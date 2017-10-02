Ancelotti: “For the next 10 months, I will rest”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Premier League clubs can cross Carlo Ancelotti off the list of available managers to take over in the middle of the season.

The recently sacked manager from Bayern Munich spoke to reporters at an event in Jerusalem’s Old City where he helped coach Jewish, Muslim and Christian children as part of a program set up by Assist for Peace, saying that he was taking the rest of the season off to rest.

“It’s better to keep silent,” Ancelotti told Sky Sports Italia. “I am very happy to be here, this is a commitment I absolutely wanted to keep because I believe that children are our future.

“For the next 10 months I will rest, I will not train any team.”

It has been a great honour to form part of Bayern’s history. I would like to thank the Club, the Players and it's amazing fans. #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/oZ7mLllers — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) September 28, 2017

The news is a blow to big European clubs who may have been hoping Ancelotti would be available this winter should there be a managerial opening. However, Ancelotti is now 58-years old and missed 12 months of action after undergoing spinal surgery in Vancouver, Canada.

Ancelotti even tweeted that he attended a Vancouver Whitecaps match and had dinner with New York City FC midfielders Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo in 2015. Perhaps a return to North America could be on the cards in 2018?

Great soiree with two legends and good friends @Pirlo_official & Frank Lampard 😀 pic.twitter.com/kdy6nJZBNn — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) September 25, 2015

Having won multiple UEFA Champions Leagues though, there will always be a huge market for Ancelotti, especially in his native Italy.