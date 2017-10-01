More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

La Liga: Barcelona stay perfect; Isco propels Real Madrid to victory

Associated PressOct 1, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) In a day marked by demonstrations over Catalonia’s disputed independence vote, Barcelona won its seventh game in a row and Real Madrid earned its first victory at home in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Barcelona defeated Las Palmas 3-0 to stay perfect with two goals by Lionel Messi and one by Sergio Busquets in a game played in an empty Camp Nou Stadium to protest the Spanish government’s attempt to halt Catalonia’s referendum.

Real Madrid beat Catalan club Espanyol 2-0 with a pair of goals by Isco in a match in which Madrid fans displayed cards with the Spanish flag colors.

The cards were raised in the 12th minute in a reference to the supporters being the club’s 12th player.

Some of the few Espanyol fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium held up the colors of the Catalan flag, although coach Quique Sanchez Flores did not want to get involved.

“I’m not going to mix sports and politics,” he said. “I’m not going to be part of this spectacle.”

Las Palmas added a Spanish flag to the shirts that the players wore against Barcelona to show its support for a unified Spain.

By day’s end, Catalonia’s health services said 844 people had been treated in hospitals for injuries, including two in serious condition, as Spanish authorities tried to stop the independence vote that the central government said was unconstitutional. Thirty-three police were also injured.

Barcelona, which openly backed the referendum, wanted to postpone the game but its request was denied by the Spanish league. It decided to play to avoid losing points, but kept the stadium empty “to show the entire world that we were not pleased with what happened (in Catalonia),” club president Josep Bartomeu said.

Barcelona maintained a five-point lead over second-place Sevilla, which on Saturday defeated Malaga 2-0 at home.

Isco scored from close range after a neat through pass by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 30th minute and added to the lead in the 71st with a shot from inside the area to give Madrid its first home league win this season, beating Espanyol 2-0.

Madrid had drawn twice and lost once at the Bernabeu, although it had won its Champions League game at the stadium against APOEL. It had also beaten Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

“The key for the team was to be patient,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said.

Right back Dani Carvajal was left out of the squad after the team said he had a viral infection related to his heart, but Zidane said it was not serious.

Sergio Busquets opened the scoring at Camp Nou with a header early in the second half, and Lionel Messi added his goals seven minutes apart toward the end of the game, as Barcelona beat Las Palmas 3-0.

Messi’s first goal deserved a bigger audience, with the Argentine dribbling his way past the goalkeeper before finding the open net in the 70th minute. His second was an easy shot from close range after a pass by Luis Suarez.

Messi reached 14 goals in 11 matches this season. He is the league’s scoring leader with 11 goals in seven matches.

Serie A: Milan in financial trouble? Napoli run rampant, remain top

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ MORE: Marcelo (not that one) swats ref’s yellow card, gets upgraded to red ]

Napoli 3-0 Cagliari

Only two sides in Europe’s top five leagues remain perfect on the season, not a single point dropped thus far: one of them you might have guessed — Barcelona — but the other you almost certainly wouldn’t have seen coming before the season began. Napoli, courtesy of a routine 3-0 victory over Cagliari, kept pace with their La Liga counterparts (who played in front of an empty Camp Nou) on Sunday.

Marek Hamsik got Maurizio Sarri’s men off to a dream start with a goal after four minutes. Dries Mertens (40th minute) and Kalidou Koulibaly (47th) completed the scoring, pushing Napoli’s goal differential to +20 (25 scored, 5 conceded) after seven games.

Atalanta 2-2 Juventus

Juventus entered the weekend among the unbeaten, but a blown 2-0 lead and Paulo Dybala’s failed attempt from the penalty spot resulted in the five-time defending champions’ first dropped points of the season.

Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring for Juve after 21 minutes, and Gonzalo Higuain doubled the lead three minutes later to set Massimiliano Allegri’s on the path toward what appeared to be another easy win. Mattia Caldara pulled Atalanta back to 2-1 just after the half-hour mark, and Bryan Cristante completed the comeback in the 67th minute.

AC Milan 0-2 Roma

As if things weren’t already looking dire for Milan following their summer spending spree of $200 million dollars and the ensuing slow start to the Serie A campaign, this week also brought news of problems along the business side of the club. Li Yonghong, who became chairman after leading a takeover from Silvio Berlusconi and Co. back in April, is reportedly seeking additional investors “to share the financial burden” of helping Milan spend their way back into the stratosphere of Europe’s elites. Li is essentially bankrolling the club on his own after previous investors backed out from their commitments.

