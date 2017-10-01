More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

WATCH: Coutinho wonder goal puts Liverpool in front

By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT
Oh my, Coutinho.

Given some room by Newcastle midfielder and ex-Liverpool man Jonjo Shelvey, Liverpool’s Brazilian scored a gorgeous 30th minute goal to give his Reds a 1-0 lead at St. James Park.

Coutinho moved to his right from 25 yards out from goal and curled a near post shot past a flying Elliot and into the top corner.

It’s just the third Premier League match of the season for the Reds’ former wantaway, and he has two goals and an assist.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, it had an issue at the back end to allow Newcastle back into the fray.

Three things we learned from Newcastle v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 1, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT
NEWCASTLE — Liverpool and Newcastle played out an entertaining, tight 1-1 draw at St James’ Park on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp‘s men will once again rue a defensive mistake for handing the Magpies a point.

Philippe Coutinho‘s stunner was canceled out by Joselu‘s goal as Rafael Benitez got the better of the tactical battle.

Here’s what we learned as Liverpool were frustrated by the Magpies.

SAME OLD STORY FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool’s defensive issues are systematic. Not in terms of how Jurgen Klopp has his defense, or his entire team set up tactically, but due to the fact his defenders continue to make elementary mistakes.

He is not asking them to do anything out of the ordinary but it is the ordinary things they can continue to get wrong. Especially for Newcastle’s goal.

It was as if Jonjo Shelvey was Moses as he picked up the ball 20 yards inside his own half. With a wave of his gifted right foot he parted the Liverpool defense as Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren were caught square. The fact that it was Joselu bearing down on Simon Mignolet‘s goal will have filled the hearts of Liverpool’s fan with hopes.

The Spaniard has been wasteful but to sum up the calamitous defending from Liverpool, just as it looked like Matip had done enough to put him off the ball bounced off Joselu’s shin via a tackle from Matip and dribbled into the net.

Klopp turned to his bench in disbelief as Liverpool had, once again, shot themselves in the foot. Their ability to go from the sublime to the ridiculous in the space of minutes is as impressive as it is frustrating.

There remains only one answer for Klopp: he needs to get better defenders as soon as the January window opens.

COUTINHO’S STUNNERS MASKS SUBDUED

The Brazilian magician was at it again. Coutinho scored his second stunner in as many Premier League games as he jinxed inside and curled home a powerful effort into the top corner to make it 1-0.

Yet apart from that he struggled to impose himself. Coutinho was asked to play out on the left hand side due to his inability to dictate the tempo of Liverpool’s attack and get on the ball.

It didn’t work. Klopp urged him to tuck inside and defend when Newcastle had the ball and although he trotted back into position, you could tell Coutinho’s heart wasn’t in it.

With Daniel Sturridge, Mohamaed Salah and Sadio Mane all missing glorious chances, Coutinho made something out of nothing but Liverpool needed more from their talismanic playmaker as their much-lauded attack again wasted opportunities and only had two efforts on target the entire game.

It’s easy to blame his failed move to Barcelona leading to a perceived lack of motivation but Coutinho is certainly playing like a man who doesn’t care for too much other than adding to his already impressive highlight reel.

BENITEZ’S PLAN BACKED 100%

Sunday was a special day for Benitez. Facing the club he led to UEFA Champions League glory in 2005, Benitez was applauded by both sets of fans.

“Rafael’s Barmy Army” was the chant cascading down from the stands at St James’ Park for the final 15 minutes of the game as the home supporters showed their appreciation for his tactical plan and his players carrying it out to perfection.

Newcastle’s supporters went one better before the game as they unfurled a banner before the game, which you can see below.  The general meaning of the message is that they will support him wherever they go, in spite of the lies. Reading between the lines they are quite simply backing their manager after many reported disputes with the hierarchy at Newcastle over their lack of transfer funds made available.

The home fans sung his name time and time and time again during the game and if the passionate Geordies are on your side, Benitez can push on knowing the unity he needs off the pitch is there, at least from the supporters.

With over 52,000 fans backing his team at home, Benitez will make St James’ Park a tough place to travel to all season.

His pragmatic, defensive approach got the best of his limited squad and they deserved their point against Liverpool.

