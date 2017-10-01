More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
John Walton/PA via AP

Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 6:48 AM EDT
Arsenal looks to make it three wins in seven days when it hosts Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chris Hughton has kept Anthony Knockaert on the bench and has Tomer Hemed suspended after scoring the game winner but stamping on DeAndre Yedlin last weekend.

For Arsenal, Theo Walcott is on the bench with Olivier Giroud.

 

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Alexis, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Wilshere, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Giroud.

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan; Bong, Duffy, Dunk, Bruno; March, Propper, Stephens, Izquierdo; Gross, Brown. Subs: Krul, Knockaert, Murray, Goldson, Schelotto, Suttner, Molumby.

MLS Snapshot: VAN end SKC’s home streak at 24, go 4 clear

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less more): The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up one of the biggest wins of the season on Saturday — a result which pushes them four points clear of the rest of the Western Conference (for the time being) — a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. The result went a long way toward locking up home-field advantage during the West playoffs. What’s more impressive? They might have done so by ending the longest active home unbeaten streak in the league (third-longest in league history) to boot. What’s even more impressive than that? The trip to Children’s Mercy Park, matching up the West’s third- and first-place sides, came less than 72 hours after Carl Robinson’s side suffered defeat in Seattle. Sporting KC were denied a second penalty after a seemingly clear-cut foul following a penalty-area scramble post-corner kick. The game would finish with both sides down to 10 men after Graham Zusi and Cristian Bolaños were sent off during second-half stoppage time.

Three moments that mattered

10′ — Rubio smashes his penalty off the post — A couple inches to the right, and there’s a good chance Stefan Marinovic makes the save. This was only the beginning of Rubio’s frustrating evening.

14′ — Marinovic makes a tough save to deny Rubio — Zusi picked out Rubio eight yards from goal with a delightful cross, but the Chilean’s header wasn’t either side of Marinovic who stood his ground and made the save. Marinovic would make seven saves on the night.

53′ — Hurtado flicks one past Melia completely against the run of play — When using the phrase “completely against the run of play” in this instance, it means Vancouver hadn’t had a shot on goal all night, and had ventured into Sporting’s penalty area on only a few occasions.

Man of the match: Stefan Marinovic

Goalscorers: Hurtado (53′)

MLS Snapshot: TFC outlast RBNY, claim first Supporters’ Shield

Photo credit: Toronto FC / @torontofc
By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): At long last — after eight years without ever qualifying for the playoffs, and 10 without a major MLS trophy to show for all their heartache — Toronto FC are 2017 Supporters’ Shield winners.

Greg Vanney’s side limped to the finish line this week and last, but they got their in the end, with two games to spare. The Reds completed one of the best regular seasons in league history on Saturday, narrowly outlasting the New York Red Bulls, 3-2, to win — and lift — the Shield in front of their home fans. They did so without the service of Sebastian Giovinco, who’s now missed four straight games with what the club has called “lower-body tightness.” Justin Morrow wound up the unlikeliest scorer of a hat trick to clinch a trophy, bagging goals five minutes apart not long before halftime, setting up MLS assist king (16) Victor Vazquez to score the game- and Shield-winning goal from the penalty spot just 10 minutes before full-time.

Three Four Five moments that mattered

32′ — Morrow cleans up a mess in front of goal for 1-0 — Victor Vazquez played the long diagonal to Jozy Altidore, who headed the ball back across the face of goal and into the danger zone. No one in blue dealt with it, and Morrow was the quickest to react.

37′ — Morrow pokes another one home, and it’s 2-0 — Michael Bradley’s shot was blocked and deflected t0 — you guessed it — Morrow, with nothing in between him and goalkeeper Luis Robles. Decent composure in front of goal for a full back.

39′ — Veron hits right back, brings RBNY to 2-1 — slots past Bono after Tyler Adams’ inch-perfect ball plays him behind the backline.

77′ — Royer converts from the spot after Veron gets taken down — Drew Moor slid clear through Veron inside the penalty area to give away a largely needless penalty. Royer sent Bono one way and dinked the ball the other.

80′ — Vazquez converts one of his own after Altidore goes down — Aaron Long was all over Jozy Altidore who, big as he might be, had to go down under that much contact — penalty rightly given. Vazquez made it look easy.

Man of the match: Justin Morrow

Goalscorers: Morrow (32′, 37′, 90+1′), Veron (39′), Royer (77′ – PK), Vazquez (80′ – PK)

The 2 Robbies: Guardiola’s tactics outdo Conte, Chelsea

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 30, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe & Robbie Earle dispute whether Harry Kane is world-class (00:25), Manchester United’s gentle start to the season (10:15), the biggest match of the season so far with Chelsea vs. Manchester City (18:50), and Slaven Bilic saved by a late winner (28:20).

La Liga: Sevilla right on Barca’s tails; Atleti stumble in 0-0 draw

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) — A lackluster 0-0 draw at Leganes dropped Atletico Madrid to third place in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The result came three days after Atletico’s first loss of the season, to Chelsea in the Champions League.

This time it avoided defeat thanks to a great performance by goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who made great saves against Leganes.

Sevilla moved into second place, two points behind Barcelona, by defeating Malaga 2-0 at home. Barcelona and Real Madrid play on Sunday.

Leganes, in its second season in the first division, remained seventh after its third straight game without a loss. It has conceded only three goals, and it threatened the most at Butarque Stadium, forcing Oblak to make three difficult saves in the second half, including one in the final minutes.

Atletico’s main chance was a header by Diego Godin that was brilliantly saved by Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar midway through the second half.

Atletico was unable to take control of the game, even after coach Diego Simeone tried to shake things up by changing formation. At one point he replaced forward Antoine Griezmann with defender Sime Vrsaljko, and moved more players to the midfield to try to create more chances.

Sevilla defeated Malaga 2-0 with goals two minutes apart in the second half.

Ever Banega converted a 68th-minute penalty kick and Luis Muriel quickly added to the lead to give Sevilla its fourth win in the last five matches in all competitions.

Banega opened the scoring after Joaquin Correa was fouled inside the area to prompt the penalty kick, and Muriel scored after a run from near midfield following a mistake by the Malaga defense.

“We dominated the entire game, we just had to find a way to score,” Muriel said.

It was Malaga’s sixth loss in seven league matches, dropping it to last place in the 20-team standings with one point.

“We were playing our best when we conceded the goals,” Malaga defender Miguel Torres said. “Unfortunately we made some mistakes. We have to apologize to the fans. It’s been a tough start to the season.”

Alaves finally earned its first win, at Levante 2-0 thanks to Munir El Haddadi’s goal in the first half and Alvaro Medran’s in the second.

Alaves lost its previous six matches, scoring only once.

It was a surprising start for the team which last season finished in the top half of the standings and made it to the Copa del Rey final.

Levante, back in the first division after being relegated a season ago, stayed ninth.