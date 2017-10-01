More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Bundesliga wrap: Ancelotti is gone, but Bayern still dropping points

Associated PressOct 1, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich’s crisis deepened Sunday as it was held to a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin in its first Bundesliga game since firing Carlo Ancelotti as coach.

Bayern, which was mauled 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, let slip a two-goal lead for the second successive German league game and now finds itself five points behind leader Borussia Dortmund after just seven rounds.

“It’s a bit annoying for us,” interim coach Willy Sagnol said. “We have to play with more concentration and discipline. We paid dearly for not doing so. Without concentration, we’re not the strongest team in Germany.”

Sagnol restored Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels to Bayern’s starting lineup following the side’s humiliation in Paris, and it was Hummels who opened the scoring in the 10th minute after a nervy start from the hosts.

Hummels was left totally free to head Boateng’s cross inside the left post.

Hertha played with more courage afterward with Vladimir Darida and Salomon Kalou both finding chances but Robert Lewandowski went closest at the other end before the break. The Poland striker scored just after it, holding off Niklas Stark’s challenge to claim his eighth goal of the season.

But Ondrej Duda replied straight away, stabbing the ball home from close range after Japan’s Genki Haraguchi eluded challenges from Boateng, Joshua Kimmich and Hummels to set him up.

Bayern’s defensive frailties were exposed again five minutes later when Kalou equalized to send the home fans wild.

“We played like it was a day that you could beat Bayern,” Hertha coach Pal Dardai said. “We showed too much respect in the first half.”

It got worse for the visitors when Ribery had to be carried off after stepping on the ball. The French winger looked in pain as medics attended to his left knee.

Anthony Modeste watched as his former side Cologne slipped to its sixth defeat in seven games in a 2-1 loss at home to Leipzig.

Modeste scored 25 goals for Cologne last season before joining Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian, and last-place Cologne has struggled since with just two goals in the league so far.

The home side had more chances in a game that swung from end to end, but Lukas Klostermann’s first-half strike and another goal late from Yussuf Poulsen were enough for Leipzig.

Yuya Osako scored Cologne’s first goal in five games in response to Poulsen’s goal, but it was too late for the home side.

“We’re not giving up,” Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn said.

Hoffenheim slumped to its first defeat at Freiberg, where Christian Streich’s side claimed a 3-2 win for its first victory of the season.

“We put the setback behind us brilliantly,” said Streich, whose side recovered from an early goal down with two in the next three minutes.

La Liga: Barcelona stay perfect; Isco propels Real Madrid to victory

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 1, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) In a day marked by demonstrations over Catalonia’s disputed independence vote, Barcelona won its seventh game in a row and Real Madrid earned its first victory at home in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Barcelona defeated Las Palmas 3-0 to stay perfect with two goals by Lionel Messi and one by Sergio Busquets in a game played in an empty Camp Nou Stadium to protest the Spanish government’s attempt to halt Catalonia’s referendum.

Real Madrid beat Catalan club Espanyol 2-0 with a pair of goals by Isco in a match in which Madrid fans displayed cards with the Spanish flag colors.

The cards were raised in the 12th minute in a reference to the supporters being the club’s 12th player.

Some of the few Espanyol fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium held up the colors of the Catalan flag, although coach Quique Sanchez Flores did not want to get involved.

“I’m not going to mix sports and politics,” he said. “I’m not going to be part of this spectacle.”

Las Palmas added a Spanish flag to the shirts that the players wore against Barcelona to show its support for a unified Spain.

By day’s end, Catalonia’s health services said 844 people had been treated in hospitals for injuries, including two in serious condition, as Spanish authorities tried to stop the independence vote that the central government said was unconstitutional. Thirty-three police were also injured.

Barcelona, which openly backed the referendum, wanted to postpone the game but its request was denied by the Spanish league. It decided to play to avoid losing points, but kept the stadium empty “to show the entire world that we were not pleased with what happened (in Catalonia),” club president Josep Bartomeu said.

Barcelona maintained a five-point lead over second-place Sevilla, which on Saturday defeated Malaga 2-0 at home.

Isco scored from close range after a neat through pass by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 30th minute and added to the lead in the 71st with a shot from inside the area to give Madrid its first home league win this season, beating Espanyol 2-0.

Madrid had drawn twice and lost once at the Bernabeu, although it had won its Champions League game at the stadium against APOEL. It had also beaten Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

“The key for the team was to be patient,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said.

