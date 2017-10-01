Fans out of hospital after barrier collapse at Amiens’ stadium

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

PARIS (AP) All the people injured after a barrier collapsed during Lyon’s match at Amiens on Saturday have been released from hospital.

Amiens hospital said that 29 people were injured in the collapse. All but seven were able to go home overnight.

On Sunday Lille posted on its Twitter account: “Great news! All the Lille fans who were injured during the match have left the Amiens hospital. We’re thinking strongly of them!”

The French league released a statement announcing that its president Nathalie Boy de la Tour and executive director Didier Quillot had visited the hospital and that its disciplinary committee would be starting its own inquiry on Thursday.

If Amiens is found responsible, it faces a number of possible sanctions: a fine, playing a match with either part or all of its stadium closed, or even a points penalty.

The Amiens prosecutor has already opened an investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

The Amiens-Lille match was stopped Saturday night after the opening goal in the 15th minute by Lille. The team’s fans behind the goal surged forward to celebrate when the fence gave way under the pressure.

A Lille fan who was at the match said: “It was really carnage.”

Meanwhile, Amiens president Bernard Joanni said he called Lille CEO Marc Ingla to apologize after he appeared to blame the visiting supporters for the incident.

Joanni said he was sorry “to have been misinterpreted” and “to have been without a doubt insensitive.”