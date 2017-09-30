West Brom 2-2 Watford: Hornets seal dramatic comeback

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Rondon, Evans put WBA 2-0 up

Doucoure pulled one back for Watford

Richarlison scores in stoppage time

West Brom and Watford played out a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns on Saturday as the Hornets fought back from going 2-0 down early on.

The Baggies led 2-0 thanks to goals from Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans in the first half and were cruising, but Abdoulaye Doucoure made it 2-1 before the break and Richarlison headed home in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

With the battling draw Watford stay unbeaten away from home this season, while West Brom have now gone five games without a win.

Watford dominated plenty of the ball early on but went 1-0 down with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

Grzegorz Krychowiak played in Rondon and he finished well at the near post to give the Baggies the lead.

Soon after it was 2-0 as Evans headed home at the back post after a dangerous Kieran Gibbs cross was cleared for a corner. The Baggies were flying.

Watford missed a great chance as Andre Carrillo headed over Richarlison’s powerful shot across goal but soon the Hornets were back in the game. Richarlison broke free and slotted in Doucoure who calmly finished across goal past Ben Foster.

Buoyed by their goal just before the break, Watford almost equalized early in the second half as Etienne Capoue‘s shot from the edge of the box deflected off Gareth Barry and flew wide.

Watford continued to do most of the pressing as Richarlison nodded wide but West Brom’s resolute defense held firm to clinch all three points.

Nobody sees out a tight, tense victory quite like a Tony Pulis team…

Or so we thought.

In stoppage time, and with goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes up for a free kick, Richarlison popped up to grab a dramatic point for the Hornets as they remain unbeaten in four away games to start the season.

