Watch Live: Huddersfield host red-hot Tottenham

Spurs have won 14 consecutive PL games v newly-promoted sides

Kane has 13 goals in last eight games

The last time Spurs won the opening four away league games was during the double-winning campaign of 1960-61

Huddersfield suffer first home defeat of season

HUDDERSFIELD — Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur are ripping teams apart each time they step on the pitch and it happened again on Saturday as they beat Huddersfield Town 4-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Harry Kane scored twice in the first half — his second was a beauty for his 13th goal in eight games in September — and Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko also found the back of the net as Spurs made it four away wins on the spin to start off the Premier League season.

With the win Spurs move on to 14 points and were momentarily in third place, while Huddersfield suffered their first home defeat of the season and remain on nine points as they battled but were totally outclassed in their biggest challenge to date since arriving in the Premier League.

Despite the defeat, the Huddersfield fans didn’t stop singing all game long.

Huddersfield started brightly with Aaron Mooy and others flying into tackles and Tommy Smith having a shot well saved by Hugo Lloris.

Just as the Terriers were building momentum one long ball over the top saw Spurs take the lead. Kieran Trippier‘s ball forward should’ve been dealt with by Chris Loewe but he missed his clearance and Kane raced through to score his sixth goal in his last three games.

Soon after it was 2-0 as superb build-up play involving multiple Spurs players saw Christian Eriksen race through and a tackle on him saw the ball run straight into the path of the onrushing Davies who dinked home. Tottenham led 2-0 after 16 minutes and threatened to run riot.

Kane then sent a vicious dipping volley onto the top of the net from distance and moments later almost had his second and Spurs’ third goal after Jonas Lossl totally whiffed on the ball but recovered to smother Kane’s effort. Soon Kane did have his second of the game and it was a stunner in the 23rd minute.

13 – Harry Kane now has 13 goals for club & country in September 2017; his best ever goal tally in a single month of his career. Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/Bt0mrkDJjP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2017

The England international turned two Huddersfield defenders in one movement and curled home a wonderful strike into the far corner as even the home fans stood to applaud his brilliance.

Dele Alli hit the post before half time arrived as Spurs led 3-0 at the break after total domination, even though Laurent Depoitre clipped the crossbar for the home side after a fine run.

In the second half Spurs started well and Kane could have sealed his hat trick but an effort from close range was blocked as Eriksen looked to play Kane in. From the resulting corner Kane couldn’t adjust his feet quick enough to finish as Tottenham continued to pile on the pressure for most of the second half.

Huddersfield briefly threatened on the break with Scott Malone whipping in a cross to the near post which was cleared but Spurs were comfortable as they surged to yet another away victory with substitute Sissoko scoring in stoppage time to finish things off.

Kane will rightly get the headlines but Pochettino’s men were imperious all over the pitch.

