Photo credit: beIN Sports

Marcelo (not that one) swats ref’s card, goes from yellow to red

By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT
Here’s something you don’t see everyday: Lyon defender Marcelo (also a Brazilian, but with infinitely less endearing hair) appears to have swat a yellow card out of referee Mikael Lesage’s hand, earning himself an upgrade from yellow to red.

The 30-year-old center back was originally to be booked for a foul on the edge of Lyon’s 18-yard box, though he clearly took issue with the referee’s decision. As he turns to walk away, Marcelo flings his left hand in the air, as if to say, “Miss me with that nonsense,” at exactly the same time Lesage drops his arm to pencil Marcelo’s name into the book.

It’s practically impossible to adjudge intent in an instance like this, but Marcelo’s shock and dismay appear to be genuine from the moment he realizes what’s just happened, and what’s about to happen.

Lyon held a 3-1 lead at the time of Marcelo’s sending-off, but they would go on to conceded two goals over the course of the next 17 minutes, and ultimately draw the game, 3-3.

MLS Snapshot: Blake a star again as PHI knock off SEA, 2-0

AP Photo/Matt Slocum
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less more): A week after it looked like the entire Western Conference had awakened just in time for a frantic finish to the regular season, this weekend it all came undone just as quickly for every side in the top-four, save for one. A day after the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City, with whom the Seattle Sounders are jostling for home-field advantage in the West (plus the Vancouver Whitecaps, the weekend’s lone winner) lost, Brian Schmetzer’s side made the least of its chance to capitalize on Sunday and lost away to the Eastern Conference’s 10th-place side, the Philadelphia Union. Marcus Epps and Roland Alberg bagged the goals for Jin Curtin’s side, while Andre Blake turned in another star’s performance in goal (reminiscent of his 2017 Gold Cup exploits — at some point a non-UK side in Europe will pull the trigger and land themselves a truly top-shelf ‘keeper) to pull Philadelphia to within four points of sixth place in the East. Seattle, meanwhile, remain fourth, level on points with Portland and Sporting KC, and four points clear of fifth-place Houston Dynamo.

Three moments that mattered

28′ — Epps beats Frei from a tough angle for 1-0 — Ilsinho’s through ball to Epps completely reversed the field on Seattle and caught everyone napping on the backside of the play. Stefan Frei probably shouldn’t get beaten inside his near post from there, but in fairness he did appear to be screened by his defender.

62′ — Dempsey puts one on target, but Blake makes the save — Blake was only asked to make seven saves, and the Jamaican no. 1 was up to the task all afternoon long, as was the case five minutes after Clint Dempsey entered the game.

88 — Alberg smashes one past Frei from an unlikely angle — Again, I’ll preemptively defend Frei’s honor by acknowledging Alberg’s shot was moving in a half-dozen different directions. But, if you want to be a legitimate international goalkeeper, that shot can’t be beating you.

Man of the match: Andre Blake

Goalscorers: Epps (28′), Alberg (88′)

Klopp defends Liverpool: “Not far away from a real challenger”

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT
NEWCASTLE — Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated figure throughout Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The German coach chuntered away at the fourth official on multiple occasions, seemed annoyed by Newcastle coming back onto the pitch later than usual for the second half and was screaming at his players as they allowed Newcastle to dictate midfield and shut down any rhythm his side created.

Following Philippe Coutinho‘s screamer to make it 1-0, a sloppy, and now characteristic, defensive mistake cost the Reds all three points and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge were all guilty of missing key chances.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp was tetchy as one reporter suggested it was a fair result for Liverpool to draw at Newcastle.

“Was it the first football game you saw?” Klopp replied. “Interesting. I thought we were the better and the more active side. We created better chances, didn’t we?”

Klopp when on to try and defend his team after the mistake for the first goal saw Jonjo Shelvey thread through a perfect ball for Joselu to run on to after his two center backs, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, were caught napping.

“It was a good goal. A good pass absolutely in the right moment. For me it looks like some of us didn’t see the ball because two or three players are in front of them,” Klopp said. “If they see it they have to make a step and then Joselu is offside and then in the end it is unlucky. We cleared the ball pretty much but the ball then went into the corner.”

Going into the international break Klopp’s side have 12 points after their first seven games of the Premier League season and have just one win in seven games in all competitions.

