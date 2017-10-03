Arena pens open letter to USMNT fans: “We will not fail”

United States men’s national team head coach Bruce Arena is looking to his supporters ahead of two absolutely crucial World Cup qualifiers.
The Yanks host Panama on Friday before a visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10, and need to beat Los Canaleros and then get at least a point from T&T to qualify for Russia.
[ MORE: Putin mocks Zenit ]
Arena’s men were looking strong before September’s break, when they picked up just one point from two poor performances.
The coach says that if you would’ve told him they’d be in this spot when he took over, the Yanks having lost their first two matches of the Hex, he’d have gladly taken it.
I don’t know about all that, but it’s the right mentality now. It’s all hands on deck, as Arena’s men look to avoid a horrific setback to the American men’s soccer program.
Kareem Riley will never forget his first college goal, and we will remember it for some time, too.
The big Trinidad and Tobago-born freshman got off the mark for Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday in a match against NCAA No. 24 Nebraska-Omaha.
[ MORE: $235m for Kane in Spain? ]
Deadening the ball with a quick touch, Riley noticed that the midfield had left him a gaping hole and OH MY GOODNESS, AN ARROW!
FGCU would go on to win 3-2, and this post comes barely over a year since the Eagles hit our page by netting the fastest hat trick to start a game in D-1 history.
The game in 100 words: Down 1-0 and down a man, Atlanta went to work in front of another massive crowd in Atlanta, blissfully unconcerned with it being Tuesday. Abu Danladi scored a nice goal to put Minnesota up, but Hector Villalba nabbed his 13th goal of the season before Providence alum Julian Gressel slashed a Yamil Asad feed home to give Atlanta its first lead of the night. But right when Atlanta looked set to move into pole position for a first round bye, Christian “Stop Calling Up Wondo, Bruce” Ramirez did his thing to level the score and then Kevin Molino turned it into a shock Loons win.
Five moments that mattered
48′ — Danladi stays hot — When Minnesota tabbed Abu Danladi from UCLA with the first pick in the SuperDraft, it was envisioning bullet goals like this (his third in four matches):
67′ — Bad giveaway to the wrong dude — The first of two poor turnovers that led to goals in five minutes, it was Hector Villalba burying his chance:
72′ — Asad, the playmaker — A terrific pass from the Velez Sarsfield loanee was finished with aplomb by the 8th pick in the SuperDraft in Gressel:
90′ — United, Divided — Marking optional for Atlanta, as Ethan Finlay nods a corner in the direction of Christian Ramirez, who does what finishers do by pushing the ball through a mass of Five Stripes players.
90+6′ — Loony finish — Remind Molino to leave these dramatics with his club when he heads to Trinidad and Tobago for a match-up with the USMNT next week.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the Match: Kevin Molino
File this under: Probably not but just in case.
Could Real Madrid be prepared to place a major bid for another Tottenham Hotspur star?
[ MORE: Putin mocks Zenit ]
The European champions will reportedly bid $235 million for Harry Kane next summer, five years after splashing about $119 million for Gareth Bale.
Now first things first: Kane loves Spurs, and would have to want to move abroad. But could the red-hot striker with 13 September goals for club and country be tempted to move to another big club?
Spanish web site Don Balon said Madrid would finance the move by selling Karim Benzema and/or Gareth Bale, and that Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala would also whet the whistle of Real president Florentino Perez.
It seems unlikely, especially with Spurs flying high. But could group stage stumbles or matches with Real tilt his head? Only time will tell.
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has banned Iran midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi from his team’s first game at the World Cup.
FIFA says its disciplinary panel imposed a two-game suspension on the 21-year-old Ezatolahi for his red card against South Korea in a qualifying match in Seoul on Aug. 31.
[ MORE: Bale out a month ]
Ezatolahi brought his boot down on the head of South Korea midfielder Kim Min-jae, who had fallen facing the turf after the two clashed in an aerial challenge.
The first game of Ezatolahi’s suspension was served by missing a 2-2 draw with Syria five days later, which completed Iran’s qualifying program.
Iran, coached by Carlos Queiroz, was the first Asian team to advance to play at the World Cup in Russia.
Ezatolahi plays with Amkar Perm, on loan from Russian league rival Rostov.