FIFA fines Germany for Nazi chants at World Cup qualifier

Associated PressOct 2, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) FIFA fined the German soccer federation 32,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) on Monday because fans chanted Nazi slogans at a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic.

The range of “improper conduct” charges against Germany included fans encroaching on the field and setting off fireworks at the game in Prague, FIFA said.

German officials said the offensive fans did not buy tickets through official channels. Germany’s next away World Cup qualifier is on Thursday in Northern Ireland.

About 200 German supporters chanted slogans during their team’s 2-1 win and verbally abused one of the scorers, Timo Werner.

FIFA also fined the Czech federation 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,150) for crowd disorder.

FIFA’s attempts to crack down on fans chanting gay slurs saw seven national federations fined for incidents.

Argentina was ordered to pay 65,000 Swiss francs ($67,000), Panama 50,000 Swiss francs ($51,500), and Hungary 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,600). Other fines were for Chile (35,000 Swiss francs; $36,000); Ecuador (20,000 Swiss francs; $20,600), Brazil (10,000 Swiss francs; $10,300) and Mexico (10,000 Swiss francs; $10,300).

Uruguay’s federation was fined 25,000 Swiss francs ($25,750) for “insulting chants” by fans at a home qualifier against Argentina.

FIFA imposed fines of 45,000 Swiss francs ($46,400) on the soccer bodies of Iran and Ukraine.

Iran was sanctioned for incidents at a home game against Syria, including a “pre-match ceremony with religious chants” and improper conduct by fans.

Ukrainian fans were guilty of discrimination with chants and banners at a home game against Turkey.

European federations fined for discriminatory behavior by fans included Romania and Montenegro (each 25,000 Swiss francs; $25,750) and Serbia (20,000 Swiss francs; $20,600). Romania is also banned for one World Cup qualifier from using the National Stadium in Bucharest.

Nigeria was fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($31,000) for fan disorder at a 4-0 home win over Cameroon.

A ball boy being sent off counted in a charge against Honduras for failure in match organization against the United States, and resulted in a 5,000 Swiss franc ($5,150) fine.

Gabon was ordered to forfeit a qualifying game against Ivory Coast as a 3-0 loss. However, Ivory Coast – which leads Group C in Africa – already won the Sept. 2 game 3-0 in Libreville. Gabon was fined 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,200).

Argentina doc: Aguero “unable to leave house”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT
The car crash that kept Sergio Aguero from Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Chelsea could be the tip of the iceberg.

Man City had said they expect Aguero to miss between two and four weeks, but Argentina doctor Donato Villani says the striker will miss even more time.

While Villani may have been speaking to underscore Aguero’s desperation at missing CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, he doesn’t make the injury sound insignificant.

From Sky Sports:

“He is going to be out for a month-and-a-half – minimum. He is unable to leave his house, or get in or out of the car. He was feeling very bad because he wanted to be here.”

Aguero has six goals and three assists in six Premier League matches for City, adding another goal in two Champions League appearances.

Argentina is tied for the fifth spot in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, which will play New Zealand in an international playoff. It’s also a point ahead of Chile and three out of second.

A slightly favorable schedule does see Argentina hosting Peru on Thursday before going to Ecuador on Oct. 10. A win over Peru, also on 24 points, would go a long way to sending Argentina to Russia.

Bale out up to a month, Wales’ World Cup hopes take huge hit

By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
Wales is in quite a predicament when it comes to turning its EURO heroics into a World Cup run.

Already looking like a UEFA playoff is its only route to Russia — Wales sits four points back of Russia with two matches to play — the Dragons will be without star attacker Gareth Bale for both of this week’s World Cup qualifiers and the potential playoffs in November.

The 28-year-old Real Madrid star has a calf strain, and could be out of action for a month.

Wales has not been beaten in qualifying, but has five draws in eight matches. The Dragons sit last on the table of second-placed teams, which would have them outside the playoff picture.

That’s if they finish second at all.

Wales faces eliminated Georgia on Friday before returning home for a match against third-place Republic of Ireland on Monday. Ireland sits a point back of Wales.

Neither Wales nor Ireland can claim an automatic spot should leaders Serbia win at Austria on Friday or home to Georgia on Monday.

Bale has only missed one Welsh match since March 2016, a 1-1 draw with Serbia, but the Dragons have not won a match without him since 2014 World Cup qualifying (3D-3L).

Preview, stream links for U-17 World Cup in India

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT
The 2017 U-17 World Cup kicks off in India on Friday with 24 teams from across six confederations battling it out to be crowned the best youth national team on the planet.

For the U.S. national team, they’ve been placed in Group A with hosts India and that is who they face in their first game of the tournament on Friday in New Delhi before taking on Ghana in New Delhi and Colombia in Navi Mumbai.

John Hackworth’s U.S. side include plenty of stars for the future with Jack Sargent (who starred at the U-20 World Cup for the U.S. and has been named skipper), Tim Weah and Ayo Akinola looking to provide the goals up top. They have spent time in Dubai preparing for the tournament but are now in India ahead of Friday’s kick off.

The pre-tournament favorites are Germany, England, Brazil and France, with Mexico’s youngsters also favored.

As for the U.S., they failed to win a game at the last U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015 and were knocked out in the group stage and their best-ever finish in this tournament was fourth in 1999 when Landon Donovan won the Golden Ball award in New Zealand. They are expected to make a run to the at least the quarterfinals this time around.

Below is a look at the six groups for the tournament which starts on Oct. 6 and runs until Oct. 28.

You can stream every game live online via Telemundo by clicking on the link above.

