Tottenham’s Harry Winks earns first England call-up as injury replacement

By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT
Harry Winks‘ strong start to the 2017-2018 Premier League season hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 21-year-old Tottenham midfielder earned his first senior England National Team call-up on Monday as an injury replacement for veteran pair Fabian Delph and Phil Jones.

Winks was already part of Aidy Boothroyd’s England Under-21 Men’s National Team squad for matches against Scotland and Andorra but on Monday earned the move up.

Winks has made five appearances with one start in the Premier League for Spurs this year with a start at APOEL in the UEFA Champions League last week.

England is set to face Slovenia on Thursday and then travel to Lithuania on Sunday.

Barcelona’s Pique jeered at Spain training

By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT
Gerard Pique is feeling the heat from Madrid-based soccer fans.

The Barcelona defender, who voted in Sunday’s Catalonian independence referendum and has on numerous occasions declared his support for an independent Catalonian state, took the field with the Spanish National Team in Madrid on Monday and was roundly jeered and booed by the fans in attendance.

Many fans brought signs with phrases against Pique and he was whistled when he walked on and off the field. The training session lasted just 23 minutes.

Pique was in tears after Barcelona’s win on Sunday over Las Palmas, which was played in front of an empty Camp Nou stadium.

“I think I can continue. But if the board really thinks I’m a problem, I will take a step back and leave the national team before 2018,” Pique reportedly said after the game. “There are many people in Spain who disagree with what happened today and believe in democracy. The board tried to suspend the match, but it wasn’t possible. We debated it and the club decided we should play. I am and I feel Catalan, today more than ever. I am proud of the behavior of the people of Catalonia. Voting is a right that must be defended.”

It’s still up in the air over whether the former Manchester United defender will start for Spain in its upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Spain faces Albania on Friday in Alicante, a little more than five hours south of Barcelona.

From there, Spain finishes the first stage of World Cup qualifying on October 9 against Israel in Jerusalem.

Best Stats of Premier League Week 7

By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT
Week seven of the Premier League season saw plenty of new milestones hit and droughts broken.

Harry Kane continued his torrid run for Tottenham and England while Romelu Lukaku set a new record for most goals in his first seven appearances with a new club as Manchester United continue to fly high.

Here’s a look, via our friends at Opta, at some of the most interesting stats of the weekend that you can use to impress your friends – and maybe even significant others.

  • Since Mauricio Pochettino took charge in 2014-15, Spurs have won the most points vs newly-promoted teams in the Premier League – 55.
  • Harry Kane has now scored against 25 of the 26 teams he’s faced in the @PremierLeague, only failing to net against Cardiff.
  • Harry Kane now has 13 goals for club & country in September 2017; his best ever goal tally in a single month of his career. This equals the highest tallies in a single month by both Lionel Messi (13 in March 2012) & Cristiano Ronaldo (13 in Oct 2010).
  • Bournemouth are unbeaten in all four Premier League meetings with Leicester City (W1 D3 L0).
  • Romelu Lukaku has scored 19 goals in his last 21 PL apps – in comparison, Palace have scored 18 in their last 21 PL games.
  • Swansea have never kept an away clean sheet at West Ham, conceding 74 goals in 31 games in all comps (W2 D7 L22).
  • West Brom have won four of their last five top-flight contest against Watford at the Hawthorns, losing the other in April 2016.
  • Southampton have failed to score in 10 of their last 14 PL games & have scored just 8 goals from 180 shots in these games (4.4%).
  • Saido Berahino is now without a goal in 31 hours & 23 minutes of Premier League football (Stoke & WBA combined).
  • Marcus Rashford has now been involved in nine goals in his last 10 competitive games for Manchester United (five goals, four assists).
  • This is the first time that Marcus Rashford has assisted two goals in a single game for Man United.
  • No player has scored more goals in their first 7 Premier League apps for Man United than Romelu Lukaku (7, level with Andrew Cole).
  • Crystal Palace are only the second team to lose their opening seven games in a Premier League season, after Portsmouth in 2009-10.
  • Chelsea have dropped eight points in four Premier League home games so far in 2017-18; two more than in the whole of 2016-17 (6).
  • Kevin De Bruyne has scored nine of his last 11 Man City goals from outside the box, including each of the last four.
  • Nacho Monreal has scored his first Premier League goal since 16th March 2013 vs Swansea; 1660 days ago.
  • Since 2016-17, Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 35 PL goals (24 goals 11 assists), more than double any other Arsenal player.
  • Arsene Wenger has now beaten 45 different opponents in the Premier League, more than any other manager (Alex Ferguson, 44).
  • Everton have lost their last four Premier League games on a Sunday by an aggregate score of 1-12.
  • Burnley have already won more games (2) and points (8) in 4 PL away games this season than they did in the whole of 2016-17.
  • Coutinho has now scored 17 goals from outside the box since his PL debut, at least three more than any other player.

