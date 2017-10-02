Best Stats of Premier League Week 7

Week seven of the Premier League season saw plenty of new milestones hit and droughts broken.
Harry Kane continued his torrid run for Tottenham and England while Romelu Lukaku set a new record for most goals in his first seven appearances with a new club as Manchester United continue to fly high.
Here’s a look, via our friends at Opta, at some of the most interesting stats of the weekend that you can use to impress your friends – and maybe even significant others.
- Since Mauricio Pochettino took charge in 2014-15, Spurs have won the most points vs newly-promoted teams in the Premier League – 55.
- Harry Kane has now scored against 25 of the 26 teams he’s faced in the @PremierLeague, only failing to net against Cardiff.
- Harry Kane now has 13 goals for club & country in September 2017; his best ever goal tally in a single month of his career. This equals the highest tallies in a single month by both Lionel Messi (13 in March 2012) & Cristiano Ronaldo (13 in Oct 2010).
- Bournemouth are unbeaten in all four Premier League meetings with Leicester City (W1 D3 L0).
- Romelu Lukaku has scored 19 goals in his last 21 PL apps – in comparison, Palace have scored 18 in their last 21 PL games.
- Swansea have never kept an away clean sheet at West Ham, conceding 74 goals in 31 games in all comps (W2 D7 L22).
- West Brom have won four of their last five top-flight contest against Watford at the Hawthorns, losing the other in April 2016.
- Southampton have failed to score in 10 of their last 14 PL games & have scored just 8 goals from 180 shots in these games (4.4%).
- Saido Berahino is now without a goal in 31 hours & 23 minutes of Premier League football (Stoke & WBA combined).
- Marcus Rashford has now been involved in nine goals in his last 10 competitive games for Manchester United (five goals, four assists).
- This is the first time that Marcus Rashford has assisted two goals in a single game for Man United.
- No player has scored more goals in their first 7 Premier League apps for Man United than Romelu Lukaku (7, level with Andrew Cole).
- Crystal Palace are only the second team to lose their opening seven games in a Premier League season, after Portsmouth in 2009-10.
- Chelsea have dropped eight points in four Premier League home games so far in 2017-18; two more than in the whole of 2016-17 (6).
- Kevin De Bruyne has scored nine of his last 11 Man City goals from outside the box, including each of the last four.
- Nacho Monreal has scored his first Premier League goal since 16th March 2013 vs Swansea; 1660 days ago.
- Since 2016-17, Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 35 PL goals (24 goals 11 assists), more than double any other Arsenal player.
- Arsene Wenger has now beaten 45 different opponents in the Premier League, more than any other manager (Alex Ferguson, 44).
- Everton have lost their last four Premier League games on a Sunday by an aggregate score of 1-12.
- Burnley have already won more games (2) and points (8) in 4 PL away games this season than they did in the whole of 2016-17.
- Coutinho has now scored 17 goals from outside the box since his PL debut, at least three more than any other player.