Group A
India
USA
Colombia
Ghana

Group B
Paraguay
Mali
New Zealand
Turkey

Group C
Iran
Guinea
Germany
Costa Rica

Group D
North Korea
Niger
Brazil
Spain

Group E
Hondruas
Japan
New Caledonia
France

Group F
Iraq
Mexico
Chile
England

2018 World Cup qualifying: State of play in Europe

Associated PressOct 3, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT
Eight countries will join already-qualified Belgium at next year’s World Cup in Russia when group play in the European zone is wrapped up over the next week.

There are two rounds of games still to be played, and Germany, England, Spain, Poland and Serbia look in strong positions to top their groups and advance.

The nine group winners will qualify automatically. The worst runner-up will be eliminated, with the other eight second-place teams entering a playoff round in November. The winners of the four playoffs also qualify for the World Cup.

Here is the state of play in the groups.

GROUP A

After missing out on qualifying for the European Championship last year, the Netherlands could be out of the World Cup race by the end of the weekend.

A three-time World Cup runner-up, the Dutch will miss their second straight major tournament if they can’t match Sweden’s result.

The Netherlands is third in the group, four points behind leader France and three behind second-place Sweden. The Dutch play at Belarus on Saturday, when Sweden hosts Luxembourg. Playmaker Wesley Sneijder has been dropped and winger Ryan Babel has been recalled for the first time in six years for the crucial game.

The French will clinch first place and automatic qualification if they win in Bulgaria on Saturday and Sweden loses against Luxembourg. France would guarantee a top-two finish with a win.

GROUP B

Even after seven straight wins – and an expected eighth at Andorra on Saturday – European champion Portugal is not sure to be at the World Cup.

Group leader Switzerland has won eight straight, including an opening 2-0 victory over a Portugal team without Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of hosting Hungary on Saturday.

It all points to a showdown in Lisbon next Tuesday to win the group and take the direct qualifying place. The Swiss currently lead by three points.

Portugal has the edge if goal difference is the tiebreaker. Helped by Ronaldo’s European-best 14 goals, Portugal is already nine superior to the Swiss before facing Andorra, which it already beat 6-0 at home.

Hungary’s drop in form since Euro 2016 means the Faeroe Islands can go third by beating Latvia on Saturday.

GROUP C

Germany needs only one point from its final two games, against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Thursday or Azerbaijan in Kaiserslautern three days later, to ensure qualification as group winner.

The world champions have eight wins from eight games and coach Joachim Loew said that anything less than 10 wins from 10 would be a disappointment.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender Jonas Hector and forward Mario Gomez are out with injuries, while Loew also omitted midfielders Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira because of a right knee problem and right thigh strain, respectively.

Germany has 24 points, five more than Northern Ireland, which is already assured of second place.

GROUP D

Serbia leads by four points and will earn automatic qualification by beating Austria on Friday.

It looks to be a fight between second-place Wales and third-place Ireland for the runner-up spot – they are separated by one point and meet in Cardiff in the final round of games on Monday.

Before then, Wales visits Georgia and Ireland hosts Moldova.

If Serbia doesn’t guarantee first place in Vienna, it has a second chance in a home game against Georgia on Monday.

GROUP E

Group leader Poland needs just a point from its game against Armenia in Yerevan to be assured of a top-two finish, while Montenegro and Denmark can both still qualify automatically ahead of their clash in Podgorica.

However, if Montenegro and Denmark – both on 16 points, three less than Poland – draw in Podgorica, Poland can qualify automatically with a win on Thursday.

Otherwise, Poland faces a potential group-decider at home to Montenegro in Warsaw on Sunday, when Denmark hosts Romania in Copenhagen.

Poland is hoping its 4-0 loss in Denmark on Sept. 1 does not prove decisive.

GROUP F

England leads its group by five points and needs only a point from its last two games, at home against Slovenia and at Lithuania, to secure first place.

If England beats third-place Slovenia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, second-place Slovakia will be guaranteed to finish as runner-up with a win at Scotland.

Scotland has won three of its last four qualifiers to move level on points with Slovenia in fourth place, and could be in second place heading into the last round of games if it wins against Slovakia.

In the last round Sunday, Scotland travels to Slovenia and Slovakia hosts Malta.

GROUP G

Spain has a three-point lead over Italy and can close in a World Cup spot with a victory at Albania on Friday.

Spain has a much better goal difference than Italy (29 to 12), so it will likely win the group even with a setback in one of its final two qualifiers.

Italy hosts Macedonia on Friday and plays at Albania on Monday, when Spain visits Israel. The Azzurri, who are without injured midfielder Marco Verratti, need one point from its final two qualifiers to secure second place and a playoff spot.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui won’t be able to count on Andres Iniesta, Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal because of injuries.

GROUP H

With Belgium already qualified, Bosnia and Greece are in a battle for second place in the group.

Bosnia has a one-point advantage but an arguably harder task, hosting the Belgians Saturday with an injury-plagued squad. Haris Medunjanin of the Philadelphia Union was one of four late replacements. The Bosnians’ last game is at Estonia as they look to reach a second straight World Cup.

Greece is at Cyprus and then at home against Gibraltar, and has recalled attacking midfielder Lazaros Chrsitodoulopoulos after an 18-month absence.

GROUP I

In the tightest European group, the top four teams are separated by only two points. Group leader Croatia and Iceland have 16 points each, while Turkey and Ukraine are both two points behind.

Croatia hosts Finland on Friday and travels to Ukraine for the last match on Monday, while Iceland plays at Turkey and hosts Kosovo. Turkey plays the last game at Finland while Ukraine travels to Kosovo on Friday.

Because of its poor results in the team’s first attempt to qualify for a World Cup, Kosovo coach Albert Bunjaku has agreed to leave his post at the end of qualifying. Kosovo was accepted by UEFA and FIFA last year, and fast-tracked into World Cup qualifying.

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup