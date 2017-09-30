West Ham 1-0 Swansea City: Sakho scores late

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Subs Sakho, Masuaku combine

Swans into drop zone

Irons win shots 9-6

Diafra Sakho‘s 90th minute goal lifted West Ham United out of the drop zone with a 1-0 win over Swansea City at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham is 15th with seven points, while Swans drop into 18th with five.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

There was plenty to like in the first half. For Swans, it was new boy Renato Sanches lively all over the midfield and Wilfried Bony cranked a shot at Joe Hart.

For the Irons, Andy Carroll mishit a promising chance from just outside 18 yards and Michail Antonio saw a bounding shot stopped by Lukasz Fabianski.

Carroll had another opportunity in the second half, but couldn’t quite get his boot to Antonio’s cross.

The late goal from substitute Sakho from fellow sub Arthur Masuaku then added to the below statistic.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

0 – Swansea have never kept an away clean sheet at West Ham, conceding 74 goals in 31 games in all comps (W2 D7 L22). Filthy. pic.twitter.com/hRqBJ4MlrJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola