More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

What is USMNT’s strongest XI for World Cup qualifiers?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT
3 Comments

With two crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers coming up for the U.S. national team in the next week, Bruce Arena will need his best players to stand and deliver.

But what is his best XI right now?

[ MORE: Mendola analyzes USMNT roster ]

Fabian Johnson and John Brooks are out through injury (Brooks is out for three months and Johnson is working his way back to full fitness) but aside from their absence the USMNT are pretty much at full strength for the pivotal CONCACAF qualifiers against Panama on Oct. 6 in Orlando and Oct. 10 at Trinidad & Tobago.

Below is a look at how I would line up the U.S. for their upcoming games as they likely need at least four points to seal the third and final automatic World Cup spot from the CONCACAF region.

JPW’s strongest USMNT XI for World Cup qualifiers

—– Howard —–

—- Yedlin —- Cameron —- Besler —- Beasley —-

—- Bradley —- Acosta —-

—- Pulisic —- Dempsey —- Wood —-

—– Altidore —–

Evaluation

Tim Howard just gets the nod over Brad Guzan in goal, while DeAndre Yedlin‘s return to fitness is a big boost for the U.S. So to is Geoff Cameron recovering from injury in time for these games and he should be partnered alongside Matt Besler who has been steady and dependable both for the U.S. and Sporting Kansas City over the past few months. At left back I’m going with the experience of DaMarcus Beasley for these crucial qualifiers. “Just give me two more solid games, Beas” will be the message from Arena. I would have taken a chance on Fabian Johnson and called him up, but Bruce will have his reasons.

In midfield Michael Bradley and Kellyn Acosta seem to be the best partnership in the middle, although I wouldn’t be surprised if Benny Feilhaber comes straight into the team in the holding role with Bradley or even Alejandro Bedoya. Again, experience will count for a lot. That’s why I’ve gone with Clint Dempsey from the start in the No.10 role and have Bobby Wood and Christian Pulisic either side of him in the three attacking mid roles.

Those three can interchange throughout the game and if Deuce can only last 60 minutes you can either bring on another forward or a midfielder depending on if you want to chase the game or hold onto a lead. And up top Jozy Altidore will lead the line and, hopefully, get the support he needs from Pulisic, Dempsey and Wood.

Hold your breath, U.S. fans, this will be a rocky ride in the coming week.

Barcelona’s Pique jeered at Spain training

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gerard Pique is feeling the heat from Madrid-based soccer fans.

The Barcelona defender, who voted in Sunday’s Catalonian independence referendum and has on numerous occasions declared his support for an independent Catalonian state, took the field with the Spanish National Team in Madrid on Monday and was roundly jeered and booed by the fans in attendance.

Many fans brought signs with phrases against Pique and he was whistled when he walked on and off the field. The training session lasted just 23 minutes.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Pique was in tears after Barcelona’s win on Sunday over Las Palmas, which was played in front of an empty Camp Nou stadium.

“I think I can continue. But if the board really thinks I’m a problem, I will take a step back and leave the national team before 2018,” Pique reportedly said after the game. “There are many people in Spain who disagree with what happened today and believe in democracy. The board tried to suspend the match, but it wasn’t possible. We debated it and the club decided we should play. I am and I feel Catalan, today more than ever. I am proud of the behavior of the people of Catalonia. Voting is a right that must be defended.”

It’s still up in the air over whether the former Manchester United defender will start for Spain in its upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Spain faces Albania on Friday in Alicante, a little more than five hours south of Barcelona.

From there, Spain finishes the first stage of World Cup qualifying on October 9 against Israel in Jerusalem.

Best Stats of Premier League Week 7

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Week seven of the Premier League season saw plenty of new milestones hit and droughts broken.

Harry Kane continued his torrid run for Tottenham and England while Romelu Lukaku set a new record for most goals in his first seven appearances with a new club as Manchester United continue to fly high.

Here’s a look, via our friends at Opta, at some of the most interesting stats of the weekend that you can use to impress your friends – and maybe even significant others.

