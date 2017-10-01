Koeman reacts to latest Everton setback

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Everton fans, Ronald Koeman hears your boos and understands them.

He also think there’s not much more his men could’ve done in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to visiting Burnley.

Koeman was pleased with his team’s effort in a controlling performance that lacked ideas or finish in the final third, but he also knows that Everton’s investment has been met with a disappointing seven points and 16th place standing.

So if Goodison Park boos, he gets it.

“At the moment it’s totally different from last season, but that’s football. It’s difficult to take for the players because they gave everything today and it’s difficult to take for the fans. I understand everybody is disappointed about the final result, but they can’t complain about the players.”

After taking one more question about whether this is the toughest stretch of his managerial career — he replied that it’s always tough being a manager — Koeman walked away from the interview and into the international break.

It’s unlikely the Toffees will call time on him, but the heat under his seat is very real.

