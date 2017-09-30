WATCH: Neymar’s vicious free kick springs PSG rout

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A day after American teen Weston McKennie covered more ground than any other Schalke player, four more USMNT players hit the pitch in Bundesliga action Saturday.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 0-1 Man City ]

League leaders Borussia Dortmund stayed unbeaten away from home, and Borussia Monchengladbach pushed itself back into the Top Four discussion with a home win.

It’s all in the wrap.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Stuttgart



You have to hand it to Timmy Chandler and his pals at Eintracht; It’s seemingly never over when they’re concerned. Simon Falette took a 64th minute red card with the score knotted at one, only to see Seb Haller bury an overhead kick and give the hosts a stoppage time win. As usual, Chandler led the match in crosses with five.

Augsburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Andriy Yarmolenko is proving an upgrade over Ousmane Dembele, as the Ukrainian had a goal and an assist for BVB on Saturday. Shinji Kagawa also scored for BVB, and Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes and led the match in sprints while finishing fourth in tackles won.

And since we seemingly can only glow with praise for BVB in these things and certainly there are some who dislike the club, here’s a horribly hit panenka from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Hamburg 0-0 Werder Bremen

USMNT forward Bobby Wood attempted four shots, one fewer than match-leading teammate Andre Hahn, as Hamburg couldn’t gather a goal for three points.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hannover 96

Fabian Johnson went 78 minutes and Gladbach overcame a second-half equalizer to win on Thorgan Hazard‘s stoppage time goal.

Elsewhere

Schalke 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday

Wolfsburg 0-0 Mainz

Freiburg vs. Hoffenheim — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Koln vs. RB Leipzig — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

