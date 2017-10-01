Koeman reacts to latest Everton setback

Everton fans, Ronald Koeman hears your boos and understands them.
He also think there’s not much more his men could’ve done in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to visiting Burnley.
Koeman was pleased with his team’s effort in a controlling performance that lacked ideas or finish in the final third, but he also knows that Everton’s investment has been met with a disappointing seven points and 16th place standing.
So if Goodison Park boos, he gets it.
“At the moment it’s totally different from last season, but that’s football. It’s difficult to take for the players because they gave everything today and it’s difficult to take for the fans. I understand everybody is disappointed about the final result, but they can’t complain about the players.”
After taking one more question about whether this is the toughest stretch of his managerial career — he replied that it’s always tough being a manager — Koeman walked away from the interview and into the international break.
It’s unlikely the Toffees will call time on him, but the heat under his seat is very real.
Jeff Hendrick‘s first half goal sent Burnley sixth and piled kindling under Ronald Koeman‘s chair as Everton fell 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.
The Clarets now have 12 points, five more than disappointing 16th place Everton.
Everton was on the front foot early, with one chance nodded wide of the frame and a terrific intervention from James Tarkowski denying Oumar Niasse a 11th minute shot.
A Burnley attempt through traffic was slapped away by Everton backstop Jordan Pickford.
Gylfi Sigurdsson missed an early shot, and then flubbed an in-tight opportunity to allow a tackle.
Hendrick put a delicious cherry on a good-looking team goal. Canadian national teamer Scott Arfield slipped Stephen Ward into the right corner, and Hendrick touched around Morgan Schneiderlin to smoothly put a shot behind Pickford.
Everton brought on Wayne Rooney with less than a half hour to play, and the Toffees did look improved in attack.
Rooney’s header of a Sigurdsson cross went unknowingly off Matthew Lowton, and the Toffees had a series of corners.
Rafa Benitez hosts his old pals Liverpool when Newcastle United looks for a home upset of the Reds on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Ex-Reds midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is back in the Starting XI for the Magpies.
Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Emre Can are on the bench for Liverpool, with Daniel Sturridge getting a start.
LINEUPS
Newcastle United: Elliott, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Manquillo, Ritchie, Merino, Shelvey, Atsu, Perez, Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Gamez, Lejeune, Diame, Hayden, Murphy, Gayle.
Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Salah, Mane, Sturridge. Subs: Karius, Klavan, Milner, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Solanke.
An alarming political situation in Catalonia had Barcelona hoping to postpone its La Liga match on Sunday, but higher-ups wouldn’t allow it.
Police have been confronting Catalans attempting what’s been deemed an illegal vote for independence from Spain, with eerie video of protestors with arms raised being charged by officials with shields.
Reports have also shown rubber bullets being fired at protestors and ballot boxes being forcefully removed from hopeful voters.
Barca says it hoped to postpone the match, but instead will be playing behind closed doors. The club, often related with the Catalan movement, condemned those who are preventing the free expression of the Catalan people.
File this under: Star running backs, they’re just like us.
Miami Dolphins bruiser Jay Ajayi is in London for a Sunday match-up with the New Orleans Saints, and he got a chance to meet childhood hero Thierry Henry.
Ajayi, 24, was born and London and is set to become the first London-born skill position player to hit the field in England (Granted that’s a stretch of a designation, as Osi Umenyiora had plenty of skill at defensive end).
The two had met before, with Henry surprising Ajayi at Sky Sports last year.
Here’s how Ajayi reacted to his London return earlier this week, via The London Evening Standard:
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I’m getting to go home. My whole family is flying out. It’s a special thing and I think it will be even more special when I get there and the game’s about to kick off. I think that will be a great moment for me and for my family.”
We like to think Henry called him the Jay Train and Ajayi responded by saying “Invincible man, Invincible!”