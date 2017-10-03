More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
2018 World Cup qualifying: State of play in Europe

Associated PressOct 3, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT
Eight countries will join already-qualified Belgium at next year’s World Cup in Russia when group play in the European zone is wrapped up over the next week.

There are two rounds of games still to be played, and Germany, England, Spain, Poland and Serbia look in strong positions to top their groups and advance.

The nine group winners will qualify automatically. The worst runner-up will be eliminated, with the other eight second-place teams entering a playoff round in November. The winners of the four playoffs also qualify for the World Cup.

Here is the state of play in the groups.

GROUP A

After missing out on qualifying for the European Championship last year, the Netherlands could be out of the World Cup race by the end of the weekend.

A three-time World Cup runner-up, the Dutch will miss their second straight major tournament if they can’t match Sweden’s result.

The Netherlands is third in the group, four points behind leader France and three behind second-place Sweden. The Dutch play at Belarus on Saturday, when Sweden hosts Luxembourg. Playmaker Wesley Sneijder has been dropped and winger Ryan Babel has been recalled for the first time in six years for the crucial game.

The French will clinch first place and automatic qualification if they win in Bulgaria on Saturday and Sweden loses against Luxembourg. France would guarantee a top-two finish with a win.

GROUP B

Even after seven straight wins – and an expected eighth at Andorra on Saturday – European champion Portugal is not sure to be at the World Cup.

Group leader Switzerland has won eight straight, including an opening 2-0 victory over a Portugal team without Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of hosting Hungary on Saturday.

It all points to a showdown in Lisbon next Tuesday to win the group and take the direct qualifying place. The Swiss currently lead by three points.

Portugal has the edge if goal difference is the tiebreaker. Helped by Ronaldo’s European-best 14 goals, Portugal is already nine superior to the Swiss before facing Andorra, which it already beat 6-0 at home.

Hungary’s drop in form since Euro 2016 means the Faeroe Islands can go third by beating Latvia on Saturday.

GROUP C

Germany needs only one point from its final two games, against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Thursday or Azerbaijan in Kaiserslautern three days later, to ensure qualification as group winner.

The world champions have eight wins from eight games and coach Joachim Loew said that anything less than 10 wins from 10 would be a disappointment.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender Jonas Hector and forward Mario Gomez are out with injuries, while Loew also omitted midfielders Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira because of a right knee problem and right thigh strain, respectively.

Germany has 24 points, five more than Northern Ireland, which is already assured of second place.

GROUP D

Serbia leads by four points and will earn automatic qualification by beating Austria on Friday.

It looks to be a fight between second-place Wales and third-place Ireland for the runner-up spot – they are separated by one point and meet in Cardiff in the final round of games on Monday.

Before then, Wales visits Georgia and Ireland hosts Moldova.

If Serbia doesn’t guarantee first place in Vienna, it has a second chance in a home game against Georgia on Monday.

GROUP E

Group leader Poland needs just a point from its game against Armenia in Yerevan to be assured of a top-two finish, while Montenegro and Denmark can both still qualify automatically ahead of their clash in Podgorica.

However, if Montenegro and Denmark – both on 16 points, three less than Poland – draw in Podgorica, Poland can qualify automatically with a win on Thursday.

Otherwise, Poland faces a potential group-decider at home to Montenegro in Warsaw on Sunday, when Denmark hosts Romania in Copenhagen.

Poland is hoping its 4-0 loss in Denmark on Sept. 1 does not prove decisive.

GROUP F

England leads its group by five points and needs only a point from its last two games, at home against Slovenia and at Lithuania, to secure first place.

If England beats third-place Slovenia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, second-place Slovakia will be guaranteed to finish as runner-up with a win at Scotland.

Scotland has won three of its last four qualifiers to move level on points with Slovenia in fourth place, and could be in second place heading into the last round of games if it wins against Slovakia.

In the last round Sunday, Scotland travels to Slovenia and Slovakia hosts Malta.

GROUP G

Spain has a three-point lead over Italy and can close in a World Cup spot with a victory at Albania on Friday.

Spain has a much better goal difference than Italy (29 to 12), so it will likely win the group even with a setback in one of its final two qualifiers.

Italy hosts Macedonia on Friday and plays at Albania on Monday, when Spain visits Israel. The Azzurri, who are without injured midfielder Marco Verratti, need one point from its final two qualifiers to secure second place and a playoff spot.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui won’t be able to count on Andres Iniesta, Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal because of injuries.

GROUP H

With Belgium already qualified, Bosnia and Greece are in a battle for second place in the group.

Bosnia has a one-point advantage but an arguably harder task, hosting the Belgians Saturday with an injury-plagued squad. Haris Medunjanin of the Philadelphia Union was one of four late replacements. The Bosnians’ last game is at Estonia as they look to reach a second straight World Cup.

Greece is at Cyprus and then at home against Gibraltar, and has recalled attacking midfielder Lazaros Chrsitodoulopoulos after an 18-month absence.

GROUP I

In the tightest European group, the top four teams are separated by only two points. Group leader Croatia and Iceland have 16 points each, while Turkey and Ukraine are both two points behind.

