FIFA bans Iran midfielder Ezatolahi for 1 game at World Cup

ZURICH (AP) FIFA has banned Iran midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi from his team’s first game at the World Cup.
FIFA says its disciplinary panel imposed a two-game suspension on the 21-year-old Ezatolahi for his red card against South Korea in a qualifying match in Seoul on Aug. 31.
Ezatolahi brought his boot down on the head of South Korea midfielder Kim Min-jae, who had fallen facing the turf after the two clashed in an aerial challenge.
The first game of Ezatolahi’s suspension was served by missing a 2-2 draw with Syria five days later, which completed Iran’s qualifying program.
Iran, coached by Carlos Queiroz, was the first Asian team to advance to play at the World Cup in Russia.
Ezatolahi plays with Amkar Perm, on loan from Russian league rival Rostov.
File this under: Probably not but just in case.
Could Real Madrid be prepared to place a major bid for another Tottenham Hotspur star?
The European champions will reportedly bid $235 million for Harry Kane next summer, five years after splashing about $119 million for Gareth Bale.
Now first things first: Kane loves Spurs, and would have to want to move abroad. But could the red-hot striker with 13 September goals for club and country be tempted to move to another big club?
Spanish web site Don Balon said Madrid would finance the move by selling Karim Benzema and/or Gareth Bale, and that Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala would also whet the whistle of Real president Florentino Perez.
It seems unlikely, especially with Spurs flying high. But could group stage stumbles or matches with Real tilt his head? Only time will tell.
MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin has mocked top club Zenit St. Petersburg for not fielding enough Russian players.
With Russia hosting the World Cup next year, Putin told a meeting of sports officials that Zenit couldn’t claim to be popularizing soccer as a “truly Russian game” because it didn’t give enough starts to Russian players.
When Zenit president Sergei Fursenko suggested more attractive styles of play could attract fans and make football “a real Russian game,” Putin hit back.
Apparently referring to Zenit’s last Europa League group stage game against Spain’s Real Sociedad, the Russian president says, “you’ve got eight foreigners running across the pitch, playing for Zenit in the Europa League, well done,” in televised remarks.
Zenit started against Sociedad with three Russians, five Argentines, a Slovenian, a Serbian and an Italian. Three Russians came on as substitutes.
Russian league games allow seven non-Russians on the pitch at any time.
There are very real scenarios that see the United States, Portugal, and Argentina needing playoff wins to advance to the 2018 World Cup in Russia?
A World Cup without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would be rued across the globe, while no USMNT in Russia would be criminal to the growth of soccer here.
Joe Prince-Wright used this PST Extra to lay out what each of those teams need to qualify for Russia, and says forget math: the Yanks need to win both of their qualifiers and seal their fate for this summer.
Just as Arsenal is hitting its stride under Arsene Wenger, the North London club may find its relatively stable run through the headlines put off kilter.
The Guardian reports that American owner Stan Kroenke is trying to buy out fellow owner Alisher Usmanov in a move that would give him all but about three percent of the Premier League giants.
A spokesman for a consortium of investors hoping to get a seat at the table, so far reportedly rebuffed thrice by Kroenke, is not pleased. From The Guardian:
“If Kroenke were to get to 97 percent he can force Arsenal into becoming a completely private company. That would be a major concern for everyone involved in Arsenal. At that point transparency would be a real minimum.”
Kroenke has been a controversial figure at Arsenal, to say the least, and a full takeover would do little to quell concerns from a certain portion of its fan base.
The American also owns the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL and the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL.