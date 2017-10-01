More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo

Seven remain in hospital after Amiens stadium collapse

Associated PressOct 1, 2017, 7:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) French authorities say seven Lille supporters remain hospitalized Sunday, including five who are seriously injured, after a barrier collapsed during the team’s football match at Amiens on Saturday.

Cyril Moreau, Somme prefect’s chief of staff, told RTL radio that the injuries were not life-threatening.

[ MORE: Toronto FC wins Supporters’ Shield ]

Amiens hospital said that 29 people were injured in the collapse. Most were able to go home overnight.

Moreau said the Amiens prosecutor has opened an investigation for “unintentional injuries” to determine the causes of the accident.

The Amiens-Lille match was stopped Saturday night after the opening goal in the 15th minute by Lille. The team’s fans behind the goal surged forward to celebrate when the fence gave way under the pressure.

USMNT World Cup qualifying roster raises eyebrows

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States men’s national team won the Gold Cup with a B- or even high-C team, so this is not the end of the world, but Bruce Arena’s latest round of World Cup call-ups should set off alarm bells for those hoping for the Yanks’ best team this summer in Russia.

While perhaps it’s time to stop assuming the Americans will rise to their level in this month’s World Cup qualifiers, we’ll continue to choose the realistic-if-optimistic take that a side with Christian Pulisic, Jozy Altidore, Geoff Cameron, and Michael Bradley should defy CONCACAF opposition almost regardless of their roster mates. And most of the questionable inclusions are unlikely to see more than a few minutes on the pitch.

[ MORE: Qualifying scenarios for USMNT ] 

Saying that, in some ways it feels like Arena is trolling American soccer with his call-ups, perhaps knowing that the expected success regardless of his roster can make a false statement about the player pool. And there’s a snarky part of me wondering if releasing this roster on Sunday morning instead of during halftime of a nationally-televised MLS match is more than a simple coincidence.

The U.S. has two of its easiest qualifiers left on the docket, with Panama arriving on Oct. 6 and a trip to essentially-eliminated Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10, so Arena can do what he wants despite the desperation.

Arena is a bit shorthanded due to injuries, with star center back John Brooks and sub striker Jordan Morris out. Altidore and Cameron are just returning from injuries, too, but started for their clubs this weekend.

So who’s healthy and gone from last month’s disappointing showing? Johnson and Eric Lichaj.

Who’s in? Michael Orozco, Benny Feilhaber, Juan Agudelo, and Gyasi Zardes.

Who’s been overlooked? Now we move into opinion, but Vitesse center back Matt Miazga, Toronto FC left back Justin Morrow, Seattle’s Cristian Roldan, New England’s Lee Nguyen, and Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie all have legit reasons to raise a hand and proffer a, “Uhhhh, coach?”

You might then say, “Woah, Nick, that’s not completely in line with Bruce Arena’s recent expectations that he was going to avoid bringing in new faces and ride with the horses that got him to this point.”

Right, depending on how you read Arena’s comments, but so is the coach.

  • Orozco, the 31-year-old Club Tijuana back, is uncapped under Arena and hasn’t played for his club since Aug. 5.
  • Agudelo has one goal since returning from the Gold Cup, and has never played in a meaningful away match for the USMNT.
  • Feilhaber has four caps since the start of 2013.

Zardes had been a long-time part of the side until a post-Copa America Centenario injury, returning to the fold for the Ghana friendly and Gold Cup, so it’s less of a stretch philosophy wise even if he’s being trotted out at right back for the LA Galaxy by Sigi Schmid.

I guess I just don’t get it, even acknowledging that Arena’s forgotten more soccer in his life than I’ve watched in mine.

Even noting his struggles last month, dropping Johnson reeks of the full-blooded American critiques which have always tasted wrong. And the call-up of Orozco is baffling and has the faint scent of expert Jurgen Klinsmann trolling (not that any manager would be so petty in such a big spot). To say something audacious and improbable, I’d keep Morrow over Orozco based only on his Saturday night hat trick alone.