Right back Dani Carvajal was left out of the squad after the team said he had a viral infection related to his heart, but Zidane said it was not serious.

Sergio Busquets opened the scoring at Camp Nou with a header early in the second half, and Lionel Messi added his goals seven minutes apart toward the end of the game, as Barcelona beat Las Palmas 3-0.

Messi’s first goal deserved a bigger audience, with the Argentine dribbling his way past the goalkeeper before finding the open net in the 70th minute. His second was an easy shot from close range after a pass by Luis Suarez.

Messi reached 14 goals in 11 matches this season. He is the league’s scoring leader with 11 goals in seven matches.

Serie A: Milan in financial trouble? Napoli run rampant, remain top

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Napoli 3-0 Cagliari

Only two sides in Europe’s top five leagues remain perfect on the season, not a single point dropped thus far: one of them you might have guessed — Barcelona — but the other you almost certainly wouldn’t have seen coming before the season began. Napoli, courtesy of a routine 3-0 victory over Cagliari, kept pace with their La Liga counterparts (who played in front of an empty Camp Nou) on Sunday.

Marek Hamsik got Maurizio Sarri’s men off to a dream start with a goal after four minutes. Dries Mertens (40th minute) and Kalidou Koulibaly (47th) completed the scoring, pushing Napoli’s goal differential to +20 (25 scored, 5 conceded) after seven games.

Atalanta 2-2 Juventus

Juventus entered the weekend among the unbeaten, but a blown 2-0 lead and Paulo Dybala’s failed attempt from the penalty spot resulted in the five-time defending champions’ first dropped points of the season.

Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring for Juve after 21 minutes, and Gonzalo Higuain doubled the lead three minutes later to set Massimiliano Allegri’s on the path toward what appeared to be another easy win. Mattia Caldara pulled Atalanta back to 2-1 just after the half-hour mark, and Bryan Cristante completed the comeback in the 67th minute.

AC Milan 0-2 Roma

As if things weren’t already looking dire for Milan following their summer spending spree of $200 million dollars and the ensuing slow start to the Serie A campaign, this week also brought news of problems along the business side of the club. Li Yonghong, who became chairman after leading a takeover from Silvio Berlusconi and Co. back in April, is reportedly seeking additional investors “to share the financial burden” of helping Milan spend their way back into the stratosphere of Europe’s elites. Li is essentially bankrolling the club on his own after previous investors backed out from their commitments.

As for the on-the-field happenings, Sunday didn’t bring any better news for the Rossoneri, as Vincenzo Montella’s side was beaten by Roma, 2-0, and held scoreless for a second straight league game. Edin Dzeko bagged his seventh goal of the season to keep him within touching distance of Golden Boot leader Dybala (10), and extend his streak of games with a goal to five (all competitions). Alessandro Florenzi made it 2-0 in the 77th minute, five minutes after Dzeko’s opener.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Lazio 6-1 Sassuolo
Torino 2-2 Verona
Chievo 1-2 Fiorentina
SPAL 1-1 Crotone

The 2 Robbies: Rafa, Newcastle frustrate Liverpool in draw

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss the major talking points from today’s action, including Arsenal cruising to a win against Brighton & Hove Albion (01:45), the mounting pressure on Ronald Koeman (10:50) and Rafa Benitez holding his former club to a draw adding to Jurgen Klopp‘s frustrations (19:35).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Marcelo (not that one) swats ref’s card, goes from yellow to red

Photo credit: beIN Sports
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT
Here’s something you don’t see everyday: Lyon defender Marcelo (also a Brazilian, but with infinitely less endearing hair) appears to have swat a yellow card out of referee Mikael Lesage’s hand, earning himself an upgrade from yellow to red.

The 30-year-old center back was originally to be booked for a foul on the edge of Lyon’s 18-yard box, though he clearly took issue with the referee’s decision. As he turns to walk away, Marcelo flings his left hand in the air, as if to say, “Miss me with that nonsense,” at exactly the same time Lesage drops his arm to pencil Marcelo’s name into the book.

It’s practically impossible to adjudge intent in an instance like this, but Marcelo’s shock and dismay appear to be genuine from the moment he realizes what’s just happened, and what’s about to happen.

Lyon held a 3-1 lead at the time of Marcelo’s sending-off, but they would go on to conceded two goals over the course of the next 17 minutes, and ultimately draw the game, 3-3.