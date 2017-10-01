More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Watch Live: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT
Rafa Benitez hosts his old pals Liverpool when Newcastle United looks for a home upset of the Reds on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Ex-Reds midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is back in the Starting XI for the Magpies.

Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Emre Can are on the bench for Liverpool, with Daniel Sturridge getting a start.

LINEUPS

Newcastle United: Elliott, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Manquillo, Ritchie, Merino, Shelvey, Atsu, Perez, JoseluSubs: Darlow, Gamez, Lejeune, Diame, Hayden, Murphy, Gayle.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Salah, Mane, Sturridge. Subs: Karius, Klavan, Milner, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Solanke.

Everton 0-1 Burnley: Clarets add another big win

By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT
  • Hendrick scores lone goal
  • Everton edges shots 21-5
  • Clarets behind only Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal

Jeff Hendrick‘s first half goal sent Burnley sixth and piled kindling under Ronald Koeman‘s chair as Everton fell 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Clarets now have 12 points, five more than disappointing 16th place Everton.

Everton was on the front foot early, with one chance nodded wide of the frame and a terrific intervention from James Tarkowski denying Oumar Niasse a 11th minute shot.

A Burnley attempt through traffic was slapped away by Everton backstop Jordan Pickford.

Gylfi Sigurdsson missed an early shot, and then flubbed an in-tight opportunity to allow a tackle.

Hendrick put a delicious cherry on a good-looking team goal. Canadian national teamer Scott Arfield slipped Stephen Ward into the right corner, and Hendrick touched around Morgan Schneiderlin to smoothly put a shot behind Pickford.

Everton brought on Wayne Rooney with less than a half hour to play, and the Toffees did look improved in attack.

Rooney’s header of a Sigurdsson cross went unknowingly off Matthew Lowton, and the Toffees had a series of corners.

In wake of upheaval in Catalonia, Barca goes behind closed doors

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT
An alarming political situation in Catalonia had Barcelona hoping to postpone its La Liga match on Sunday, but higher-ups wouldn’t allow it.

Police have been confronting Catalans attempting what’s been deemed an illegal vote for independence from Spain, with eerie video of protestors with arms raised being charged by officials with shields.

Reports have also shown rubber bullets being fired at protestors and ballot boxes being forcefully removed from hopeful voters.

Barca says it hoped to postpone the match, but instead will be playing behind closed doors. The club, often related with the Catalan movement, condemned those who are preventing the free expression of the Catalan people.

NFL’s Ajayi clearly pleased to see hero Thierry Henry (video)

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
File this under: Star running backs, they’re just like us.

Miami Dolphins bruiser Jay Ajayi is in London for a Sunday match-up with the New Orleans Saints, and he got a chance to meet childhood hero Thierry Henry.

Ajayi, 24, was born and London and is set to become the first London-born skill position player to hit the field in England (Granted that’s a stretch of a designation, as Osi Umenyiora had plenty of skill at defensive end).

The two had met before, with Henry surprising Ajayi at Sky Sports last year.

Here’s how Ajayi reacted to his London return earlier this week, via The London Evening Standard:

“It’s exciting,” he said. “I’m getting to go home. My whole family is flying out. It’s a special thing and I think it will be even more special when I get there and the game’s about to kick off. I think that will be a great moment for me and for my family.”

We like to think Henry called him the Jay Train and Ajayi responded by saying “Invincible man, Invincible!”

USMNT World Cup qualifying roster raises eyebrows

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
2 Comments

The United States men’s national team won the Gold Cup with a B- or even high-C team, so this is not the end of the world, but Bruce Arena’s latest round of World Cup call-ups should set off alarm bells for those hoping for the Yanks’ best team this summer in Russia.

While perhaps it’s time to stop assuming the Americans will rise to their level in this month’s World Cup qualifiers, we’ll continue to choose the realistic-if-optimistic take that a side with Christian Pulisic, Jozy Altidore, Geoff Cameron, and Michael Bradley should defy CONCACAF opposition almost regardless of their roster mates. And most of the questionable inclusions are unlikely to see more than a few minutes on the pitch.

[ MORE: Qualifying scenarios for USMNT ] 

Saying that, in some ways it feels like Arena is trolling American soccer with his call-ups, perhaps knowing that the expected success regardless of his roster can make a false statement about the player pool. And there’s a snarky part of me wondering if releasing this roster on Sunday morning instead of during halftime of a nationally-televised MLS match is more than a simple coincidence.

The U.S. has two of its easiest qualifiers left on the docket, with Panama arriving on Oct. 6 and a trip to essentially-eliminated Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10, so Arena can do what he wants despite the desperation.

Arena is a bit shorthanded due to injuries, with star center back John Brooks and sub striker Jordan Morris out. Altidore and Cameron are just returning from injuries, too, but started for their clubs this weekend.

So who’s healthy and gone from last month’s disappointing showing? Johnson and Eric Lichaj.

Who’s in? Michael Orozco, Benny Feilhaber, Juan Agudelo, and Gyasi Zardes.

Who’s been overlooked? Now we move into opinion, but Vitesse center back Matt Miazga, Toronto FC left back Justin Morrow, Seattle’s Cristian Roldan, New England’s Lee Nguyen, and Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie all have legit reasons to raise a hand and proffer a, “Uhhhh, coach?”

You might then say, “Woah, Nick, that’s not completely in line with Bruce Arena’s recent expectations that he was going to avoid bringing in new faces and ride with the horses that got him to this point.”

Right, depending on how you read Arena’s comments, but so is the coach.

  • Orozco, the 31-year-old Club Tijuana back, is uncapped under Arena and hasn’t played for his club since Aug. 5.
  • Agudelo has one goal since returning from the Gold Cup, and has never played in a meaningful away match for the USMNT.
  • Feilhaber has four caps since the start of 2013.

Zardes had been a long-time part of the side until a post-Copa America Centenario injury, returning to the fold for the Ghana friendly and Gold Cup, so it’s less of a stretch philosophy wise even if he’s being trotted out at right back for the LA Galaxy by Sigi Schmid.

I guess I just don’t get it, even acknowledging that Arena’s forgotten more soccer in his life than I’ve watched in mine.

Even noting his struggles last month, dropping Johnson reeks of the full-blooded American critiques which have always tasted wrong. And the call-up of Orozco is baffling and has the faint scent of expert Jurgen Klinsmann trolling (not that any manager would be so petty in such a big spot). To say something audacious and improbable, I’d keep Morrow over Orozco based only on his Saturday night hat trick alone.

Again, it’s not that this roster dooms the Yanks in its next two matches, or that the same roster couldn’t defeat Syria or Australia if needed in November.

But it’s a troubling idea that Arena, making huge decisions for American soccer, is neglecting one of the generation’s most accomplished players in Johnson and reaching into the MLS bin for players he hasn’t previously used in meaningful matches. It’s the sort of head-scratcher that worries you about summer in Russia, assuming they get there.