stoke City 1-0 Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM

Virgil Van Dijk gave away a penalty to Saido Berahino, but Fraser Forster saved it and kept the damage limited to Mame Biram Diouf’s opener.

West Ham United 0-0 Swansea City  – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]

Wilfried Bony and Andy Carroll had chances, but neither converted at the London Stadium.

Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Eddie Howe‘s Cherries look the better money for a break through, but the Foxes have held firm so far on the road.

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans lifted the Baggies into a multi-goal lead before Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled one back for the Hornets.

Kane: “Probably the best month I’ve had”

Nigel French/ PA Via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT
“The gaffer drilled it into us that we needed to start sharp today,” Ben Davies.

Well, then, it’s mission accomplished for Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs buried Huddersfield Town 4-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

[ WATCH: Terrific solo goal for Kane ]

Spurs led 3-0 after 24 minutes, with one coming from Davies and a pair from irresistible Harry Kane. The latter will finish September with an almost absurd 11 goals for club and two more for England.

After the match, he was asked whether he’d had a better period in his career.

“Probably not,” Kane said. “It’s probably the best month I’ve had, especially after August. I feel confident when these boys are putting in good crosses and putting in good through balls. I’m just there to put them away. I’m delighted with the win. It’s been a great week for us.”

There’s some sort of reverse Green Day reference to make here about not waking Kane up for October. He’s been unconscious with his finishing, and Spurs are right in the thick of the race for a Premier League title.

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Man United host Crystal Palace, Southampton travel to Stoke City, West Ham welcome Swansea, Bournemouth clash with Leicester and Watford head to West Brom.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]