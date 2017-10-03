Arena pens open letter to USMNT fans: “We will not fail”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

United States men’s national team head coach Bruce Arena is looking to his supporters ahead of two absolutely crucial World Cup qualifiers.

The Yanks host Panama on Friday before a visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10, and need to beat Los Canaleros and then get at least a point from T&T to qualify for Russia.

Arena’s men were looking strong before September’s break, when they picked up just one point from two poor performances.

The coach says that if you would’ve told him they’d be in this spot when he took over, the Yanks having lost their first two matches of the Hex, he’d have gladly taken it.

I don’t know about all that, but it’s the right mentality now. It’s all hands on deck, as Arena’s men look to avoid a horrific setback to the American men’s soccer program.

United we win 🇺🇸. A message to you from #USMNT coach Bruce Arena ahead of #USAvPAN. pic.twitter.com/5NQX5O4tI2 — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) October 4, 2017

