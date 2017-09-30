Watch Live: Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Chelsea and Manchester City contest the Premier League weekend’s most anticipated match on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)
David Luiz remains suspended for Chelsea, sliding Andreas Christensen into the Starting XI, while Tiemoue Bakayoko is part of a heavy midfield.
Sergio Aguero’s rib injury and car accident have pushed Gabriel Jesus to center forward, while Fabian Delph remains in defense for City.
Twenty-year-old Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko is on the bench for Man City.
LINEUPS
Chelsea: Courtois; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Zappacosta, Kenedy, Moses, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Delph, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D. Silva, Sane, Sterling, Jesus. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Mangala, B. Silva, Zinchenko, Toure.