This isn’t a return to the heyday of Kevin Keegan and the entertainers era of the mid 1990s but it’s a start. After picking up 10 points in their first seven games back in the Premier League and sitting in ninth place the newly-promoted side are proving they can first solidify themselves in the top-flight and then kick on.

Benitez’s clear plan is working and the Newcastle supporters are fully behind him. That much is clear.

Newcastle United 1-1 Liverpool: Rafa frustrates former club

By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT
Rafa Benitez took a point from his old pals Liverpool as the favorite Reds drew Newcastle United 1-1 on Sunday at St. James Park.

Liverpool rises seventh with 12 points, while Newcastle sits ninth with 10.

Rafa remembered his Liverpool roots, and there was certainly a pro-Benitez buzz from all four corners of the stadium ahead of the match.

Mohamed Salah led a lightning counter and sprung Sadio Mane on goal with a fantastic pass, but Magpies keeper Rob Elliot ended up rescuing the ball after several bobbles through the 18.

Ex-Liverpool man Jonjo Shelvey was back in Newcastle United’s lineup, and curled an early shot from outside the 18 into the arms of Simon Mignolet.

Shelvey cued Matt Ritchie up for a left-footed shot that wasn’t much of a problem for Mignolet.

The Reds grew into the game, and their fine attackers looked a cut above the Magpies back line (though Jamaal Lascelles stood tall at the back).

Liverpool’s mysterious finishing problems continued on a 23rd minute corner, with a post hit, a point-blank chance missed, and two more attempts off the mark.

But then, oh my, Coutinho. Given some room by Shelvey, Coutinho moved to his right and curled a near post shot past a flying Elliot and into the top corner.

Yet Newcastle leveled the score thanks to an outstanding through ball

A Ciaran Clark error gave Sturridge an amazing chance that Elliot saved, and Salah put the rebound well over the goal.

Liverpool dodged a bullet when Sadio Mane’s raking of a boot on Joselu went unheeded, and then another when Joe Gomez just saw yellow after clattering into Christian Atsu.

The Magpies had a decent series of chances around the hour mark, but couldn’t quite orchestrate a quality final shot.

Jurgen Klopp attacked the game by tossing on Dominic Solanke and Roberto Firmino, while Newcastle’s introduction of Isaac Hayden showed a desire to see out a point.

Still 1-1 in the 84th minute, Klopp injected Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The high-priced midfielder headed an Alberto Moreno cross over the frame in the 88th minute.

Dejan Lovren partially blocked a Mohamed Diame shot off a late corner.

NYCFC’s Jack Harrison called up by England U-21 team

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
Who’s the last player to go an American college, head to MLS, and get called in for England duty?

Yeah, this is probably a first.

[ PST: Jack Harrison’s world, as told to JPW ]

New York City FC player and Wake Forest product Jack Harrison has been called up to the England U-21 team for EURO qualifiers against Scotland and Andorra.

A former Manchester United Academy player, Harrison has 10 goals and three assists for NYC this season.

The 20-year-old right wing has not represented his birth country at any other youth level, and has openly flirted with one day playing for the United States.

This move is a major statement for MLS, and could also prod Harrison into a return to England, as the national team program will no doubt prefer him playing in the Football League.

Koeman reacts to latest Everton setback

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT
1 Comment

Everton fans, Ronald Koeman hears your boos and understands them.

He also think there’s not much more his men could’ve done in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to visiting Burnley.

[ RECAP: Everton 0-1 Burnley ]

Koeman was pleased with his team’s effort in a controlling performance that lacked ideas or finish in the final third, but he also knows that Everton’s investment has been met with a disappointing seven points and 16th place standing.

So if Goodison Park boos, he gets it.

“At the moment it’s totally different from last season, but that’s football. It’s difficult to take for the players because they gave everything today and it’s difficult to take for the fans. I understand everybody is disappointed about the final result, but they can’t complain about the players.”

After taking one more question about whether this is the toughest stretch of his managerial career — he replied that it’s always tough being a manager — Koeman walked away from the interview and into the international break.

It’s unlikely the Toffees will call time on him, but the heat under his seat is very real.