“It feels not to cool you can imagine. I played a lot of times with different teams in my life and got a point and after it feels like you won a point. We have a problem because we have to play better next game otherwise we will not get a point,” Klopp explained. “We are the better team. Again. We created better chances. Again. We were in very promising situations and then we don’t score. That is of course the problem. I know, I have been in football long enough that one day when the knot opens maybe we will score more than one time. That’s pretty likely.”

Pushed on a poor run of form for his side which has seen them lose in the League Cup to Leicester City, draw with both Spartak Moscow and Sevilla in the Champions League and now draw against Burnley, Newcastle United and lose at Manchester City in the last seven, Klopp believes scoring goals will solve the problem.

“There are different ways to get one win in seven. You can play really bad and lose most games or you can play more than a few games really, really good,” Klopp said. “Most of the games we were the better side. But a few chances are enough for the opponent to score and we need a lot more. That happens too often the last few weeks but the only alternative for us is to carry on.”

When they carry on after the international break they face Manchester United at Anfield on Oct. 14 with the Red Devils flying high along with Manchester City as they have 19 points from their opening seven games and are seven points ahead of Liverpool.

“Now it is the international break and the boys will go away and we all feel not perfect at the moment. The main problem is that football is not fair but people like you write things about it and boys read it. That makes it even worse,” Klopp said. “You feel you have a point but you feel like you l lost. I hope they all come back healthy and we go again. In the next game we will probably have different problems to a game like today. It is against United, full of confidence and stuff like this. We force ourselves into quite good shape and a good situation. It is really difficult.”

Klopp defended his Liverpool side, saying they made “one real mistake” in the defeat and believes they’ve had their tough patch of the season and still believes Liverpool are genuine title contenders.

“We have obviously had our hard moment. Other teams will have hard moments. It is really rare a season is going like this [makes whoosh sound] so we need to work on our team. I really think it looks like we are not far away from a real challenger,” Klopp said. “If we do what we are good at it, and we score more goals we will win games and we don’t have to think about other teams. We will close the gap, how big it is, and we will see where we are at the end.”

Benitez hails “fantastic” draw, Newcastle and Liverpool fans

By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez isn’t the sort of guy who’s going to gush after a home draw against a better side, but he came close following the Magpies’ 1-1 stalemate with his former club Liverpool on Sunday.

“When you get just one point at home we cannot be happy but against a top six like Liverpool, creating so many chances, you have to be a little bit happy,” Benitez said. “The way our players were working, tackling and trying to win every ball was fantastic.”

Okay, so clearly Benitez, a European champion, isn’t going to admit that his newly-promoted side should be fairly proud of its day on the home pitch.

As for his longtime love affair with Liverpool — Benitez even invited the leader of the Hillsborough inquest to be his guest of honor — the Spanish manager says he hopes to develop a similar vibe with the Tynesiders.

“Obviously my relationship with the Liverpool fans is very good. My relationship with Liverpool fans comes from years, here it is a fantastic relationship too and I am enjoying every minute.”

Despite losing at Huddersfield Town and Brighton, Newcastle has 10 points and three wins to start new life in the Premier League. Benitez has done it without the transfer backing he wanted this summer and Newcastle supporters will be hoping the rumored takeover bids are a reality to see what the “Rafalution” can become on Tyneside.

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Messi scores twice as Barca plays in empty Camp Nou

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT
The dividing line between politics and sport was nearly invisible Sunday, as Barcelona and Las Palmas squared off in a La Liga match amidst unrest in Catalonia.

Barca wanted to postpone the game after police and government officials targeted protestors with shields, truncheons, and rubber bullets, battling those who wished to vote in what the Spanish government deemed an illegal referendum on Catalan independence.

The Blaugranas closed the doors to their stadium, playing in front of a sea of empty Camp Nou seats in what was an odd sight.

Las Palmas wore Spanish flags on their shirts, while Barca issued a statement sympathetic to their home region of Catalonia. The scoreboard read “democracy” in a clear declaration of belief.

As for the match, Lionel Messi scored twice after Sergio Busquets buried an opening goal. Barca won 3-0 to maintain its five-point table lead on Sevilla, though almost no one was talking about the match.

That’s unfortunate on many levels, as Messi went Messi.

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)