Croatia hosts Finland on Friday and travels to Ukraine for the last match on Monday, while Iceland plays at Turkey and hosts Kosovo. Turkey plays the last game at Finland while Ukraine travels to Kosovo on Friday.

Because of its poor results in the team’s first attempt to qualify for a World Cup, Kosovo coach Albert Bunjaku has agreed to leave his post at the end of qualifying. Kosovo was accepted by UEFA and FIFA last year, and fast-tracked into World Cup qualifying.

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Top 25 moments in Premier League history: 9-7

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Premier League we thought it would be great to count down our top 25 moments from a quarter of a century of action.

[ VIDEO: Top 25 moments in PL history ]

Each week we will release our best moments and you can keep track of the full list here.

Below are numbers 9-7 as we edge towards the top five moments in PL history.

9. Roman Abramovich buys Chelsea

8. Wayne Rooney‘s stunning overhead kick v. Manchester City

7. “The Special One” Jose Mourinho arrives at Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk “not sorry” and open to January move

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT
Liverpool fans, stop freaking out.

Virgil Van Dijk‘s future at Southampton seems to still be up in the air despite the Dutchman denied a $90 million move to Liverpool, and other Premier League clubs, this summer.

The star central defender started his first game of the season for Saints in their 2-1 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday, giving away a first half penalty kick as he continues to shake off the rust from a near eight-month layoff due to injury and then his decision to hand in a transfer request to force through a move away.

Speaking to Fox Sports in the Netherlands, these comments will hardly please Southampton who the 26-year-old has a five-year contract with.

“I’m glad I’m fit again and I can give up 100 percent,” van Dijk said. “I’m not sorry for anything. Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want me to sell me, but you’re a professional, so now I’ll give everything to the club. Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what’s possible.”

Van Dijk is currently on international duty with the Netherlands as they battle to qualify for the 2018 World Cup but it appears that his own future is at the forefront of his mind.

As soon as the January transfer window opens we can now expect Liverpool, and several other top clubs in the PL and across Europe, to table bids for van Dijk. Liverpool famously issued an apology to Saints back in the summer and dropped their interest in VVD after reports stating they had meet with the player illegally surfaced.

Van Dijk is regarded as one of the top five center backs in the Premier League and given Liverpool’s extreme need for a new defender his price will surely remain close to $90 million in the next three months if his displays for Southampton continue to improve.

Saints have said time and time again that van Dijk is not for sale but Mauricio Pellegrino has another issue to sort out when VVD returns from international duty.

These are not the kind of comments you want to hear from your star player if you are in any way connected with Southampton.

Nashville steps up bid for MLS expansion with stadium deal

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
Nashville continues to make up more ground as it pushes to have a Major League Soccer franchise.

[ MORE: MLS expansion cities

Over the past few months Nashville has move huge strides forward to get a deal in place for a new MLS stadium and on Monday plans were announced for a $250 million, 27,000-capacity venue in Tennessee’s capital city.

Mayor Megan Barry joined John R. Ingram, the main man behind the MLS expansion bid, to announce the details of a stadium deal at the Nashville Fairgrounds site.

The Mayor’s office said that 90 percent of the cost of the facility would come from private funds, revenues generated and the MLS ownership group would pay a lease for the facility, while also pay for any construction delays.

Nashville believes the stadium would be ready for 2021 and Ingram’s group would pay the $150 million expansion fee for the clubs bidding to become the next two to enter MLS

With four cities set to be awarded the franchises from the 12 bids submitted, two are expected to join MLS in 2020 and a further two soon after.

Here’s a reminder of the 12 cities competing for the four franchises.

  • Sacramento
  • Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg
  • Phoenix
  • San Diego
  • St. Louis
  • Detroit
  • Nashville
  • Charlotte
  • Raleigh/Durham
  • San Antonio
  • Cincinnati
  • Indianapolis

Given its recent success as a sporting venue with the city getting behind the Nashville Predators of the NHL, plus Tottenham and Manchester City clashing at Nissan Stadium in front of a packed-out crowd in July and the U.S. playing games in Nashville, Music City USA is making plenty of noise when it comes to becoming a soccer destination.

MLS loves to see expansion franchises working closely with local government (see: Orlando, Atlanta and Minnesota) and Nashville’s bid certainly seem to have the Mayor’s office on board with their plans.

VIDEO: Christian Pulisic on becoming the face of US Soccer

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT
We all know Christian Pulisic is the rising star of U.S. Soccer.

But do we really know that much about Pulisic, the person?

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic talks to JPW ]

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and U.S. national team star was featured in CBS’ latest edition of 60 minutes as they detailed his meteoric rise from a kid growing up in Hershey, Pennsylvania to having the hopes of an entire nation on his shoulders.

He was asked if he thinks people are expecting him to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi. The shy playmaker smiled and then gave the following answer.

“Yeah. I think that’s what American fans do, American soccer fans especially. They are looking for the next star, the next player to just be the face of U.S. Soccer and all of this stuff that I hear every day.”

Click play on the video below to find out a little more about the teenage sensation most of us simply call “The Kid” as he continues to rip it up for club and country.