As for the on-the-field happenings, Sunday didn’t bring any better news for the Rossoneri, as Vincenzo Montella’s side was beaten by Roma, 2-0, and held scoreless for a second straight league game. Edin Dzeko bagged his seventh goal of the season to keep him within touching distance of Golden Boot leader Dybala (10), and extend his streak of games with a goal to five (all competitions). Alessandro Florenzi made it 2-0 in the 77th minute, five minutes after Dzeko’s opener.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Lazio 6-1 Sassuolo
Torino 2-2 Verona
Chievo 1-2 Fiorentina
SPAL 1-1 Crotone

The 2 Robbies: Rafa, Newcastle frustrate Liverpool in draw

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss the major talking points from today’s action, including Arsenal cruising to a win against Brighton & Hove Albion (01:45), the mounting pressure on Ronald Koeman (10:50) and Rafa Benitez holding his former club to a draw adding to Jurgen Klopp‘s frustrations (19:35).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Marcelo (not that one) swats ref’s card, goes from yellow to red

Photo credit: beIN Sports
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s something you don’t see everyday: Lyon defender Marcelo (also a Brazilian, but with infinitely less endearing hair) appears to have swat a yellow card out of referee Mikael Lesage’s hand, earning himself an upgrade from yellow to red.

[ MORE: Barcelona play inside an empty Camp Nou (photos & video) ]

The 30-year-old center back was originally to be booked for a foul on the edge of Lyon’s 18-yard box, though he clearly took issue with the referee’s decision. As he turns to walk away, Marcelo flings his left hand in the air, as if to say, “Miss me with that nonsense,” at exactly the same time Lesage drops his arm to pencil Marcelo’s name into the book.

It’s practically impossible to adjudge intent in an instance like this, but Marcelo’s shock and dismay appear to be genuine from the moment he realizes what’s just happened, and what’s about to happen.

Lyon held a 3-1 lead at the time of Marcelo’s sending-off, but they would go on to conceded two goals over the course of the next 17 minutes, and ultimately draw the game, 3-3.

MLS Snapshot: Blake a star again as PHI knock off SEA, 2-0

AP Photo/Matt Slocum
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less more): A week after it looked like the entire Western Conference had awakened just in time for a frantic finish to the regular season, this weekend it all came undone just as quickly for every side in the top-four, save for one. A day after the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City, with whom the Seattle Sounders are jostling for home-field advantage in the West (plus the Vancouver Whitecaps, the weekend’s lone winner) lost, Brian Schmetzer’s side made the least of its chance to capitalize on Sunday and lost away to the Eastern Conference’s 10th-place side, the Philadelphia Union. Marcus Epps and Roland Alberg bagged the goals for Jin Curtin’s side, while Andre Blake turned in another star’s performance in goal (reminiscent of his 2017 Gold Cup exploits — at some point a non-UK side in Europe will pull the trigger and land themselves a truly top-shelf ‘keeper) to pull Philadelphia to within four points of sixth place in the East. Seattle, meanwhile, remain fourth, level on points with Portland and Sporting KC, and four points clear of fifth-place Houston Dynamo.

[ MORE: TFC lift Supporters’ Shield | SKC’s home streak ends at 24 ]

Three moments that mattered

28′ — Epps beats Frei from a tough angle for 1-0 — Ilsinho’s through ball to Epps completely reversed the field on Seattle and caught everyone napping on the backside of the play. Stefan Frei probably shouldn’t get beaten inside his near post from there, but in fairness he did appear to be screened by his defender.

62′ — Dempsey puts one on target, but Blake makes the save — Blake was only asked to make seven saves, and the Jamaican no. 1 was up to the task all afternoon long, as was the case five minutes after Clint Dempsey entered the game.

88 — Alberg smashes one past Frei from an unlikely angle — Again, I’ll preemptively defend Frei’s honor by acknowledging Alberg’s shot was moving in a half-dozen different directions. But, if you want to be a legitimate international goalkeeper, that shot can’t be beating you.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Andre Blake

Goalscorers: Epps (28′), Alberg (88′)