Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

The game in 100 words (or less): At long last — after eight years without ever qualifying for the playoffs, and 10 without a major MLS trophy to show for all their heartache — Toronto FC are 2017 Supporters’ Shield winners.

What’s 35 pounds when you’ve got the whole city behind you? The Supporters’ Shield is coming home Toronto, let’s raise it! pic.twitter.com/yeY0wwmOd3 — Toronto FC (@torontofc) October 1, 2017

Greg Vanney’s side limped to the finish line this week and last, but they got their in the end, with two games to spare. The Reds completed one of the best regular seasons in league history on Saturday, narrowly outlasting the New York Red Bulls, 3-2, to win — and lift — the Shield in front of their home fans. They did so without the service of Sebastian Giovinco, who’s now missed four straight games with what the club has called “lower-body tightness.” Justin Morrow wound up the unlikeliest scorer of a hat trick to clinch a trophy, bagging goals five minutes apart not long before halftime, setting up MLS assist king (16) Victor Vazquez to score the game- and Shield-winning goal from the penalty spot just 10 minutes before full-time.

[ MORE: SKC, VAN face off for West supremacy; HOU still chasing playoffs ]

Three Four Five moments that mattered

32′ — Morrow cleans up a mess in front of goal for 1-0 — Victor Vazquez played the long diagonal to Jozy Altidore, who headed the ball back across the face of goal and into the danger zone. No one in blue dealt with it, and Morrow was the quickest to react.

What a ball by Vazquez to find Altidore and @justmorrow puts away his 6th goal of the season. #TFC in front 1-0. https://t.co/MKFqrSEyAJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 30, 2017

37′ — Morrow pokes another one home, and it’s 2-0 — Michael Bradley’s shot was blocked and deflected t0 — you guessed it — Morrow, with nothing in between him and goalkeeper Luis Robles. Decent composure in front of goal for a full back.

It's that man again.@justmorrow with his second goal of the game to increase the lead to two. #TORvNY https://t.co/DSD7QoUpRm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 30, 2017

39′ — Veron hits right back, brings RBNY to 2-1 — slots past Bono after Tyler Adams’ inch-perfect ball plays him behind the backline.

Cool as you like. Veron slots it home to pull one back for the @NewYorkRedBulls. Game on in Toronto. https://t.co/x249OL8qRz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 30, 2017

77′ — Royer converts from the spot after Veron gets taken down — Drew Moor slid clear through Veron inside the penalty area to give away a largely needless penalty. Royer sent Bono one way and dinked the ball the other.

Ice in his veins. Royer puts away the equalizer from the spot. #TORvNY https://t.co/NCHHxJTUAA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2017

80′ — Vazquez converts one of his own after Altidore goes down — Aaron Long was all over Jozy Altidore who, big as he might be, had to go down under that much contact — penalty rightly given. Vazquez made it look easy.

Tucked away. Vazquez with the answer from the spot to put @torontofc back in front. #TORvNY https://t.co/49l1mEqkdj — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2017

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Justin Morrow

Goalscorers: Morrow (32′, 37′, 90+1′), Veron (39′), Royer (77′ – PK), Vazquez (80′ – PK)

Follow @AndyEdMLS