More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Watch Live: Huddersfield host red-hot Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2017, 7:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Huddersfield Town host Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday in the Terriers’ biggest clash to date since returning to the top-flight.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

David Wagner‘s men have become tough to beat with four clean sheets from their six opening games of the season but they haven’t won in four games.

Spurs are in red-hot form with three wins on the spin in all competitions and five victories in their last six outings as Harry Kane has scored nine goals in five games.

In team news Huddersfield are without record-signing Steve Mounie through injury and Rajiv Van la Parra comes in for Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Spurs bring in Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks to the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Zanka, Schindler, Lowe; Mooy, Hogg, van La Parra; Kachunga, Depoitre, Ince. Subs: Green, Malone, Whitehead, Billing, Sabiri, Cranie, Hadergjonaj

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen: Trippier, Dier, Winks, Davies; Eriksen, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son, Llorente

Kane: “Probably the best month I’ve had”

Nigel French/ PA Via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

“The gaffer drilled it into us that we needed to start sharp today,” Ben Davies.

Well, then, it’s mission accomplished for Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs buried Huddersfield Town 4-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

[ WATCH: Terrific solo goal for Kane ]

Spurs led 3-0 after 24 minutes, with one coming from Davies and a pair from irresistible Harry Kane. The latter will finish September with an almost absurd 11 goals for club and two more for England.

After the match, he was asked whether he’d had a better period in his career.

“Probably not,” Kane said. “It’s probably the best month I’ve had, especially after August. I feel confident when these boys are putting in good crosses and putting in good through balls. I’m just there to put them away. I’m delighted with the win. It’s been a great week for us.”

There’s some sort of reverse Green Day reference to make here about not waking Kane up for October. He’s been unconscious with his finishing, and Spurs are right in the thick of the race for a Premier League title.

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Man United host Crystal Palace, Southampton travel to Stoke City, West Ham welcome Swansea, Bournemouth clash with Leicester and Watford head to West Brom.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]

Huddersfield 0-4 Tottenham: Kane leads surging Spurs

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2017, 9:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Spurs have won 14 consecutive PL games v newly-promoted sides
  • Kane has 13 goals in last eight games
  • The last time Spurs won the opening four away league games was during the double-winning campaign of 1960-61
  • Huddersfield suffer first home defeat of season

HUDDERSFIELD — Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur are ripping teams apart each time they step on the pitch and it happened again on Saturday as they beat Huddersfield Town 4-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Harry Kane scored twice in the first half — his second was a beauty for his 13th goal in eight games in September — and Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko also found the back of the net as Spurs made it four away wins on the spin to start off the Premier League season.

With the win Spurs move on to 14 points and were momentarily in third place, while Huddersfield suffered their first home defeat of the season and remain on nine points as they battled but were totally outclassed in their biggest challenge to date since arriving in the Premier League.

Despite the defeat, the Huddersfield fans didn’t stop singing all game long.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]  

Huddersfield started brightly with Aaron Mooy and others flying into tackles and Tommy Smith having a shot well saved by Hugo Lloris.

Just as the Terriers were building momentum one long ball over the top saw Spurs take the lead. Kieran Trippier‘s ball forward should’ve been dealt with by Chris Loewe but he missed his clearance and Kane raced through to score his sixth goal in his last three games.

Soon after it was 2-0 as superb build-up play involving multiple Spurs players saw Christian Eriksen race through and a tackle on him saw the ball run straight into the path of the onrushing Davies who dinked home. Tottenham led 2-0 after 16 minutes and threatened to run riot.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Kane then sent a vicious dipping volley onto the top of the net from distance and moments later almost had his second and Spurs’ third goal after Jonas Lossl totally whiffed on the ball but recovered to smother Kane’s effort. Soon Kane did have his second of the game and it was a stunner in the 23rd minute.

The England international turned two Huddersfield defenders in one movement and curled home a wonderful strike into the far corner as even the home fans stood to applaud his brilliance.

Dele Alli hit the post before half time arrived as Spurs led 3-0 at the break after total domination, even though Laurent Depoitre clipped the crossbar for the home side after a fine run.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

In the second half Spurs started well and Kane could have sealed his hat trick but an effort from close range was blocked as Eriksen looked to play Kane in. From the resulting corner Kane couldn’t adjust his feet quick enough to finish as Tottenham continued to pile on the pressure for most of the second half.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

Huddersfield briefly threatened on the break with Scott Malone whipping in a cross to the near post which was cleared but Spurs were comfortable as they surged to yet another away victory with substitute Sissoko scoring in stoppage time to finish things off.

Kane will rightly get the headlines but Pochettino’s men were imperious all over the pitch.

Conte challenges Eden Hazard to match Ronaldo, Messi

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte is high on Eden Hazard. Very high.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With the Belgian wizard now back to full fitness following ankle surgery in the summer, Hazard whipped in a delightful cross for Alvaro Morata to head home as he played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s impressive 2-1 win away at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

This doesn’t surprise Conte. At all.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s monster clash with title rivals Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) the Italian manager said he believes he can help Hazard reach the same levels as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“In every game he finds a way to be decisive: to score or to make an assist for a team-mate. I love this from him, and I ask it of him because, [when it comes to] a player with his talent, it’s important to ask him to be decisive every game. If God gives you this talent, you must exploit it. My task is to try and push him to be decisive in every moment, in every game,” Conte said.

“Sometimes, if Eden scores one goal, he’s happy and then, if there is another situation, he prefers to make an assist rather than scoring twice. I see with Ronaldo that if he scores once, he wants two, three, four. It’s the same for Messi. So, yes, Eden can improve. It’s not about being selfish. I don’t like selfish players. I like players who are used to thinking about the team and are used to thinking about ‘us’, not ‘me’. Eden is not selfish. He’s a player who loves to play football. I like this behavior, this attitude. But, for sure, I like to repeat to him that in every game he must be decisive.”

So, the challenge is for Hazard to be selfish and raise his game to the same levels of Ronaldo and Messi. Doing so in the Premier League could be difficult, purely from goals and assists output, but Hazard’s impact on his Chelsea team can be the same, and has been the same, as the star duo Conte is challenging him to match.

Hazard is still just 26 years old and he is approaching his prime. He scored 14 goals in 34 PL appearances last season, his best-ever return in the PL where his previous best was 14 goals in each of the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns.

The Belgian winger was voted as the PFA Player of the Year in 2014-15 and he recaptured that form last season to lead Chelsea to another Premier League title.

His next challenge is to lead Chelsea to European glory under Conte and the Italian manager knows he can do it. For Conte, and Chelsea’s fans, the fact that Hazard is back on board will make them believe anything is possible, especially given his burgeoning relationship with Alvaro Morata.