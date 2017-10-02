More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Barcelona to join strike over Catalonia’s independence vote

Oct 2, 2017
Barcelona is joining a strike to protest against the Spanish government’s actions in Catalonia’s independence vote. None of its professional teams will practice on Tuesday.

Barcelona said on Monday its youth teams also won’t train, and the club headquarters will be closed as a reaction to government attempts to stop the referendum. Officials said more than 890 civilians and some 430 members of the police force were injured.

Girona also suspended practice on Tuesday, and Espanyol, the other Catalan club in the Spanish league, will have its players undergo physical activities behind closed doors at its training camp.

Barcelona tried to postpone its home match on Sunday during the referendum but the league denied its request, so it closed Camp Nou to spectators to send a protest message and avoid losing points and being sanctioned. It beat Las Palmas 3-0.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said the decision to play behind closed doors was one of the hardest he had to make at the club. He consulted club officials, coaches and players.

“We knew that an empty Camp Nou would send a powerful message,” he said in a news conference on Monday. “Everybody would be asking about what was happening in Catalonia. The game was broadcast around the world. It was an extraordinary measure for an extraordinary moment.”

Many club members didn’t want the team to play at all on Sunday, but then it would forfeit the three points from the match and risk losing more points from a sanction.

Bartomeu said an empty stadium was the best way to show the club was not pleased with the incidents in Catalonia.

“The news of the suspension would last only one minute,” Bartomeu said. “In the end, what we did lasted for 90 minutes.

“This is why Barcelona is more than a club.”

Bartomeu avoided talking about Barcelona’s future in the Spanish league if Catalonia declares independence, saying that if that happens the board of directors would discuss the situation.

The Spanish league has already said it will not be easy to make a deal to have the club stay in the league if a unilateral declaration of independence is made by Catalonia.

The majority of voters called for the region’s independence, but Spain doesn’t recognize the referendum as legit.

One of the main symbols of Catalonia, Barcelona has openly backed the region’s rights to hold the referendum.

Defender Gerard Pique, one of the most outspoken players defending the Catalans, was in tears after the game as he talked about confrontations between voters and police. Authorities used batons and fired rubber bullets to clear protesting voters across the northeastern region.

Barcelona’s employees on Monday held a 15-minute strike to condemn the violence used by authorities.

Espanyol said it will respect its employees’ decision on whether to strike, while Girona said the entire club will be closed.

“The club condemns the violent and repressive actions carried out Sunday in Catalonia and shows its support and solidarity with the country’s citizens and institutions,” Girona said in a statement.

Barcelona’s main squad is without some of its top players because they have joined their national teams in the international break.

 

FIFA fines Germany for Nazi chants at World Cup qualifier

Getty Images
Oct 2, 2017
GENEVA (AP) FIFA fined the German soccer federation 32,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) on Monday because fans chanted Nazi slogans at a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic.

The range of “improper conduct” charges against Germany included fans encroaching on the field and setting off fireworks at the game in Prague, FIFA said.

German officials said the offensive fans did not buy tickets through official channels. Germany’s next away World Cup qualifier is on Thursday in Northern Ireland.

About 200 German supporters chanted slogans during their team’s 2-1 win and verbally abused one of the scorers, Timo Werner.

FIFA also fined the Czech federation 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,150) for crowd disorder.

FIFA’s attempts to crack down on fans chanting gay slurs saw seven national federations fined for incidents.

Argentina was ordered to pay 65,000 Swiss francs ($67,000), Panama 50,000 Swiss francs ($51,500), and Hungary 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,600). Other fines were for Chile (35,000 Swiss francs; $36,000); Ecuador (20,000 Swiss francs; $20,600), Brazil (10,000 Swiss francs; $10,300) and Mexico (10,000 Swiss francs; $10,300).

Uruguay’s federation was fined 25,000 Swiss francs ($25,750) for “insulting chants” by fans at a home qualifier against Argentina.

FIFA imposed fines of 45,000 Swiss francs ($46,400) on the soccer bodies of Iran and Ukraine.

Iran was sanctioned for incidents at a home game against Syria, including a “pre-match ceremony with religious chants” and improper conduct by fans.

Ukrainian fans were guilty of discrimination with chants and banners at a home game against Turkey.

European federations fined for discriminatory behavior by fans included Romania and Montenegro (each 25,000 Swiss francs; $25,750) and Serbia (20,000 Swiss francs; $20,600). Romania is also banned for one World Cup qualifier from using the National Stadium in Bucharest.

Nigeria was fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($31,000) for fan disorder at a 4-0 home win over Cameroon.

A ball boy being sent off counted in a charge against Honduras for failure in match organization against the United States, and resulted in a 5,000 Swiss franc ($5,150) fine.

Gabon was ordered to forfeit a qualifying game against Ivory Coast as a 3-0 loss. However, Ivory Coast – which leads Group C in Africa – already won the Sept. 2 game 3-0 in Libreville. Gabon was fined 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,200).

VIDEO, VOTE: Premier League Goal of the Month, September

By Joe Prince-Wright Oct 2, 2017
What was your favorite goal in the Premier League in September?

The 2 Robbies have put together their five contenders and you can watch them all in the video above.

After you’ve done that, click on the link below to vote for your favorite strike.

Enjoy watching plenty of stunners from last month.

Romelu Lukaku will not appear in LA court

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-Wright Oct 2, 2017
Manchester United and Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku will not appear in court in Los Angeles on Monday.

Lukaku, 24, was arrested on July 2 — days before his $96.5 million move from Everton to Man United was confirmed — after multiple excessive noise complaints at a Beverley Hills house he was staying in during the summer.

Sky Sports are reporting that Lukaku is training with the Belgium squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers and has not flown to LA after he scored in United’s 4-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

It is believed Lukaku is able to send a lawyer on his behalf to the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse for the hearing.

What is USMNT’s strongest XI for World Cup qualifiers?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-Wright Oct 2, 2017
1 Comment

With two crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers coming up for the U.S. national team in the next week, Bruce Arena will need his best players to stand and deliver.

But what is his best XI right now?

Fabian Johnson and John Brooks are out through injury (Brooks is out for three months and Johnson is working his way back to full fitness) but aside from their absence the USMNT are pretty much at full strength for the pivotal CONCACAF qualifiers against Panama on Oct. 6 in Orlando and Oct. 10 at Trinidad & Tobago.

Below is a look at how I would line up the U.S. for their upcoming games as they likely need at least four points to seal the third and final automatic World Cup spot from the CONCACAF region.

JPW’s strongest USMNT XI for World Cup qualifiers

—– Howard —–

—- Yedlin —- Cameron —- Besler —- Beasley —-

—- Bradley —- Acosta —-

—- Pulisic —- Dempsey —- Wood —-

—– Altidore —–

Evaluation

Tim Howard just gets the nod over Brad Guzan in goal, while DeAndre Yedlin‘s return to fitness is a big boost for the U.S. So to is Geoff Cameron recovering from injury in time for these games and he should be partnered alongside Matt Besler who has been steady and dependable both for the U.S. and Sporting Kansas City over the past few months. At left back I’m going with the experience of DaMarcus Beasley for these crucial qualifiers. “Just give me two more solid games, Beas” will be the message from Arena. I would have taken a chance on Fabian Johnson and called him up, but Bruce will have his reasons.

In midfield Michael Bradley and Kellyn Acosta seem to be the best partnership in the middle, although I wouldn’t be surprised if Benny Feilhaber comes straight into the team in the holding role with Bradley or even Alejandro Bedoya. Again, experience will count for a lot. That’s why I’ve gone with Clint Dempsey from the start in the No.10 role and have Bobby Wood and Christian Pulisic either side of him in the three attacking mid roles.

Those three can interchange throughout the game and if Deuce can only last 60 minutes you can either bring on another forward or a midfielder depending on if you want to chase the game or hold onto a lead. And up top Jozy Altidore will lead the line and, hopefully, get the support he needs from Pulisic, Dempsey and Wood.

Hold your breath, U.S. fans, this will be a rocky ride in the coming week.