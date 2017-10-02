More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Barcelona's Pique jeered at Spain training

By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT
Gerard Pique is feeling the heat from Madrid-based soccer fans.

The Barcelona defender, who voted in Sunday’s Catalonian independence referendum and has on numerous occasions declared his support for an independent Catalonian state, took the field with the Spanish National Team in Madrid on Monday and was roundly jeered and booed by the fans in attendance.

Many fans brought signs with phrases against Pique and he was whistled when he walked on and off the field. The training session lasted just 23 minutes.

Pique was in tears after Barcelona’s win on Sunday over Las Palmas, which was played in front of an empty Camp Nou stadium.

“I think I can continue. But if the board really thinks I’m a problem, I will take a step back and leave the national team before 2018,” Pique reportedly said after the game. “There are many people in Spain who disagree with what happened today and believe in democracy. The board tried to suspend the match, but it wasn’t possible. We debated it and the club decided we should play. I am and I feel Catalan, today more than ever. I am proud of the behavior of the people of Catalonia. Voting is a right that must be defended.”

It’s still up in the air over whether the former Manchester United defender will start for Spain in its upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Spain faces Albania on Friday in Alicante, a little more than five hours south of Barcelona.

From there, Spain finishes the first stage of World Cup qualifying on October 9 against Israel in Jerusalem.

Usmanov releases statement over Arsenal shares

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT
Alisher Usmanov is not contemplating selling his shares in Arsenal to current majority shareholder Stan Kroenke.

Quite the opposite is true.

Usmanov owns 30.04 percent of Arsenal with Kroenke owning 67.5 percent and reports have suggested that Kroenke had offered close to $700 million for Usmanov’s shares.

If that bid was accepted then Kroenke could make Arsenal a private company but Usmanov has said he is not holding talks at all and is still eager to buy Kroenke’s shares in the club.

Russian billionaire Usmanov has long held different views to Kronke about how to bring back the glory days at Arsenal but he has no say on any club matters due to Kroenke being the majority shareholder.

Below is the statement released on Wednesday by Usmanov.

Premier League player Power Rankings

With the international break here, it is time to take stock of the players who have been ripping it up in the Premier League.

Stars from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are all trending in the right direction as the big boys made their mark ahead of the international break.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even
  2. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
  3. Marouane Fellaini (Man United) – New entry
  4. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Even
  5. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
  6. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
  7. Jack Butland (Stoke City) – New entry
  8. David Silva (Man City) – Down 5
  9. Phil Jones (Man United) – Up 9
  10. Nemanja Matic (Man United) – New entry
  11. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Even
  12. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – Even
  13. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – Down 5
  14. Ben Davies (Tottenham) – New entry
  15. David De Gea (Man United) – Even
  16. Ederson (Man City) – New entry
  17. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  18. Ben Mee (Burnley) – New entry
  19. Richarlison (Watford) – New entry
  20. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) – New entry

USWNT's Alex Morgan apologizes for Disney incident

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT
U.S. women’s national team star Alex Morgan has apologized after being kicked out of Disney World in Orlando over the weekend.

The 28-year-old Orlando City Pride player, a forward in the NWSL and for the reigning World Cup champions, was kicked out by security along with two players from Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer with reports stating the players had been drinking heavily.

Morgan and the two MLS players, Donald Toia and Giles Barnes, were ejected from the Epcot theme park, along with Toia’s wife, after Barnes allegedly cut in front of someone at the pavilion’s pub in the United Kingdom section of Epcot.

Morgan had posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption: “Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big.”

The MLS team in Orlando have some extra time off due to the current international break with Dom Dwyer, Seb Hines and Dillon Powers also on the day out at Disney.

However, Morgan and the Orlando Pride play this Saturday against the Portland Thorns in the NSWL semifinals.

According to a deputy who witnessed the groups behavior, Morgan was “highly impaired” and she is also said to have shouted that she “knew the Orlando SWAT team” as she was being escorted away by police.

“As we passed, I observed several people being escorted to the front,” a deputy wrote in his report. “They were all being very loud and belligerent toward staff around guests. I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures. She appeared to be highly impaired.”

Orlando City released a statement on Tuesday saying they were aware of the incident, while an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report says they were “verbally aggressive with park security and other guests.”

Below is Morgan’s apology after the incident.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo sell his Ballon d'Or trophy?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo has four Ballon d’Or trophies after being named the Best Player in the World.

But why did he sell one of them?

According to Marca, Ronaldo, 32, sold one of the glittering golden trophies for over $705,000 to raise money for charity Make-A-Wish in an auction.

While others usually put their Ballon d’Or trophies on display at the clubs where they play or in their own trophy cabinets at home, this act from Ronaldo will help create memorable moments for children suffering from terminal illnesses.

The Real Madrid and Portugal star sold the trophy, a replica of the original which goes back and forth between himself and Messi, to Israel’s richest person, Idan Ofer.

Per the report, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola also raised over $35,000 at the auction as one of the prizes was the chance to meet them both in person at an upcoming boxing match in Manchester.

A lot is written and said about Ronaldo and other star names but what often goes unnoticed is the incredible amount of work top players and managers do for charities as they share their incredible wealth and time to try and help others.