[ MORE: PL Playback – Opening Power Rankings ] 

  • Since Mauricio Pochettino took charge in 2014-15, Spurs have won the most points vs newly-promoted teams in the Premier League – 55.
  • Harry Kane has now scored against 25 of the 26 teams he’s faced in the @PremierLeague, only failing to net against Cardiff.
  • Harry Kane now has 13 goals for club & country in September 2017; his best ever goal tally in a single month of his career. This equals the highest tallies in a single month by both Lionel Messi (13 in March 2012) & Cristiano Ronaldo (13 in Oct 2010).
  • Bournemouth are unbeaten in all four Premier League meetings with Leicester City (W1 D3 L0).
  • Romelu Lukaku has scored 19 goals in his last 21 PL apps – in comparison, Palace have scored 18 in their last 21 PL games.
  • Swansea have never kept an away clean sheet at West Ham, conceding 74 goals in 31 games in all comps (W2 D7 L22).
  • West Brom have won four of their last five top-flight contest against Watford at the Hawthorns, losing the other in April 2016.
  • Southampton have failed to score in 10 of their last 14 PL games & have scored just 8 goals from 180 shots in these games (4.4%).
  • Saido Berahino is now without a goal in 31 hours & 23 minutes of Premier League football (Stoke & WBA combined).
  • Marcus Rashford has now been involved in nine goals in his last 10 competitive games for Manchester United (five goals, four assists).
  • This is the first time that Marcus Rashford has assisted two goals in a single game for Man United.
  • No player has scored more goals in their first 7 Premier League apps for Man United than Romelu Lukaku (7, level with Andrew Cole).
  • Crystal Palace are only the second team to lose their opening seven games in a Premier League season, after Portsmouth in 2009-10.
  • Chelsea have dropped eight points in four Premier League home games so far in 2017-18; two more than in the whole of 2016-17 (6).
  • Kevin De Bruyne has scored nine of his last 11 Man City goals from outside the box, including each of the last four.
  • Nacho Monreal has scored his first Premier League goal since 16th March 2013 vs Swansea; 1660 days ago.
  • Since 2016-17, Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 35 PL goals (24 goals 11 assists), more than double any other Arsenal player.
  • Arsene Wenger has now beaten 45 different opponents in the Premier League, more than any other manager (Alex Ferguson, 44).
  • Everton have lost their last four Premier League games on a Sunday by an aggregate score of 1-12.
  • Burnley have already won more games (2) and points (8) in 4 PL away games this season than they did in the whole of 2016-17.
  • Coutinho has now scored 17 goals from outside the box since his PL debut, at least three more than any other player.

Tottenham’s Harry Winks earns first England call-up as injury replacement

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Winks‘ strong start to the 2017-2018 Premier League season hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 21-year-old Tottenham midfielder earned his first senior England National Team call-up on Monday as an injury replacement for veteran pair Fabian Delph and Phil Jones.

Winks was already part of Aidy Boothroyd’s England Under-21 Men’s National Team squad for matches against Scotland and Andorra but on Monday earned the move up.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Winks has made five appearances with one start in the Premier League for Spurs this year with a start at APOEL in the UEFA Champions League last week.

England is set to face Slovenia on Thursday and then travel to Lithuania on Sunday.

Morata could miss up to six weeks with hamstring injury

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alvaro Morata could be facing a spell on the sidelines through the middle of November.

The Spanish Football Federation announced that it had dropped Morata from its national team squad for a pair of World Cup qualifiers because he had suffered a grade two hamstring tear. Morata limped off during Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

According to The Guardian, the standard recovery time for a grade two hamstring injury is anywhere from four to six weeks, meaning Morata could miss both of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League matches against AS Roma and potentially the match against Manchester United on November 5. Following that match is the final international break of the year, where Morata can take advantage of two more weeks without club action.

The injury news is a big blow to both Chelsea and Spain. For Chelsea, Morata has scored seven goals in eight appearances this season in all competitions, while for Spain he leads the line in a team that has been starved the last couple of years for dependable strikers.

Chelsea will likely start Michy Batshuayi in Morata’s place but it’s possible that Antonio Conte could use a “false 9” formation with six midfielders and four defenders to confuse opposing defenses.