Morata could miss up to six weeks with hamstring injury

By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT
Alvaro Morata could be facing a spell on the sidelines through the middle of November.

The Spanish Football Federation announced that it had dropped Morata from its national team squad for a pair of World Cup qualifiers because he had suffered a grade two hamstring tear. Morata limped off during Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

According to The Guardian, the standard recovery time for a grade two hamstring injury is anywhere from four to six weeks, meaning Morata could miss both of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League matches against AS Roma and potentially the match against Manchester United on November 5. Following that match is the final international break of the year, where Morata can take advantage of two more weeks without club action.

The injury news is a big blow to both Chelsea and Spain. For Chelsea, Morata has scored seven goals in eight appearances this season in all competitions, while for Spain he leads the line in a team that has been starved the last couple of years for dependable strikers.

Chelsea will likely start Michy Batshuayi in Morata’s place but it’s possible that Antonio Conte could use a “false 9” formation with six midfielders and four defenders to confuse opposing defenses.

Barcelona to join strike over Catalonia’s independence vote

Associated PressOct 2, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT
Barcelona is joining a strike to protest against the Spanish government’s actions in Catalonia’s independence vote. None of its professional teams will practice on Tuesday.

Barcelona said on Monday its youth teams also won’t train, and the club headquarters will be closed as a reaction to government attempts to stop the referendum. Officials said more than 890 civilians and some 430 members of the police force were injured.

Girona also suspended practice on Tuesday, and Espanyol, the other Catalan club in the Spanish league, will have its players undergo physical activities behind closed doors at its training camp.

Barcelona tried to postpone its home match on Sunday during the referendum but the league denied its request, so it closed Camp Nou to spectators to send a protest message and avoid losing points and being sanctioned. It beat Las Palmas 3-0.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said the decision to play behind closed doors was one of the hardest he had to make at the club. He consulted club officials, coaches and players.

“We knew that an empty Camp Nou would send a powerful message,” he said in a news conference on Monday. “Everybody would be asking about what was happening in Catalonia. The game was broadcast around the world. It was an extraordinary measure for an extraordinary moment.”

Many club members didn’t want the team to play at all on Sunday, but then it would forfeit the three points from the match and risk losing more points from a sanction.

Bartomeu said an empty stadium was the best way to show the club was not pleased with the incidents in Catalonia.

“The news of the suspension would last only one minute,” Bartomeu said. “In the end, what we did lasted for 90 minutes.

“This is why Barcelona is more than a club.”

Bartomeu avoided talking about Barcelona’s future in the Spanish league if Catalonia declares independence, saying that if that happens the board of directors would discuss the situation.

The Spanish league has already said it will not be easy to make a deal to have the club stay in the league if a unilateral declaration of independence is made by Catalonia.

The majority of voters called for the region’s independence, but Spain doesn’t recognize the referendum as legit.

One of the main symbols of Catalonia, Barcelona has openly backed the region’s rights to hold the referendum.

Defender Gerard Pique, one of the most outspoken players defending the Catalans, was in tears after the game as he talked about confrontations between voters and police. Authorities used batons and fired rubber bullets to clear protesting voters across the northeastern region.

Barcelona’s employees on Monday held a 15-minute strike to condemn the violence used by authorities.

Espanyol said it will respect its employees’ decision on whether to strike, while Girona said the entire club will be closed.

“The club condemns the violent and repressive actions carried out Sunday in Catalonia and shows its support and solidarity with the country’s citizens and institutions,” Girona said in a statement.

Barcelona’s main squad is without some of its top players because they have joined their national teams in the international break.

 