Again, it’s not that this roster dooms the Yanks in its next two matches, or that the same roster couldn’t defeat Syria or Australia if needed in November.

But it’s a troubling idea that Arena, making huge decisions for American soccer, is neglecting one of the generation’s most accomplished players in Johnson and reaching into the MLS bin for players he hasn’t previously used in meaningful matches. It’s the sort of head-scratcher that worries you about summer in Russia, assuming they get there.

Watch Live: Everton vs. Burnley

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 8:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Wayne Rooney is on the bench for Everton as the Toffees hope to stack Premier League wins when Burnley visits Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live, 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Oumar Niasse lead the Everton attack, while Burnley will hope James Tarkowski and its stout back line can hold the Toffees back on Sunday.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford; Baines, Keane, Williams, Martina, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Vlasic, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Niasse. Subs: Stekelenburg, Ramirez, Rooney, Klaassen, Davies, Holgate, Lookman.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Arfield, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Brady, Wood. Subs: Lindegaard, Vokes, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Long, Bardsley, Barnes.

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton: Gunners ease to win

By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 8:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Monreal opens scoring
  • Gulls with one shot on target
  • Arsenal attempts 24 shots

Nacho Monreal‘s first Premier League goal since 2013 led Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Alex Iwobi also scored for Arsenal, who rises fifth with 13 points. Brighton remains 14th with seven.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Brighton got its first scare thanks to a powerful inside-out rip from Lacazette, a 2nd minute shot firing off the right post.

Five minutes later, Alexis Sanchez bounced a long shot to Mathew Ryan.

An air of inevitability surrounded the opener, as Shkrodan Mustafi’s shot was cleared off the line and a second blocked shot came to Monreal for a right-footed finish.

The Gulls found their way to the goal post when a short-played free kick set up Solly March for a left-footed blast and Lewis Dunk was off-balance when he chopped at the rebound.

Lacazette stayed lively and forced Ryan to stoop for a save after the half-hour mark.

A lightning counter attack from Arsenal in the 42nd minute, spearheaded by Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin, ended with Ryan stopping Aaron Ramsey with a right leg save.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

An outstanding pass from Alexis Sanchez cued Iwobi up for the second goal, snapping a second half lull.

Lewis Dunk slid to just deter a Sanchez shot, and Sead Kolasinac‘s header on the ensuing corner was cleared off the line.

Arena unveils USMNT roster for do or die World Cup qualifiers

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 8:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Here goes nothing everything.

Bruce Arena has named the men who will hope to avoid one of the most monumental embarrassments in United States soccer history when the USMNT tangles with Panama and Trinidad and Tobago come Oct. 6 and 10.

[ MORE: Assessing the call-ups ]

The Yanks took just a single point from last month’s crucial World Cup qualifiers, joining a pair of Hex-opening losses to put the Americans’ summer hopes in a state of tumult.

It seems that Arena is doubling down on MLS at the expense of his stated philosophy of “Only guys who have been on the qualifying journey.”

For clarity, Arena said, “We don’t have the luxury of doing that. This is not experimental time. We pretty much have to go with who we have.”

Fabian Johnson is out. Into the fray are Michael Orozco, Gyasi Zardes, Benny Feilhaber, and Juan Agudelo.

USMNT roster by position

Goalkeepers: Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, Nick Rimando

Defenders: Geoff Cameron, Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, Tim Ream, DeAndre Yedlin, Jorge Villafana, Graham Zusi, DaMarcus Beasley, Michael Orozco.

Midfielders: Michael Bradley, Darlington Nagbe, Kellyn Acosta, Christian Pulisic, Alejandro Bedoya, Paul Arriola, Juan Agudelo, Dax McCarty, Benny Feilhaber, Gyasi Zardes

Forwards: Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Bobby Wood, Chris Wondolowski